Will Creed 3 stream online? Expected platform, date, and more

Creed 3, the latest addition to the beloved Rocky franchise, has captured the hearts of many fans worldwide with its thrilling boxing sequences and inspiring storylines. The excitement among fans has reached an all-time high with the much-anticipated streaming release of the film.

While the movie premiered in theaters on March 3, fans eagerly await its online release to experience the next chapter in the story of Adonis Creed, son of the iconic Apollo Creed.

The movie, distributed by MGM, has caused some confusion among fans regarding its streaming release, as no official date has been announced yet. However, based on the release patterns of other United Artists films, it's expected that Creed 3 will be available to stream on MGM+ via Prime Video in the coming months.

With its star-studded cast, including Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, the movie will surely be a hit with Rocky fans and newcomers alike. For those eagerly waiting for the online release, this article will provide an in-depth look at the expected platform, release date, and other important details regarding Creed 3's streaming release.

Amazon Prime Video is expected to be the primary platform to stream Creed 3

If you're a fan of the Rocky series and looking forward to the latest addition, Creed 3, there are a few ways to catch the movie. The first is to head to the cinema as the movie released on March 3.

But if you can't make it to the theaters, don't worry! The movie will soon be available for rent or purchase on popular digital platforms such as Vudu, Peacock, Apple, and YouTube.

For those who prefer streaming, Amazon Prime Video is expected to be the primary platform to stream Creed 3. However, the exact date of the movie's streaming release is yet to be announced.

After Amazon Studios completed the acquisition of MGM, the studio behind the Creed series, for $8.5 billion in March 2022, the movie will likely be available to stream on Prime Video.

Based on previous release patterns, the film will most likely be available for streaming on Prime Video 45 days after its theatrical release, which should be sometime in April.

Will Creed 3 be on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, the answer is no for those wondering if they can watch Creed 3 on HBO Max. It is improbable that the newest boxing movie will be available for streaming on HBO Max anytime soon because its international distribution is being managed by Warner Bros., while its distribution within the United States is being handled by United Artists.

While Warner Bros. used to release its movies in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day, they have now decided to introduce a 45-day gap between theatrical and streaming releases. As a result, viewers will have to wait until the movie is available on a different streaming platform or purchase it from a digital retailer after its theatrical run.

Will Creed 3 be on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Creed 3 is not available on Netflix and is unlikely to be added in the near future as well.

However, all five Rocky movies are currently available for streaming on Netflix, featuring the legendary face-offs between Sylvester Stallone as Rocky and Carl Weathers as Apollo Creed. As the Creed movies have followed the Rocky formula, it might be a good idea to familiarize yourself with the classic franchise.

The cast of Creed 3

The screenplay for the movie was co-written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin, while the film was directed by Michael B. Jordan, who also stars in the movie as Adonis Creed.

Other actors who feature in the film include Tessa Thompson, who plays Bianca Creed, Jonathan Majors as Damien Anderson, Wood Harris as Tony Burton; Florian Munteanu as Viktor Drago; and Phylicia Rashad as Mary-Anne Creed.

Although Sylvester Stallone, who played Rocky Balboa in the previous Rocky films, will not be appearing in the threequel, he is still involved as a producer. Mila Davis-Kent, who has not previously appeared in a feature film, made her debut as Amara, the daughter of Donnie and Bianca.

With this impressive cast, the movie promises to be an exciting addition to the Rocky franchise.

What is Creed 3 about?

The movie delves into the theme of dealing with unresolved issues from the past that can continue to affect one's present, despite any attempts to move on. While the first two movies in the franchise explored Adonis's origins and reconciliation with his family legacy, this third installment takes a deeper look at the lingering effects of personal history.

The plot follows Adonis, now a seasoned boxer, as he faces a new challenge in the form of Damian, a former childhood friend and boxing prodigy played by Jonathan Majors.

After serving time in prison, Damian is determined to make a name for himself in boxing and prove his worth as a champion. Adonis and Damian's paths cross as fate would have it, leading to a confrontation that pits the two fighters against each other in the ring.

What started as a friendly rivalry soon turned into a bitter feud, with Damian becoming Adonis's fierce competitor and even antagonist, driven by his desire to claim everything Adonis has earned. As the tension builds, the resulting conflict promises to be intense and compelling.

