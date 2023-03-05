"These aren't my Yale professors": Kang actor responds to backlash on Ant-Man 3

Jonathan Majors, the talented actor who portrays Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has recently spoken out about the mixed reviews Ant-Man 3 received upon its release. Despite the high anticipation for the third Ant-Man film and the introduction of Kang's character to the MCU, the movie failed to meet expectations and received the lowest audience rating and critic score in the franchise's history.

Despite the criticism, Majors' performance as Kang remains a standout for the audience. In addition to his work at the MCU, the actor has garnered praise for his roles in Creed 3 and Magazine Dreams.

During a recent interview, while conveying that his critics are not necessarily experts in the field, Majors said:

"These aren't my Yale Professors"

He continued the statement by talking about how he approaches the critics' feedback with a healthy dose of perspective informed by his life experiences outside of formal education. However, it should be noted that this statement was not about the criticism of Ant-Man 3.

Kang Actor's candid response to Ant-Man 3 backlash

Jonathan Majors opens up about Ant-Man 3 criticism (Image via Getty)

In an interview with IndieWire, Jonathan Majors expressed his opinion on the negative reviews and how they don't affect his perception of himself as an actor. He sees himself as a "performance within a story" and is primarily concerned with how the film is doing and what his team has to say about it.

Majors also acknowledged that people will always have different opinions. Furthermore, the actor reflected the perspective of critics and how their opinions can be influenced by their backgrounds and personal preferences. He emphasized that art is inherently political, which makes theaters and art a democracy. Majors find this dynamic fascinating, as he notes that critics are political writers while he is a politician, an actor, and a citizen. He said:

"They have an opinion. You always have an opinion… I'm no fool. I got 33 years of living, real living, where I go, 'I know these are people writing it,' right? These aren't my Yale professors. These are not my NCA drama teachers."

Majors further continued:

"Art doesn't have to be political, because art is inherently political.' And if theater and art is the sort of democracy, which I believe, critics are political writers. You are a political writer. I am an actor, a politician, a citizen. All these things are true. All these things are true. I find it quite fascinating."

The impact of negative reviews on artists and filmmakers, according to Jonathan Majors

Ant-Man 3 antagonist on navigating negative reviews in the entertainment industry (Image via Marvel Studios)

As an artist and filmmaker, Majors emphasized investing time and effort into creating a movie. He believes that reviewers should consider this and understand the impact their reviews can have on those involved in the production.

Negative reviews can be discouraging, especially for the actors and crew who put their hearts into bringing the film to life:

"And that's speaking to my heart, to my feelings. Because I'm invested in these things. That's the other part. Like, guys, the artist and filmmakers that made these movies invested years sometimes into the 2 hours, 15 minutes you see."

He further stated:

"I'm not saying be nice, I'm just saying that understand that it's a real transaction that's happening when you put pen to paper, you know?"

Despite the setback, Majors is looking ahead to several upcoming films, including Creed 3 and Magazine Dreams, which have received positive reviews.

Jonathan Majors speaks out: Navigating criticism as an actor (Image via Marvel Studios)

Majors' comments about the critical reception of Ant-Man 3 shed light on the daunting hurdles that artists and filmmakers must overcome to bring their creative visions to life. While the negative reception of Ant-Man 3 may have been disheartening, he remains invested in his projects.

Despite facing the occasional negative review, Majors' unwavering dedication to his craft fuels his passion for his work. He remains optimistic that audiences and critics will ultimately recognize the painstaking effort and devotion that goes into crafting these cinematic masterpieces.

