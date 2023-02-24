Quantum Conundrum: Top 10 unanswered questions from Ant-Man 3

Ant-Man 3 has left Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans with a plethora of unanswered questions. The third installment of Scott Lang's story introduced new characters, explored the quantum realm, and opened up possibilities for time travel.

As the MCU continues to expand its universe, Ant-Man 3 has set up exciting storylines for future films.

The film has left fans with several unanswered questions and even left them curious and eager for several answers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Ant-Man 3.

Ghost's fate, Bridging realms, and eight other unanswered questions from Ant-Man 3

10) The demise of Thor at Kang's hands

The fall of a God: Thor meets his end at the hands of Kang (Image via Marvel Studios)

Kang the Conqueror is known for boasting about his conquests, and one of his most intimidating boasts in Ant-Man 3 is that he killed the God of Thunder. However, it needs to be clarified how a human could stand a chance against an Asgardian.

Although the specifics were not revealed, Kang likely possessed advanced weaponry during the battle. Thor: Ragnarok demonstrated that even the God of Thunder could be susceptible to highly advanced technology. It is presumed that Kang discovered weapons capable of defeating an Asgardian.

9) Is there still an Avengers team?

The fate of the Avengers hangs in the balance: A look at their present and future (Image via Marvel Studios)

In Ant-Man 3, Scott has been out of the superhero game for a while, and since Endgame, we've hardly seen more than three Avengers together. This raises the question of whether the Avengers still have regular meetings.

Many members have been preoccupied with raising or guiding the next generation of heroes. However, with several world-threatening events occurring in Phase Four, it seems like a good opportunity for the team to have an intergalactic video call meeting.

8) Ghost's Fate: Unanswered question

Ghost's Fate remains a mystery: Unanswered questions linger in Ant-Man 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

In the second movie, the heroes learned that they could alleviate Ghost's painful molecular condition by using energy from the Quantum Realm particles. However, in the third movie, Ghost isn't mentioned, and whether she was snapped away after the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp is unknown.

She would have gone without quantum treatment for five years if she had not snapped away. Although she is set to appear in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie, she may hold some resentment towards suffering for a long time.

7) Assemble! The Young Avengers' call to action

Hear the Call: The Young Avengers Assemble! (Image via Marvel Studios)

Ant-Man 3 presents Cassie as a remarkable and empathetic young woman who dons an impressive suit capable of taking down villains. The film hints at her potential to lead the Young Avengers, but she's not the only one vying for the position.

Kate Bishop, trained by the original Hawkeye and who possesses remarkable archery skills, poses a solid challenge to Cassie's leadership aspirations. With both their unique abilities, it remains to be seen who will eventually lead the Young Avengers if they are assembled.

6) The Quantum tunnel time machine: Still a possibility?

Is the Quantum tunnel time machine still around? (Image via Marvel Studios)

In the latest installment, Kang hints about his past exploits using time travel to save the world, leaving fans wondering about the device's fate that made it all possible. As we recall, Cap utilized the machine during the climactic battle in Avengers: Endgame to return the Infinity Stones and Mjolnir to their original timelines.

However, fans are left wondering what became of the machine afterward. History has demonstrated that the villains in the MCU are adept at stealing technology from their heroic counterparts.

Therefore, if a nefarious character managed to obtain the time machine and acquire Pym particles, they can effortlessly transport themselves back in time. This raises an intriguing question: is the world safe from the possibility of time-traveling evildoers?

5) Bridging realms

Exploring the heroes' relationship with the Quantum Realm (Image via Marvel Studios)

The heroes gained several allies in the quantum realm, such as some intelligent and amicable ants, Jentorra, a strong warrior played by Katie O'Brien, and Quaz, a character portrayed by William Jackson Harper who can infiltrate the minds of villains.

It would be helpful to have an entire battalion of evolved ants on the side of the good if another large army attacks Earth. Hopefully, the heroes will remember to check in on their Quantum realm friends.

4) Kang's connection to Janet

Kang's connection to Janet Van Dyne (Image via Marvel Studios)

During Ant-Man 3, viewers were taken aback when Janet unveiled her turbulent history with Kang, which she kept under wraps for years. However, it remains to be seen whether her recollection was altered after the events of Loki to fit in with the Conqueror's narrative.

This wouldn't be the first instance in the MCU where people abruptly recollected the existence of Kang. Nevertheless, with multiple versions of this formidable adversary primed for battle, it's evident that the heroes must brace themselves for what's to come.

3) The mysterious plans of Victor Timely, aka Kang

Kang's plans for the future: a riddle yet unsolved (Image via Marvel Studios)

In Ant-Man 3's final post-credits scene, Loki observes a variant of Kang, who goes by Victor Timely, as he stages a public demonstration. Although Timely looks like a mortal man, Loki is deeply troubled by the intentions of this version of the Conqueror.

In the comics, Kang planned to defeat The Avengers in the 20th century by traveling to the 1900s and creating an advanced city that would exist before most of the heroes were present. In the MCU, it seems that Kang will attempt to conquer his timeline without interference from The Avengers.

2) The ultimate fate of Kang the Conqueror

Kang the Conqueror's ultimate fate draws near (Image via Marvel Studios)

Following the epic showdown with Kang, the fate of the time-traveling villain remains uncertain. Scott Lang better watch his back if he somehow manages to cheat death during the explosive incident. As one of the most formidable beings across the Multiverse, Kang holds the potential to unleash devastating revenge upon Ant-Man.

His thirst for power and penchant for brutality is unmatched, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he devises a cunning plan to strike back at the hero. The looming possibility of Kang's retaliation keeps fans on the edge of our seats, wondering what sinister plot he might be concocting.

1) The blunder of Ant-Man: Did he seal the fate of the world?

Ant-Man's mistake: sealing humanity's doom? (Image via Marvel Studios)

Scott Lang's team's actions have left him contemplating whether they may have unwittingly triggered the end of the world by provoking other versions of Kang to launch attacks on Earth.

However, the stakes are even higher and the question looming over everyone's head is whether the planet will survive long enough to face any incoming Kangs.

With the impending doom of Earth 616, the only thing left to ponder is not who but which cosmic entity or malevolent force will be the one to shatter the world as we know it. The uncertain fate of the planet is palpable, and its inhabitants can only hold their breath and hope for a miracle to save them from impending annihilation.

