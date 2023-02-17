10 strongest characters in The Boys, ranked according to comics

The Boys, a graphic novel and subsequent television series, is known for its unflinching portrayal of a world where superheroes, known as "supes," are not the benevolent protectors they appear to be.

In this dark and gritty universe, a group of individuals, known as The Boys, are tasked with keeping these superpowered beings in check, no matter the cost. One of the series' central themes is power, which characters have it, and how they use it.

From the members of The Seven to the formidable members of The Boys, the characters in the series and the comic are the most powerful and dangerous in the world of supers.

A-Train to Stormfront, and eight of the strongest characters in The Boys

10) Jack from Jupiter

Gravity is no obstacle for this superhuman. His strength and control are out of this world (Image via Dynamite Entertainment)

Jack from Jupiter is a member of The Seven with a unique ability to manipulate gravity. His powers grant him immense strength and durability, and give him the ability to control the movement of objects around him.

He can be an unmatched opponent in combat as he can manipulate the environment and use it to his advantage. Despite his power, Jack from Jupiter is not invincible, and his overconfidence can make him vulnerable to attack.

However, it is his control over gravity that makes him one of the most powerful in the group.

9) Tek-Knight

Armed and dangerous. This armored superhero is a master of combat and weaponry in The Boys' Universe (Image via Dynamite Entertainment)

Tek-Knight is a member of The Seven with a suit of armor that grants him superhuman strength and durability. The armor provides him with enhanced protection, making him nearly indestructible.

In addition to his physical abilities, Tek-Knight is highly skilled in hand-to-hand combat and weapon usage, making him a daunting opponent.

However, Tek-Knight's reliance on his armor can make him vulnerable if it is damaged or if he is caught off guard without it. Despite this, it is his mastery of armor suits and his set of abilities that make him a powerful member of the group.

8) Lamplighter

His flames can burn through anything. Don't get too close to this fiery member of The Seven (Image via Amazon Studios)

Lamplighter, a former The Seven member, is a powerful superhero who can manipulate fire. He is known for his highly destructive flames, which can incinerate almost anything in their path, and is also highly skilled in combat.

However, Lamplighter had a dark past and made mistakes that led him to leave The Seven. His actions have had dire consequences, and the guilt of his past haunts him. Despite his flaws, it is Lamplighter's power over fire that makes him a valuable asset to The Seven.

7) Translucent

Invisible, invincible. This stealthy superhero is a master of disguise in The Boys universe (Image via Amazon Studios)

Translucent is a unique member of The Seven, possessing the ability to turn invisible. His power allows him to move about undetected and gather information with ease.

Translucent's powers also make him highly resistant to physical damage, as his body becomes nearly indestructible when invisible. His stealth abilities are unparalleled, and he can go undetected even by the most advanced surveillance systems.

However, his arrogance and overconfidence can make him careless, leaving him vulnerable to attack when he is not invisible. Despite this, he has abilities that make him a highly valued character in The Boys' universe.

6) A-Train

Blink and you'll miss him. The fastest member of The Seven has lightning in his veins (Image via Amazon Studios)

A-Train is the fastest member of The Seven and can run at supersonic speeds. His speed is not only his most significant asset but also his greatest weapon, allowing him to move at incredible velocities and become a blur to the human eye.

In addition to his incredible speed, he is highly durable and able to withstand impact at high speeds without sustaining injuries. This character from The Boys also possesses superhuman strength.

However, his reliance on his speed and sometimes reckless nature can make him vulnerable to attack, as he can be taken off guard when he is not moving at high velocity.

5) Kimiko - The Female

Don't let her small stature fool you. The Boys' superhuman is a force to be reckoned with (Image via Amazon Studios)

The Female, also known as Kimiko, is a genetically-engineered superhuman with incredible physical abilities.

She has enhanced strength, speed, and agility, and what sets her apart if her brutal fighting style. This has helped her earn a reputation as one of the most dangerous members of The Boys. Her agility and speed allow her to quickly close in on her opponents, while her strength enables her to take on foes much larger than herself.

Her training and experience make her a highly skilled fighter, and her proficiency in hand-to-hand combat is second to none. The Female's brutal nature and unpredictable behavior also make her a potential liability.

4) Stormfront

Harnessing the power of electricity, this former Nazi is not to be underestimated (Image via Amazon Studios)

Stormfront is a daunting opponent with a controversial past, having been a member of the Nazi party during World War II. This character from The Boys is one of the most influential members of The Seven, possessing the ability to control and manipulate electricity, which she uses as a powerful weapon.

Her powers are not limited to mere lightning bolts, as she can manipulate electromagnetic fields and fly. Her abilities, combined with her ruthless and cunning nature, make her a foe that even the most seasoned of heroes must approach with caution.

Though she may have left her past behind, her powers and ruthlessness make her a force to be reckoned with, both for The Boys and The Seven.

3) Queen Maeve

Her strength and fighting skills are second only to Homelander himself (Image via Amazon Studios)

Queen Maeve is a fierce and battle-hardened warrior renowned for her physical prowess and fighting skills. Her superhuman strength and durability make her one of the most influential members of The Seven, and she is not one to be underestimated.

Maeve's skills in combat are well-honed, and she can take on multiple opponents at once, a feat few others can match. However, her abilities are not limited to combat, as she is also a skilled leader and diplomat, able to easily navigate The Seven's political landscape.

Though her powers may not be as flashy as some of her counterparts, her skills and experience make her a force that should not be taken lightly.

2) Black Noir

Silent but deadly. One of the most dangerous member of The Seven has arrived (Image via Amazon Studios)

Black Noir is a mysterious and enigmatic character in The Boys' universe. Clad in a black suit and mask that covers his entire body, he rarely speaks or shows his face. However, what he lacks in personality, he makes up for in skill and power.

He is an expert assassin with unmatched physical abilities, including strength, speed, agility, and endurance. Black Noir's fighting skills are second to none, making him an unbeatable opponent in hand-to-hand combat. He is also highly skilled at using weapons, from knives to guns, and is not afraid to use them to lethal effect.

1) Homelander

The all-American hero, with powers beyond your wildest dreams (Image via Amazon Studios)

Homelander is the shining star of The Seven, a superhero team that serves as the public face of Vought International in The Boys' universe. As the leader of this group, Homelander is both idolized and feared by the public. His immense physical abilities, including super strength, speed, and durability, make him nearly invulnerable to harm.

He can fly at supersonic speeds and shoot intense beams of heat vision from his eyes. He is the embodiment of the perfect superhero, but his public image belies his true nature, which is far more complex and sinister than anyone realizes.

Homelander's immense power makes him a force to be reckoned with. His reputation as the most dangerous member of The Seven is well-earned, and few would dare to stand in his way.

What are your thoughts on the list of the top 10 strongest characters in The Boys, as per the comics?

Poll : 0 votes