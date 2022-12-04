Prime Video: Top 5 upcoming releases in December 2022

As we head towards the new year, people are looking forward to ending the year with a bang, and Prime Video intends to do the same. The streaming platform has a bunch of shows and films coming up in December and we've put together a list of the top five upcoming releases.

But before we get to it, here are the other December releases that, despite not making it to the list, will certainly make for an engaging watch: The Peripheral (season finale), Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, Nanny, Wildcat, and Shotgun Wedding.

From Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan to Something from Tiffany's - Prime Video's top 5 upcoming releases in December 2022

1) Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 3

A promotional poster for Jack Ryan season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is a political action thriller created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland based on characters created by novelist Tom Clancy. Season 3 of the series will see the titular CIA analyst go all-out to prevent the resurrection of the Soviet Empire.

John Krasinski will return as Jack Ryan while Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly will be reprising their roles as James Greer and Mike November. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 3 will see Nina Hoss and Betty Gabriel join the cast as Alena Kovac and Elizabeth Wright.

The official synopsis of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 3, as per an Amazon Studios press release, reads:

"In the third season of the action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy."

It continues:

"Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it’s too late. Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe."

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan will be available for streaming from December 21, 2022.

2) Riches

A poster for Riches (Image via Prime Video)

Riches is a British drama created by Abby Ajayi. The series follows a power struggle that ensues within a prominent cosmetician's family after he passes away.

Starring Deborah Ayorinde, Hugh Quarshie, Sarah Niles, Brendan Coyle, and Hermione Norris, the official synopsis of Riches, according to Prime Video, reads:

"Riches follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged, super-successful Richards family. When Stephen Richards passes suddenly, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his business hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide as they vie for control."

Helmed by Abby Ajayi, Darcia Martin, and Sebastian Thiel, Riches will be available for streaming from December 2, 2022.

3) Three Pines

A poster for Three Pines (Image via Prime Video)

Three Pines is an investigative drama created by Emilia di Girolamo based on the Chief Inspector Gamache novel series by author Louise Penny. The show follows the mysteries that unfolds after Chief Inspector Armand Gamache begins to investigate a series of murders in the Eastern Townships region in Canada.

Starring Alfred Molina, Rossif Sutherland, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Tantoo Cardinal, and Clare Coulter, the official synopsis of Three Pines, according to an Amazon Studios press release, reads:

"The empathetic and astute Chief Inspector Gamache is tasked with solving a number of mysterious and perplexing murders in the strange-but-beguiling village of Three Pines. Assisted by his trusted team, Gamache and his group are initially treated suspiciously by the village’s residents."

It continues:

"Yet despite the cool welcome, Gamache can’t help but find himself oddly drawn to this unusual place and its eccentric residents, including the owners of the bistro, Gabri and Olivier, artists Peter and Clara, psychologist turned bookshop-owner Myrna, gallery owner Bea, and the irascible poet Ruth. The deeper Gamache delves into the secret lives of these people who have found sanctuary from the outside world in Three Pines, the more it affects him."

The first two episodes of Three Pines will be available for streaming from December 2, 2022. The remaining episodes will be released in a similar manner up every week until its finale, which is set to air on December 23, 2022.

4) The Bad Guy

A poster for The Bad Guy (Image via Prime Video)

The Bad Guy is an Italian crime series directed by Giuseppe G. Stasi and Giancarlo Fontana. The show follows a Sicilian prosecutor who is out to bring down the mafia. A turn of events result in him being labeled a mafioso and what he does after forms the rest of the story.

Starring Luigi Lo Cascio, Claudia Pandolfi, Vincenzo Pirrotta, Selene Caramazza, Giulia Maenza, Antonio Catania, and Fabrizio Ferracane, the official synopsis of The Bad Guy, according to Prime Video, reads:

"The Bad Guy mixes crime with dark comedy, and revolves around the incredible story of Nino Scotellaro (Luigi Lo Cascio), a Sicilian public prosecutor who devoted his entire life to fighting against the mafia and is suddenly accused of being one of the very men he has always fought against: a mafioso."

It continues:

"After being condemned, and with nothing left to lose, Nino decides to pull off a Machiavellian revenge plan, becoming the “bad guy” he has been unjustly turned into."

The first three episodes of The Bad Guy will be available for streaming from December 8, 2022. The remaining episodes will drop on December 15, 2022.

5) Something from Tiffany's

A poster for Something from Tiffany's (Image via Amazon Studios)

Something from Tiffany's is a rom-com film directed by Daryl Wein based on a novel of the same name by Melissa Hill. The film follows the events that unfold after a mix-up of gifts takes place.

Starring Zoey Deutch, the official synopsis of Something from Tiffany's, according to Prime Video, reads:

"Nothing compares to the magic and excitement of the holidays in New York City, where the streets blaze with lights, windows dazzle and a special box from Tiffany could change the course of a person’s life. Or several lives. Rachel and Gary are happy enough but not quite ready for that big commitment. Ethan and Vanessa, the perfect picture, are just about to make it official."

It continues:

"When a simple mix-up of gifts causes all of their paths to cross, it sets off a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them where they’re truly meant to be. Because love – like life – is full of surprises, in the holiday romance Something from Tiffany’s."

Produced by Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine, Something from Tiffany's will be available for streaming from December 9, 2022.

