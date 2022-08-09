"The Flash's reign of terror": Hilarious Ezra Miller memes trend after actor is charged with felony burglary in Vermont 

A state police report has revealed that Ezra Miller was arrested for felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont. The arrest took place after police discovered that several bottles of alcohol were stolen from a local residence when the homeowners were away. Following the actor’s arrest, a slew of memes flooded social media.

Law enforcement received a complaint from the Stamford homeowners on May 1 at 5:55 pm. After thoroughly investigating surveillance videos and collecting witness statements, the police found probable cause to charge Miller with felony burglary.

Ezra Miller was located in Vermont by the police on August 7 at 11:23 pm. They are to be arraigned in the Vermont Superior Court on September 26.

The actor residing in Vermont is not surprising in light of a report published by Rolling Stone in June this year, which stated that Miller was housing a 25-year-old mother and her three young children in a Vermont house filled with loose ammunition and marijuana. A source also claimed that a one-year-old child at the house was found with a loose bullet in their mouth.

Netizens react to latest charges brought against Ezra Miller

Given that the 29-year-old actor has collected a series of charges (including physical assault) against themselves in recent months, internet users were not surprised by the news of Miller's recent arrest.

Despite the grave charges against the actor, netizens attempted to make light of the situation and joked about how this disturbing behavior could affect Miller's line of work.

A few tweets regarding the same read:

chloe 🎗of gordy’s home @frogsanddinos every time i see the words “ezra miller” i know it’s about to be followed by the strangest combination of crime and location every time i see the words “ezra miller” i know it’s about to be followed by the strangest combination of crime and location

PRETTY MUCH IT @PrettyMuchIt ezra miller arriving at the flash premiere ezra miller arriving at the flash premiere https://t.co/HoFCtJyF2u

father @father the flash movie must be so gas, ezra miller could kill a minority right now and it’s still not gettin cancelled the flash movie must be so gas, ezra miller could kill a minority right now and it’s still not gettin cancelled

Shaheed Rajab @DamianWayneBro Ezra Miller meeting up with Warner Brothers Discovery after terrorising the planet but still getting his movie Ezra Miller meeting up with Warner Brothers Discovery after terrorising the planet but still getting his movie https://t.co/4PNoPWhZpw

Cam @lococrazycam Ezra Miller watching WB toss other movies in the trash while The Flash is still going full steam ahead in 2023 Ezra Miller watching WB toss other movies in the trash while The Flash is still going full steam ahead in 2023 https://t.co/psoeAriAgN

Kyle Jernigan @kyleisliving Me meeting Ezra Miller in public for the first time: Me meeting Ezra Miller in public for the first time: https://t.co/VLXGiJPS7k

Tom Zohar @TomZohar No one has possessed Ezra Miller’s ability to suddenly appear in random places, commit crimes, then somehow escape any real consequences since Macavity from the musical CATS No one has possessed Ezra Miller’s ability to suddenly appear in random places, commit crimes, then somehow escape any real consequences since Macavity from the musical CATS

Dave Schilling @dave_schilling Ezra Miller is doing the Sufjan Stevens 50 states project, but for crimes. Ezra Miller is doing the Sufjan Stevens 50 states project, but for crimes.

Ezra Miller’s past controversies explored

Asian Jeff Winger @BergoEsBueno Wasn't Ezra Miller in trouble in Hawaii but now they're charged for a different thing in Vermont? They really are the Flash Wasn't Ezra Miller in trouble in Hawaii but now they're charged for a different thing in Vermont? They really are the Flash

The actor started making headlines in March this year when they reportedly became unruly and yelled obscenities at karaoke bar patrons in Hilo, Hawaii. They allegedly yanked a microphone from a woman and lunged it at a man who was playing darts.

Miller was arrested on March 28 and was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. They were released from custody after paying a bail of $500.

Internet Nick Nuñez @blocktimusprime Ezra Miller going from throwing chairs in Hawaii to leading a cult in Iceland to robbing a house in Vermont in short order is starting to feel like viral marketing for “The Flash.” Ezra Miller going from throwing chairs in Hawaii to leading a cult in Iceland to robbing a house in Vermont in short order is starting to feel like viral marketing for “The Flash.”

A few weeks later, the actor was arrested after they allegedly assaulted a 26-year-old woman by throwing a chair against her forehead.

News outlets began investigating Miller after their abusive behavior was made public. It was eventually revealed that Miller had previously choked a woman in an Iceland bar.

The actor was also accused of grooming now-18-year-old activist Tokata Iron Eyes. The latter’s parents, attorney and pediatrician alleged that the actor was involved with their child from the time she was 12. Court documents alleged:

“Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.”

The most recent allegation is of the actor housing a woman and her three children in Vermont. The father of the children has since expressed concern over the living arrangements as Miller’s residence reportedly not only has unattended guns lying in the living room but also has marijuana plants growing on the property.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal