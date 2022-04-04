5 most powerful enemies of Ms. Marvel in the comic books

Since Ms. Marvel's debut in 2013, the teenage superheroine has not yet faced the strongest enemies of all time. However, the teenage inhuman has her fair share of enemies who make her life hell, either with their superpowers or intelligence.

Now that we are getting close to watching the live-action version of Ms. Marvel, it's time to learn about some of the most potent enemies of the superhero.

Five most potent enemies of Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel

1) Doc. X

Doc. X is a computer virus in the Marvel comics (Image via Marvel)

Being a sentient computer virus, Doc. X is a prominent threat to Ms. Marvel. The virus was invented by Jacob, a game administrator, and made its first appearance in Ms. Marvel Vol. 4 #4. As it is not human, it gets tricky for the superhero to track it down.

Doc. X went on to blackmail the teenage Kamala Khan by threatening her that it would reveal her secret identity to the world. The virus also came to know that Kamala's friend Zoe is secretly in love with someone of the same sexuality. So, it blackmailed Kamala for this too.

Of course, Kamala does everything to stop the virus. However, even after Ms. Marvel attempted to beat the virus, it somehow managed to withstand her fiercest blows.

2) Kamran

Initially, Kamran shared a good bond with Kamala (Image via Marvel)

Kamran is an attractive teenager who gained several inhuman powers by getting exposed to Terrigen Mist in the Marvel comics. His and Kamala Khan's families are closely related.

One day, while both the families gathered together, Kamran and Kamala bonded as they shared common interests. Soon after, the two came close and eventually ended up in a romantic relationship.

While Kamala enjoyed dating him, she was left in shock when Kamran disclosed that he was a Nuhuman. Her hopes fell apart when she learned that he worked for a terrorist organization headed by a man named Lineage.

Besides these, Kamran showed his true colors when he abducted Kamala to take her to Lineage, who intended to manipulate her to work for their organization. However, the superheroine somehow managed to fight the abductors and escape from there.

3) Stormranger

Stormranger tries to control Ms. Marvel (Image via Marvel)

Ever since Ms. Marvel returned from her adventure in an alternate reality, there have been instances when the Nanosuit that she has bonded with has tried to take over her controls. This means that whenever an enemy attacked her, the suit attempted to kill them. However, the superheroine stopped it in all of its attempts.

Having failed several times, the suit decided to take ownership. So, with its incredible powers, it separated itself from her and looked like a similar entity to the superheroine.

After that, Kamala fought her clone several times, but the suit survived the battle and kept on making Kamala's life difficult.

4) Dr. Faustus

Dr Faustus is also Captain Marvel's enemy (Image via Marvel)

Dr. Faustus is primarily considered a consistent enemy of Captain Marvel. He got on bad terms with Ms. Marvel when he tried to set up the HYDRA domination in Jersey City. He later abducted one of Kamala's friends, Bruno, when he learned about the secret plans related to HYDRA.

However, he was put behind bars after Kamala and her friends succeeded in exposing him. Faustus, of course, has had the superheroine on his hit list ever since she stopped him. So, he always comes back with more schemes to destroy Kamala.

5) Kaboom

Kaboom worked with Kamran for Lineage (Image via Marvel)

The character made her debut in Ms. Marvel Vol. 3 #13. She is a member of the Inhuman organization, and Kamala first encountered her when she came into contact with the Inhumans for the first time.

Kaboom worked for the Inhuman organization with Kamran, and Kamala had to fight her when she attacked innocent people. Kamala had to give everything to defeat Kaboom, who was left injured after the fight.

After that, Kaboom appeared alongside Lineage, who had been pitting Kamran against the superheroine in the comics.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer