''No Henry Cavill but keeping Ezra Miller?'': Twitter furious after report of Ezra Miller continuing as The Flash emerges

There are reports stating that Warner Bros. is going ahead with Ezra Miller as the Flash and fans on Twitter are enraged by the news. The Flash is scheduled to release in the summer of this year.

Miller previously played the role in four movies. These are Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Justice League, and Zack Snyder's Justice League. Despite being a talented actor and appearing in several movies, their names have recently been tarnished due to actions in his personal life.

Warner Bros. recently announced that Henry Cavill won't be continuing as Superman. Fans are confused about this decision since Cavill is a well-loved actor and Ezra has surrounded themselves with controversies. One fan even expressed his displeasure on Twitter by saying, "No Henry Cavill but keeping Ezra Miller? Make it make sense."

A fan's reaction to WB. reportedly sticking with Ezra Miller as The Flash (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

The Flash, Ezra Miller is no foreigner to controversies and arrests

For starters, Ezra Miller has managed to find themself in trouble several times in the past. They has been accused of committing disorderly conduct, assault, and burglary, resulting in multiple widely publicized arrests and citations, and also grooming minors.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans are outraged that WB. is disregarding Miller's accusations and moving on with them as the main character in the 2023 movie. They no longer have trust in the corporation, and many of them vow never to see another DC movie. They believe that James Gunn will ruin DC studios.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

In December 2022, it was revealed that DC dropped Henry Cavill as Superman since DC Studios plans on taking the Man of Steel in a different direction than the former creative team at Warner Bros. People loved Cavill's performance in the Superman movies and were very disappointed. But what's even more shocking to them now is DC's choice not to ax Ezra Miller.

Cavill is not just loved for his on-screen performances but also as a human. He is nerdy and adores pop culture. Netizens worship his humor and respect him for who he is. Miller and Amber Heard, on the other hand, have surrounded themselves with controversy and yet DC hasn't fired them.

A report from Variety states:

"Given that Miller has stayed out of trouble since beginning mental health treatment in the summer. Some executives are amenable to continuing with the actor as the world-saving speedster after "The Flash" bows on June 16."

In 2012, the actor came out as queer and changed their pronouns to they/them. Some fans are claiming that DC is afraid of the backlash they will receive if they fire them amidst the current political scenario.

Miller has been arrested several times for misconduct, rash behavior, and possession of marijuana. In 2020, a video went viral on Twitter showing the actor strangling a woman and throwing her to the ground. On August 15, 2022 it was reported that Mason was undergoing mental health treatment for complex issues.

He believed that he was Jesus, the devil, and the next Messiah. They believed their relationship with Iron Eyes would bring about the apocalypse. They also believed Freemasons were sending demons to kill them.

The Flash is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 16, 2023,

Poll : 0 votes