When can you stream Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Disney+?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was one of the most anticipated movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5. As the opener to this new phase, it was expected to deliver a compelling story that set the stage for the upcoming Multiverse Saga.

Despite the high hopes, the movie failed to live up to expectations, receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. This is a departure from the trend of third solo outings for MCU characters being fantastic.

But don't worry if you missed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters or want to watch it again. This article will cover all the information you need on the movie's digital, Disney+, and Blu-ray release dates.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania digital release set for April 18, 2023

Experience the Quantum Realm from the comfort of your couch with the Disney+ release of Ant-Man 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Marvel fans can enjoy Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania from the comfort of their homes, thanks to the movie's upcoming digital and Disney+ release dates. The movie's digital release is set for Tuesday, April 18, 2023, when it will be available for purchase or rental on popular digital retailers such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, and Vudu.

Meanwhile, Disney+ subscribers can look forward to watching the movie on the same day as its digital release, marking another addition to the streaming service's extensive Marvel collection. This aligns with the current release strategy of other Marvel movies, such as Thor: Love and Thunder, which became available on Disney Plus 60 days after its theatrical release.

The convenience of streaming or renting the movie means fans can enjoy the latest installment in the series anytime and anywhere they want.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Blu-ray release date and details

Ant-Man 3 on 2K and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos and Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio, releasing on May 16, 2023! (Image via Marvel Studios)

Anticipated by fans, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Blu-ray release date has been eagerly awaited since the movie's theatrical release. The movie will release in 2K and 4K Ultra HD versions with Dolby Atmos and Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio channels on May 16, 2023.

Fans who want to add this latest MCU film to their collection can pre-order the Blu-ray disc for US$35 for the 2K version and US$40 for the 4K UHD version. With the Blu-ray release, fans will have the chance to revisit the movie in stunning visual and audio quality and dive deeper into the intricate plot of the Quantum Realm.

The release will include special features and behind-the-scenes content that fans will undoubtedly enjoy.

In summation

Whether you prefer streaming, digital, or physical media, Ant-Man 3 is just a few short weeks away from being available to watch on your own terms (Image via Marvel Studios)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania may not have received the same critical acclaim as other MCU films, but it's still a must-see for franchise fans. With the convenience of digital, streaming, and Blu-ray release options, watching this film on your terms is easy.

The digital and Disney+ release date of April 18, 2023, is just around the corner, and the Blu-ray release is set for May 16, 2023. So, mark your calendars and choose your preferred viewing method.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set to release just a few weeks later on May 5, 2023, there's even more Marvel action to look forward to!

