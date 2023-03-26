“Who's winning the arrest off”: Hilarious Jonathan Majors and Ezra Miller memes take over Twitter in wake of recent arrest 

Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York on charges of assault, strangulation and harassment on Saturday. The New York City Police Department reportedly issued a statement saying that the Marvel star was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman.

Officials reportedly responded to a 911 call around 11:00 AM inside a Chelsea apartment in Manhattan. A law enforcement spokesperson told the press that the victim accused Majors of assault and suffered minor injuries from the alleged altercation:

“The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Pop Base @PopBase Jonathan Majors was arrested this weekend in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment after allegedly assaulting a woman, TMZ reports.



He denies the allegations. Jonathan Majors was arrested this weekend in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment after allegedly assaulting a woman, TMZ reports. He denies the allegations. https://t.co/LyRjSNh6Nu

Officials also confirmed that Majors was released from police custody as of Saturday night. However, a representative for the actor denied the allegations and said that his name will be cleared of any wrongdoing:

“He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

In the wake of the MCU star’s arrest, some social media users likened his situation to that of DC artist Ezra Millar. Drawing comparisons between the respective actors of the two biggest cinematic universes, Twitter user @/CharliePengMoji asked fans who will win the “arrest off”:

While this is the first time Majors has made news for a controversial issue, Miller has long been involved in a string of legal controversies. Back in 2020, the Credence Barebone actor was seen strangling a woman and throwing her to the ground.

In March 2022, they were arrested in Hawaii over disorderly conduct and harassment after a physical altercation incident. The following month, Miller was arrested once again over a second-degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman.

The Fantastic Beasts star also came under scrutiny for their alleged relationship with Tokota Iron Eyes and accusations of alleged grooming and manipulation. They were also charged with felony burglary in August 2022.

Miller’s legal troubles began during the peak of his success and prompted his career to take a backseat. Meanwhile, Jonathan Majors’ situation also arrived at a time of heightened fame.

The actor had a breakthrough with 2019’s The Last Black Man and appeared in films such as Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall and Devotion.

He even bagged the role of Kang The Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and had a remarkable start in 2023 with roles in films like Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III and Magazine Dreams.

Netizens react to Jonathan Majors and Ezra Miller comparisons

Netizens compared Jonathan Majors' arrest to Ezra Miller's legal situation (Image via Getty Images)

Marvel star Jonathan Majors left fans shocked after being arrested on charges of assault, strangulation and harassment following his involvement in a domestic dispute.

Majors’ arrest led to some social media users comparing his situation to that of controversial DC actor Ezra Miller. Many took to Twitter to react to the comparison using a barrage of hilarious memes and funny comments:

Anthony @okanthony_ Ezra Miller hearing about the Jonathan Majors news Ezra Miller hearing about the Jonathan Majors news https://t.co/YBzRrlidhY

Irfan🦇 @IrfanH_1 Ezra miller and Jonathan Majors in jail Ezra miller and Jonathan Majors in jail https://t.co/s6b0285mer

yuhyuh @amrieass Johnathan majors 🫱🏾‍🫲🏼 Ezra miller



Strangling women Johnathan majors 🫱🏾‍🫲🏼 Ezra miller Strangling women https://t.co/Abq030sxiN

🅿️ainSzn @cjsweet567 Jonathan Majors and Ezra Miller when it comes to assaulting women Jonathan Majors and Ezra Miller when it comes to assaulting women https://t.co/P6ZsMKj3Ef

ANDY @ChiefTeddy__ MCU fans having to put Jonathan Majors down after he pulled an Ezra Miller: MCU fans having to put Jonathan Majors down after he pulled an Ezra Miller: https://t.co/9r87SQCSxP

iregretlikingsports @Jimmy2424555 Jonathan Majors and Ezra Miller when it comes to being in superhero movies and getting arrested IRL Jonathan Majors and Ezra Miller when it comes to being in superhero movies and getting arrested IRL https://t.co/FtZlWFOeH8

Don Moynihan @donmoyn Never good to be trending with Ezra Miller Never good to be trending with Ezra Miller https://t.co/tTSX0RFvZT

David🇺🇲 - Professional Dog Walker @SoraWasntHere Ezra Miller and Jonathan Majors are really working together to make sure that comic book movies stop getting audiences Ezra Miller and Jonathan Majors are really working together to make sure that comic book movies stop getting audiences😭

However, some fans denounced the comparison and asked others to stop drawing similarities between the two stars:

Timothy M. Nolan @TimothyNolan STOP comparing Jonathan Majors' situation to Ezra Miller's! They are two separate situations! PERIOD! STOP comparing Jonathan Majors' situation to Ezra Miller's! They are two separate situations! PERIOD!

GeekedUp @GeekedUpProd Seeing Jonathan Majors being compared to Ezra Miller

🫠

Seeing Jonathan Majors being compared to Ezra Miller🫠https://t.co/mcKSyz7yQr

Ezra Miller issued an apology to Warner Bros. for his legal controversies, but Deadline previously reported that the actor would not continue his titular role following the release of 2023’s The Flash.

Meanwhile, the MCU have maintained their silence over Jonathan Majors’ situation. The actor was recently introduced to the franchise as a multi-versal supervillain and is set to become the central character in the upcoming phase of the MCU’s multiverse saga.

Poll : 0 votes