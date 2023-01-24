Marvel revs up for new 'Ghost Rider' series: A look at the upcoming storyline and characters

Marvel has announced a new Ghost Rider series following the character's recent surge in popularity. The character has apparently become so popular that it will appear in multiple shows this year, four to be exact.

The main Ghost Rider series will be written and illustrated by Benjamin Percy, while the upcoming Ghost Rider and Wolverine crossover will feature Ghost Rider teaming up with the popular X-Men character, Wolverine.

A new miniseries, Cosmic Ghost Rider, will also be released, featuring a different take on the Ghost Rider character and exploring the cosmic side of the Marvel universe. All works will prominently feature The Spirit of Vengeance and will be released concurrently, providing readers with diverse perspectives and interpretations of the character.

The fact that a new series has been announced demonstrates the character's continued popularity.

New York City burns: Ghost Rider battles for the city in the upcoming mini-series

A deep dive into the new series from Marvel Comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Benjamin Percy and Cory Smith, the primary authors, have been developing the character's mythology, adding new foes, and hinting at the return of old favorites for the new mini-series. While Johnny Blaze will ultimately face Mephisto, Percy in a media interaction said they want to allow other villains time to shine.

Danny Ketch, one of the most well-known versions of the character, will also appear for a fourth title. One of the most well-known versions of the character is Ketch, whose return to the series will delight viewers. The unnamed five-issue mini-series, written by Howard Mackie and drawn by Javier Saltares, will follow a flashback plot in a New York gang battle.

Ketch will find himself at the center of a perilous gang battle and will have to choose whether or not to join, according to the series' official description from Marvel. The series promises to be exciting and action-packed, with a plethora of unexpected developments to keep readers on the edge of their seats.

The newest Danny Ketch takes the reins in Marvel's upcoming series (Image via Marvel Comics)

Even more action and adventure from Spirit of Vengeance are in store for fans of the comic, which has long been a mainstay of Marvel's horror offerings. The beloved character will experience fresh twists and turns in the new series and other planned books, providing fans with an entertaining voyage.

The series' creative team is one of the factors contributing to the character's recent popularity spike. The current creative team behind the flagship comics, Benjamin Percy and Cory Smith, has done a fantastic job developing the character's lore and adding new characters. It was an excellent move on Percy's part to provide other adversaries a chance to shine since it keeps the story exciting and engaging for readers.

A new era of Ghost Rider begins

A legacy of vengeance continues in Marvel's New Series (Marvel Comics)

Fans of the character should be happy with Marvel's announcement of a new series based on their favorite hero, and they are in for a thrilling period.

The Ghost Rider series is a must-read for anyone who likes action-packed comics with a supernatural edge, regardless of whether they have read the series before or are new fans.

For fans of the character, Danny Ketch's reappearance is thrilling because it will give readers another chance to witness one of the most well-known versions of the character in action. The series promises to be an action-packed, exhilarating adventure that will have fans on the edge of their seats with a plot in a New York gang battle.

With Howard Mackie, one of the character's co-creators, penning the story and Javier Saltares providing the illustrations, the series will remain loyal to its origins and continue expanding on its rich backstory.

The new comic-book series is sure to be a hit with fans since it features a solid creative team, an engaging plot, and the return of a popular character. Fans of the character will be anticipating its debut and following Ghost Rider's exploits as he battles the forces of evil.

Poll : 0 votes