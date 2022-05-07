Liam Neeson racism controversy explained as actor pokes fun at being part of 'Cancel Club' in Atlanta cameo 

Liam Neeson recently made a cameo appearance in the eighth episode of Atlanta Season 4. The actor appeared as himself and was seen sitting at a bar named "Cancel Club."

He then engaged in a conversation with protagonist Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles and poked fun at his 2019 racism controversy. Back then, he told The Independent that he once wanted to kill an African-American man as revenge for assaulting his friend.

Neeson said:

"You might’ve heard or read about my transgression. You know, what I said about what I wanted to do to a Black guy, any Black guy, when I was a younger man in London. A friend of mine had been r*ped and I acted out of anger."

Piñata Farms 🪅 @pinatafarms They got Liam Neeson talking about his racist comment at a place called “Cancel Club” on the newest episode of #AtlantaFX They got Liam Neeson talking about his racist comment at a place called “Cancel Club” on the newest episode of #AtlantaFX 😳😳😳 https://t.co/1iLI4gMRqh

The Taken star also apologized to people who have been hurt by his words and actions:

"I look back now and it honestly frightens me. I thought people knowing who I once was would make clear who I am, who I’ve become. But with all that being said, I am sorry. I apologize if I hurt people.”

However, when Paper Boi mentioned that it is good that Liam Neeson no longer has resentment against Black people, the actor said:

“No, no I can’t stand the lot of you. Well, now I feel that way because you tried to ruin my career. Didn’t succeed, mind you. However, I’m sure one day I will get over it, but until then, we are mortal enemies.”

Paper Boi then asked Neeson if he knew he couldn’t make such racist comments. The actor said he learned that the "best and worst part of being white" is that they "don't have to learn anything if they don’t want to.”

What happened during Liam Neeson's 2019 racism controversy?

Liam Neeson made some racially inappropriate comments during a 2019 interview with The Independent (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In 2019, Liam Neeson spoke to The Independent to promote his film Cold Pursuit, where his character is seen seeking revenge for the murder of his son.

During the interview, the actor shared an instance in his real life where he was seeking revenge against a perpetrator who assaulted his friend.

When Neeson learned that the attacker was unidentified, he asked his friend about their "color." In response, the friend clarified that they were "Black."

Pop Crave @PopCrave



In 2019, the actor said once stalked the streets looking for a “black bastard” to kill after someone close to him told him she had been raped. v @ViralMaterial https://t.co/zVLjVtzz0Y Liam Neeson tackles his racism controversy in ‘Atlanta’ cameo.In 2019, the actor said once stalked the streets looking for a “black bastard” to kill after someone close to him told him she had been raped. twitter.com/viralmaterial/… Liam Neeson tackles his racism controversy in ‘Atlanta’ cameo. In 2019, the actor said once stalked the streets looking for a “black bastard” to kill after someone close to him told him she had been raped. twitter.com/viralmaterial/…

The Academy Award nominee said that the incident prompted him to walk down the street with a weapon. He also admitted that he wanted to murder any African-American man at the time and not specifically the attacker, generalizing on the race of the perpetrator:

"I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody—I’m ashamed to say that—and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some ‘Black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could... kill him."

Shortly after the interview, Liam Neeson was criticized for his insensitive comments on race. He then appeared on Good Morning America to address the situation.

The actor told Robin Roberts that he was "not a racist" and that the incident happened nearly "40 years ago." He also mentioned that he would have reacted in a similar way even if the attacker belonged to other races:

"If she'd have said an Irish, or a Scott, or a Brit or a Lithuanian, I know [it] would've had the same effect."

Neeson added that he wanted to "show honor" to his friend in a "terrible medieval fashion" and mentioned that he was himself "shocked" after having such "terrible feelings."

The actor clarified that he attempted to defend his friend's honor and was glad "no violence occurred" in the process. He also called the experience "a learning curve" at the time.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh