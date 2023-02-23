Kang actor Jonathan Majors explains why he carries his own cup everywhere

Actor Jonathan Majors recently revealed why he carries a small clay cup wherever he goes. Majors, who stars as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel's upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania film, spoke about the origin of his unusual accessory during a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The actor shared how warnings from his mother, who was a pastor, inspired him to carry the cup and what it means to him now.

Jonathan Majors reveals the meaning behind his iconic little clay cup

Majors explains the story behind his famous little clay cup (image via Getty)

Jonathan Majors explained that he has been carrying the little cup since he left his mother's house when he was around 18 years old. His mother, a pastor, was terrified of him entering show business and gave him warnings to stay safe.

She would tell him to "watch your cup, watch your glass" when he went out. Majors took this advice to heart and has carried his cup ever since. The little cup has a deeper meaning for Majors, and he explained that it represents the idea that:

"You are a vessel, nobody can fill you up, nobody can pour you out. You do that yourself."

Holding onto the cup is a reminder that his self-esteem is his own and that nobody can make him or tear him down. This idea has been with him since he first left his mother's house and has carried him through his acting career.

The actor has been carrying his little cup for over a decade and has made it an essential item for himself. In a GQ cover story from September 2020, Majors shared his ten important items, and the little cup was one of them.

Jonathan Majors' clay cup has become a topic of conversation among fans and media outlets. Many have been curious about its significance, and its unique story has captivated people's attention. Jonathan Majors' clay cup has become a symbol of self-care, reminding people they are in control of their self-esteem and that nobody can make them feel inferior.

Final Thoughts

The actor with his clay cup, which he carries everywhere he goes (Image via Getty)

Jonathan Majors' clay cup has been a conversation starter since he first appeared with it. The significance of the little cup, however, is not just about its unique appearance. It represents an idea fundamental to Majors' worldview - that you are the only person who can control your self-esteem.

It reminds you to stay grounded and believe in yourself, no matter what the world throws your way. So the next time you see Jonathan with his little cup, remember that it's not just an accessory - it's a powerful symbol of self-care and self-love.

