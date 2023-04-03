8 of the best animated superhero movies of all time

Superheroes have been a favorite part of popular culture for decades, captivating audiences with their larger-than-life personas and exciting adventures. While live-action superhero movies have dominated the box office, animated superhero movies have quietly made their mark in the industry.

These movies bring beloved comic book characters to life in ways that live-action movies sometimes cannot, allowing for even more fantastical and imaginative storylines. From heartwarming themes to thrilling actions, animated superhero movies have something for everyone that makes them so captivating and unforgettable.

Big Hero 6, The Lego Batman Movie, and 6 other fan-favorite animated superhero movies

1) The Incredibles (2004)

The Incredibles: The Parr family springs into action to save the day (Image via Disney)

In the world of animated superhero movies, few films have captured the hearts of audiences like The Incredibles. From the visionary minds at Pixar Animation Studios, this family-friendly adventure follows the extraordinary Parr family, who must hide their superhuman abilities and blend into ordinary society.

However, when a menacing supervillain emerges to threaten their city, they embrace their powers and work together to save the day. With breathtaking animation and pulse-pounding action, The Incredibles remains a beloved classic and a must-see for fans of the genre.

2) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Miles Morales and his team of Spider-People fight to save their world (Image via Sony)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse shattered expectations and transformed the superhero movie genre with its unique animation style and groundbreaking storyline. The movie introduces viewers to Miles Morales, a teenager with an innate sense of justice who becomes Spider-Man.

However, things turn for the worse when Miles discovers that Kingpin is creating a device that could tear apart the fabric of reality. With the universe's fate at stake, Miles teams up with other Spider-People from different dimensions to save the day.

What sets Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse apart is its stunning animation style, which combines traditional hand-drawn techniques with cutting-edge computer-generated animation. Moreoevr, the movie's comic book-inspired visual effects, bold colors, and dynamic camera angles create a unique viewing experience that immerses viewers in the world of Spider-Man like never before.

3) Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

Batman faces off against a new vigilante while also confronting his own past (Image via DC)

Released in 1993, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is considered a classic among DC fans. The animated movie takes a deep dive into the origins of the Caped Crusader as he tries to uncover the identity of a new vigilante, the Phantasm, who is killing criminals in Gotham City. As Batman delves into the mystery, he is forced to confront his past and the decisions that led him to become the Dark Knight.

The mature themes and complex storytelling make Mask of the Phantasm stand out among other Batman movies. The film also explores the emotional toll that being a superhero takes on Bruce Wayne, all the while showcasing his relationship with love interest Andrea Beaumont and long-time friend Commissioner Gordon. Moreover, the film's stunning animation and noir-inspired visuals contributed to its enduring popularity among fans.

4) Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013)

The Flash alters the DC universe in his attempt to save his mother (Image via DC)

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox takes viewers on an exciting journey through the DC universe. The Flash, one of DC's most beloved heroes, goes back in time to prevent his mother's murder and unwittingly creates an alternate timeline where everything is different.

The movie explores the consequences of the Flash's actions and their impact on his fellow superheroes and the world they inhabit. Aside from the complex storyline, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox deals with themes of grief, regret, and sacrifice in a compelling and thought-provoking way. Additonally, the animation is top-notch, capturing the dark and gritty nature of the story perfectly.

5) The Iron Giant (1999)

A young boy befriends a giant robot and teaches him the difference between right and wrong (Image via Warner Bros)

The Iron Giant is a timeless masterpiece that tells a heartwarming story about the power of friendship and the importance of doing what's right. Set during the Cold War era, the movie follows the journey of a young boy named Hogarth, who befriends a giant alien robot. However, the robot becomes a target of the military, and Hogarth protects his new friend while teaching him about humanity and the value of life.

The movie's stunning animation and beautiful soundtrack bring the story to life, immersing audiences in the fascinating world of Hogarth and the Iron Giant. It is a touching and thought-provoking film that explores themes of sacrifice, selflessness, and the power of individual choices.

6) The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

Batman and his team of heroes stop the Joker from taking over Gotham City with clever humor and stunning animation (Image via Warner Bros)

The Lego Batman Movie is a refreshing take on the classic superhero genre, offering a hilarious and action-packed adventure that both kids and adults can enjoy. With its stunning animation and clever humor, this movie has become a favorite among superhero fans of all ages.

The film follows Batman as he teams up with Robin and other heroes to stop the Joker from taking over Gotham City, leading to a series of laugh-out-loud moments and thrilling action scenes. One of the standout features of The Lego Batman Movie is its self-awareness, with the movie poking fun at its genre and the conventions of the Batman franchise.

This makes for a witty and entertaining viewing experience that celebrates and subverts the classic superhero tropes. The film's stunning animation, which mimics the look of Lego bricks and characters, also adds to its appeal, creating a unique visual style that sets it apart from other animated superhero movies.

7) Batman: The Dark Knight Returns (2012)

An aging Batman comes out of retirement to take on a new generation of criminals (Image via DC)

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns is a true masterpiece that takes a bold and daring approach to the Caped Crusader. The movie follows an older and retired Batman who must return to protect Gotham City from a new wave of crime and villains.

The film's animation style is stunning, with dark and moody visuals that perfectly capture the grim and gritty atmosphere of the Batman comics. However, what sets Batman: The Dark Knight Returns apart is its complex and mature storytelling. The film deals with heavy themes such as aging, mortality, and the consequences of vigilantism. The movie also explores the relationship between Batman and his arch-nemesis, the Joker, in a truly unforgettable way.

8) Big Hero 6 (2014)

Hiro and his team of superheroes use their powers to save their city (Image via Disney)

Big Hero 6 is a visually stunning and emotionally compelling superhero movie that tells the story of Hiro Hamada, a brilliant young inventor who joins forces with a team of unlikely heroes to save the city of San Fransokyo from a mysterious and powerful villain. The movie's intricate plot, engaging characters, and heartwarming themes of friendship, loss, and perseverance make it a must-watch for audiences of all ages.

The film's standout feature is its use of cutting-edge animation, which seamlessly blends traditional hand-drawn techniques with state-of-the-art computer graphics. The result is a breathtaking visual experience that immerses viewers in a vibrant and dynamic world filled with intricate details and stunning action sequences.

