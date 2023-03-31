Is Jensen Ackles the perfect choice to play Batman in the DC Universe?

With the Batman franchise set to welcome a new Dark Knight, many fans of Jensen Ackles are rooting for him to step into the cape and cowl. While fans of the franchise are still speculating about who will take on the iconic role, Ackles' impressive acting chops and previous experience in the DC universe make him the perfect choice to embody the brooding, mysterious Batman.

Ackles has already left his mark on DC, having voiced Jason Todd/Red Hood in Batman: Under the Red Hood and by playing Bruce Wayne in several animated adaptations. Fans have been buzzing about a deep fake video in which Ackles takes over the role from Ben Affleck. The video has only fueled the excitement around the possibility of Ackles portraying the Caped Crusader on the big screen.

Jensen Ackles: The perfect choice for the next Batman in the DC Universe

Jensen Ackles, the beloved actor known for his role in Supernatural, has captured the attention of DC fans worldwide with his recent foray into the DC Universe. For years, fans have clamored for Ackles to portray Bruce Wayne/Batman.

With Ben Affleck's departure from the role and Robert Pattinson's portrayal of a different version of the character, the possibility of Ackles donning the iconic cowl has become more tangible.

A recent deep fake video by StryderHD showcasing Ackles as the Dark Knight in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has left fans even more eager to see the actor bring the beloved character to life on the big screen.

Ackles' rising popularity, undeniable talent, and fan-favorite status make him a prime candidate for the Bruce Wayne/Batman role. The StryderHD deep fake video has only further fueled the excitement of fans, many of whom believe that Ackles will bring a fresh take on the beloved character.

With the possibility of Ackles portraying Batman becoming increasingly likely, fans eagerly await news of any official casting decisions and look forward to seeing the actor don the iconic cowl and become the Dark Knight.

The future of Batman: Why Jensen Ackles would be the perfect fit

In 2025, a new version of Batman will debut in The Brave and the Bold, where Bruce Wayne will share the spotlight with his son, Damian. Many fans have been rooting for Jensen Ackles to play a member of the Batfamily for years, and this upcoming series will be the perfect opportunity for him to finally take on the role of Batman in live-action.

Ackles, a major Batman fan, has even donned the costume before. His experience in the DC universe, brooding presence, and charismatic aspects make him a strong candidate to play Bruce Wayne.

Additionally, Ackles is at the right age to portray a Batman with children, making him an even better fit for the upcoming series. Overall, fans of Batman and Jensen Ackles alike have high hopes for his potential portrayal of the Dark Knight in The Brave and the Bold, and it will be exciting to see how he brings his spin to the iconic character.

Jensen Ackles' career post-Supernatural

Jensen Ackles' portrayal of Dean Winchester in Supernatural cemented his status as a beloved TV icon. However, after 15 years on the show, Ackles has expanded his horizons and ventured into new projects.

Ackles was recently seen as Soldier Boy in the hit Amazon Prime series, The Boys. He also developed a Supernatural spin-off, The Winchesters, where he reprised his role as Dean Winchester. Additionally, Ackles will appear in Alec Baldwin's upcoming film, Rust.

Furthermore, Ackles is set to reunite with his Supernatural co-star, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, in the fourth season of The Boys, which will undoubtedly be an exciting treat for fans of both shows. Ackles' post-Supernatural career is looking promising. With his versatile acting skills and dedication to his craft, there is no doubt that he will continue to captivate audiences in his future projects.

