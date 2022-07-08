How did The Boys Season 3 change Homelander and Black Noir's confrontation in the season finale? Show vs Comics

The Boys Season 3 has finally concluded, and it has been set up for a season four that's going to be even crazier in nature. The final episode was filled with all the mayhem and emotional payoff fans have come to expect from the series. From Butcher and Soldier boy taking the fight to Homelander as The Boys tried to stop them, the episode had it all.

The Boys Season 3 also established the fact that the show would heavily deviate from the comics going forward and it is all new territory now. The show did this very subtly with a scene between Black Noir and Homelander that basically changed everything.

With The Boys Season 3 changing the confrontation between the two characters, let's explore the differences between them in the comics and the show.

Comics vs The Boys Season 3: Changes between Homelander and Black Noir's final confrontation explored

Confrontation in the comics

Black Noir reveals himself to be a Homelander Clone (Image via Dynamite Entertainment)

In the comics, in the end, Homelander gets photos of him committing some really heinous crimes, but has no memory of it. As he starts going crazier, he suddenly loses his mind and starts an attack while inside the White House. After killing literally everyone, he is confronted by Black Noir and Butcher.

Over here, Black Noir reveals himself to be a clone of Homelander. He also reveals that the crimes that Homelander thinks he committed had Noir behind them. Noir also reveals that he had assaulted Butcher's wife which makes the latter angrier.

Black Noir confronts Homelander (Image via Dynamite Entertainment)

Noir and Homelander then get into a fight. He ends up finishing off Homelander in quite the brutal way.

Black Noir is then killed off by Butcher, too who finally exacts his revenge.

Confrontation in The Boys Season 3

Homelander (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In The Boys Season 3, we see Black Noir remove his tracker and run away from the Vought office after learning that Soldier Boy is going after every member of Payback. In a backstory, it's revealed that Soldier Boy used to bully him a lot, and that's why he would end up selling him out to the Russians.

In the final episode, we see Black Noir back in the office preparing for a fight with Soldier Boy. Homelander, now knowing that Soldier Boy is his father, comes to confront Black Noir about it.

He asks if Black Noir always knew, and that really makes him angry. Homelander, in a fit of rage, runs his hand through Black Noir's chest, killing him.

Black Noir (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Now it has been confirmed that Black Noir was never a clone of Homelander, and fans won't be seeing a climactic battle between them. It is thus safe to assume that the show is doing something completely different going forward. Whatever fan theories you had, better make sure to chuck them out now.

This is not the first time that The Boys Season 3 has deviated from the comics. The introduction of Soldier Boy and his characterization were a huge change as well. In the comics, he is more of a cowardly character, and was never intended to be Homelander's father.

Whatever it may be, now we wait patiently for The Boys Season 4 to see what Eric Kripke and team have in store for us.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far