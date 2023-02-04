The Boys: 10 most absurd moments from the series so far 

The Boys is a subversive and darkly comedic superhero series that has captivated audiences since its premiere. With its intense action sequences, thought-provoking themes, and shocking twists, the show has left a lasting impression on viewers.

From the sudden death of Robin serving as the catalyst for Hughie's journey to the twisted and often disturbing world of Vought and its superheroes, the show has left its mark on the television landscape.

The writers and actors have managed to create a captivating and thought-provoking world for viewers to immerse themselves into. Here are some of the most shocking moments in The Boys and what they say about the state of the world and its characters.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's opinions and contains major spoilers from the show.

Homelander's inner struggles, Billy Butcher's desire for control, and 8 most shocking moments in The Boys

1) Robin's sudden demise sets the tone for the series

Robin's tragic death - The start of Hughie's journey with The Boys (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Robin's sudden death, which occurred in the very first episode, served as a wake-up call for viewers about the harsh and cruel world of the show. The lingering image of Hughie holding on to Robin's hand even after she was obliterated highlighted the violence and senselessness of the situation.

This set the tone for the rest of the series, and it quickly became apparent that there will be no consequences for the actions of the superheroes, including A-Train.

2) Popclaw's pleasure leads to pain

Popclaw's pleasure leads to pain: The dark reality of superhero powers (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Popclaw played a crucial role in the first season of The Boys, as she helped The Boys uncover the truth about Vought's superheroes. However, her actions have caused some devastating consequences. During a s*xual encounter with her landlord, Popclaw used her super strength to kill him.

This scene is just one example of how The Boys uses intimate scenes to explore the animosity between characters and challenge conventional wisdom.

3) Homelander's desperation leads to a surreal moment

The tragic inner child (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In one of the most surreal moments of the series, Homelander, in a desperate search for comfort and validation, drank breast milk saved by Madelyn Stillwell. The act highlights Homelander's inner child and the themes of insecurity and dependency, which are focused on throughout the series.

4) Termite's explosive s*xual fantasy

The creators of The Boys raise the bar (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The creators of The Boys never shy away from pushing the envelope, and Termite's explosive s*xual fantasy is a prime example of this. After taking drugs, Termite shrunk himself to have s*x, but a sneeze resulted in him exploding his partner's body.

This scene is just one example of the creative and shocking deaths that have become a hallmark of the series.

5) Homelander's inner struggles

Homelander killing "himself" (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Homelander is one of the most complex and fascinating characters in The Boys. In season 2, he exploited the Doppelganger's shapeshifting abilities but eventually killed "himself" when the Doppelganger tried to continue to get close to him.

The scene speaks to Homelander's ongoing struggle with his identity, which became even more complicated in season 3 with the reveal of Soldier Boy as his father.

6) Billy Butcher's desire for control

Billy Butcher's abusive nature - The price of protecting loved ones (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Despite his criticism of supes, Butcher became one himself to give The Boys a fighting chance. However, his desire for control led to him quickly abusing the drug Temp V, despite Starlight's warnings of imminent death.

Butcher's actions were rooted in his desire to protect those he cares about, and his abuse of Temp V highlights his need for control.

7) Homelander's rampage in season 1

Homelander's rampage: Showcasing his dark power (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Homelander is the head of Seven and one of the most powerful supes in the series. In season 1, he went on a rampage, showcasing his power and control over the group.

The scene set the stage for the rest of the series, as viewers got a glimpse of Homelander's true nature and the extent of his power.

8) The revelation of Homelander's paternal lineage

"I am your father" (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

A major plot twist in season 3 leaves viewers stunned by the discovery that Homelander is the son of Soldier Boy. This new dynamic raised questions about the future of Homelander, Soldier Boy, and Vought, as well as the fate of The Boys.

The potential alliance between the two supes, with their combined power and ego, could have devastating consequences for the world and put all characters in peril.

9) Homelander's dark side and unexpected reception

An unexpected reception - A crowd's frenzied cheer (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

At a rally where Homelander introduced Ryan as his son, things turned dark when a supporter threw an object and hit Ryan. In response, Homelander lasered the man's head off in front of everyone.

Rather than being met with fear or outrage, the crowd erupted into a frenzied cheer, applauding Homelander for his actions. The scene highlighted Homelander's true nature and showed that, despite his brutal actions, he still had a strong following.

10) The highs and lows of Herogasm

The Highs and Lows of "Herogasm": A thrilling episode (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The episode titled Herogasm lived up to its hype, delivering a mix of shock and entertainment. From explicit scenes to emotionally charged moments, this episode will be remembered by fans for a long time.

Despite its controversial themes, the writers expertly wove together moments of confrontation, confession, and rebellion against the corruption in Vought. The episode also featured a thrilling fight scene with Billy, Hughie, and Soldier Boy attempting to take down Homelander.

The Boys is a series that is full of shocking and memorable moments. From Robin's sudden death to Homelander's dark side and unexpected reception, the series has kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

Whether it's through creative deaths, complex characters, or controversial themes, The Boys continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences.

