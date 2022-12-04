Is Simon Pegg returning to The Boys season 4?

Prime Video recently teased the cast of The Boys season 4 and it was confirmed that Simon Pegg is set to return as Hugh Campbell Sr. Known better as Hughie's father, Campbell Sr. was put under CIA protection by the end of season 1 owing to his son's activities.

It was revealed in season 3 that normalcy had resumed in his life as Hughie was no longer wanted by the authorities.

THE BOYS @TheBoysTV Some Hugh news for ya: Simon Pegg is back for S4 and Rosemarie DeWitt joins the madness as Hughie’s mum. (1/2) Some Hugh news for ya: Simon Pegg is back for S4 and Rosemarie DeWitt joins the madness as Hughie’s mum. (1/2) https://t.co/hqV8c3fP2d

For those new to the series, the official synopsis of The Boys, according to Prime Video, reads:

"The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. "

It continues:

"Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful."

The Mission Impossible star will be seen alongside Rosemarie Dewitt, who will be playing Hughie's mother in The Boys season 4.

Though there isn't any more information about them at the moment, we can expect the Campbell reunion to be revelatory in some way. This is especially because of the nature of Hughie's relationship with his mother, who is an absentee parent.

The Boys season 4 star Simon Pegg's early days and career explored

Born Simon John Beckingham on February 14, 1970, Simon took on the last name 'Pegg' after his mother remarried when he was 7. He attended Castle Hill Primary, Brockworth Comprehensive Secondary, and The King's School, and is a graduate of the University of Bristol.

He started his performance career during his time in college and was a member of a comedy troupe called David Icke and the Orphans of Jesus.

Simon Pegg eventually ventured into television, playing multiple roles on Six Pairs of Pants in 1995. He would go on to be a part of shows such as Big Train, Spaced, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and Truth Seekers, among others.

His filmography includes Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Star Trek, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, Ice Age: Continental Drift, Star Trek Into Darkness, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Ice Age: Collision Course, Star Trek Beyond, Ready Player One, and The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, to name a few.

Simon Pegg, besides acting, has co-written some of the films that he has starred in and has also voiced characters in video games like Fable III, Spare Parts, Star Trek, Star Wars Battlefront: Bespin, and Ice Age: Arctic Blast.

Other than The Boys season 4, Simon Pegg will soon be seen reprising his role as Benji Dunn in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Parts One & Two.

Apart from Simon Pegg and Rosemarie Dewitt, The Boys season 4 will see Rob Benedict, Elliott Knight, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in unspecified roles. Additionally, Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry will be seen as Sister Sage and Firecracker.

Produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios in association with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures, Prime Video's The Boys season 4 is currently under production in Toronto, Canada. A release date is yet to be announced.

Poll : 0 votes