Is Black Noir a clone of Homelander in the show? The Boys Season 3 theories explored

Season 3 of The Boys has deviated further and further from the comics. With its third season, there is a distinct impression that the series is only taking minimal inspiration from the comic. The relationship between Homelander and Black Noir, on the other hand, has stayed true to the comics.

Black Noir and Homelander in The Boys have had quite the friendship. With Homelander not trusting anyone, he takes solace in confiding in Black Noir, which is something that is greatly influenced by the comics. But then the question arises. Will the makers of the show genuinely explore that *part* of the comics after changing much of other interactions and scenes? That question appears to have already been addressed in a recent episode. But first, let's look at how Black Noir ends up becoming a clone of Homelander.

Will the reveal of Black Noir being Homelander's clone be explored in The Boys Season 3?

Black Noir reveals himself to be Homelander's clone (Image via Dynamite Entertainment)

Yes, you read that correctly. Black Noir is revealed to be Homelander's clone in the comics. It is no surprise that he's always been a goody-two-shoe around the superhero entity. If there is one thing about The Boys comics, it is that the plot twist pops out of nowhere and completely alters the game.

In the comics, Black Noir was created by Vought America to act as a contingency plan in case Homelander ever stepped outside his bounds and lost his mind. This, in turn, causes Black Noir to go insane, as he develops very much the ego of his counterpart, albeit a little deadlier.

Black Noir (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Throughout the entire comic series, Noir is restricted to being mute. He doesn't have much of a personality, and he remains stoic for the majority of the story. He keeps a good check on Homelander by involving himself in situations, but his fuses go off in others.

During the ending of the The Boys, it's revealed that Black Noir has been framing Homelander for some of the worst crimes possible. The Boys get a hold of this information, courtesy of Noir himself, and share photos of it to Homelander.

Homelander, unable to recall committing these acts, finds himself in a quandary and begins to question reality. Everything comes to a head at the White House where Homelander kills the President and is confronted by Noir and Butcher. Noir finally reveals himself to be a clone of Homelander.

Black Noir (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Homelander becomes enraged after learning that Black Noir framed him. Both fight, but Noir finishes off Homelander in the most brutal way possible. Noir even admits that he was responsible for Becca's death, which sparks a fight between him and Billy. Butcher and the military then shoot up Black Noir, resulting in his death as well.

However, with Black Noir appearing unmasked in episode three of the show, it seems that this is not the direction the show will be pursuing. He's portrayed by an actor of a different race, and it just doesn't fit here. It looks like we are just getting a very different take of the character in the show.

Those expecting Black Noir to be a clone of Homelander may be disappointed. However, the excitement doesn't end here as this has only opened fresh new avenues and possibilities for new takes on the series.

