7 movies and TV shows like John Krasinski's Jack Ryan

Jack Ryan premiered on Prime Video in 2018 and was renewed for a second season in 2019. The political action-thriller follows Jack Ryan, a CIA analyst, who is forced to leave his desk in the face of rising terrorist activity.

The series features John Krasinski as Jack. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan will return for a third season on December 21, 2022, three years after the second season premiered in October 2019. A fourth season, expected to be the last, has also been announced.

Here are some more action thrillers like Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

1) The Terminal List (2022)

The Terminal List is a classic example of larger politics intersecting with personal stakes. It follows Lieutenant Commander James Reece, whose Navy SEALs are ambushed while on a mission. The show, based on a novel of the same name, stars Chris Pratt as Reece.

The Terminal List debuted on Prime Video on July 1, 2022, and drew a large audience within the first two weeks. However, the critical response to the show was mixed, with Jack Carr, the director, stating that the show was not intended for critics. The Terminal List consists of eight episodes.

2) Taken (2008)

Taken debuted in 2008 and was turned into a film series, with a second and third instalments following in 2012 and 2014, respectively. The film follows Bryan Mills, played by Liam Neeson, who defies all odds to rescue his 17-year-old daughter, who gets kidnapped while on a trip to Paris.

The second and third parts follow similar plots in which Mills faces powerful threats in order to protect his family. The film series adheres to the action-thriller genre and catapulted Liam Neeson to stardom following its release.

3) Reacher (2022-Present)

Reacher is another Prime Video-exclusive series, like Jack Ryan. It is based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher book series. When Jack, a former military police officer, is wrongfully accused of murder, he decides to investigate the case in order to uncover larger political conspiracies.

Starring Alan Ritchson as Jack, Reacher, does not attempt to change the format of contemporary action-thrillers, instead capitalising on their cliches to create some exciting sequences. Reacher's first season premiered on Prime Video on February 4, 2022, and a second season has been ordered.

4) Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

This sequel to the 1982 film Blade Runner, stars Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas and Harrison Ford in titular roles. It tells the story of a police officer, who after discovering some long-kept secrets decides to go searching for someone, who has been missing for over three decades. Like Jack Ryan, Blade Runner 2049 considers the big picture rather than the personal stakes.

The film was released in 2017 and received widespread acclaim for its technical brilliance. Unlike most action thrillers, Blade Runner 2049 contains larger-than-life moments.

5) Person of Interest (2011-2016)

Person of Interest, like Jack Ryan, follows an ex-CIA agent who teams up with a billionaire to prevent powerful technology from being misused. Along with action and mystery, the series incorporates science fiction elements in the form of a technology that can predict the future, making it vulnerable to evil misuse.

The show debuted on CBS in 2011 and was followed by five seasons, the most recent of which debuted in 2016. The show was ahead of its time in the sense it addressed important issues such as data privacy. It was made by Jonathan Nolan and had Jim Caviezel and Michael Emerson in lead roles.

6) Nobody (2021)

Nobody debuted on March 26, 2021 to positive reviews. Starring Bob Odenkirk, Nobody, is an action film about Hutch Mansell, who seeks vengeance against thieves breaking into his house. Along the way, he develops a rivalry with brutal criminals, extending the drama significantly.

Odenkirk, as usual, gives a strong performance that complements the script. Nobody is more story-oriented than most modern action-thrillers, making it a thrilling watch.

7) John Wick (2014)

John Wick is a neo-noir action film. The film follows John Wick, a retired hitman, played by Keanu Reeves, who seeks vengeance when Russian gangsters steal his car and kill his dog.

John Wick was released in 2014, with Chapters 2 and 3 following in 2017 and 2019, respectively. A fourth chapter is in the works and is set to be released on March 24, 2023. The film franchise established the standard for subsequent action-thrillers such as Jack Ryan.

The third season of Jack Ryan will be released on Prime Video on December 21, 2022.

