After Samurai Iron Man, Marvel Comics brings Samurai Ghost Rider in Avengers #58

A new version of Ghost Rider is about to make its debut in Marvel comics. The spirit of vengeance, which has existed since the dawn of the planet, has been known to possess various humans and has taken various shapes and forms. This time, the writers have taken their inspiration from the fine warriors of Japan, the Samurai.

American readers love the Warriors of the East, be it Ninjas or the Samurai. There is something irresistible about their character design. The undying will of the Samurai warriors and their magnificent weapons – the Katana swords has been mashed up with various Marvel superheroes.

The 2015’s Invincible Iron-Man Vol3 #1 saw Tony Stark don Model 51 – prime armor which transforms into Iron Samurai equipped with dual-wielding katanas. After a wild response from the fans, Ghost Rider's Samurai version aka Ghost Ronin is set to appear in Avengers #58.

The Avengers travel in time only to enrage the fierce Samurai Ghost Rider

The multiverse is in danger from Mephisto’s evil schemes. The Demon Prince has created a nuisance for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes on various occasions. This time, he has recruited 615 different versions of himself from the Multiverse and formed the Council of Red.

To battle such a formidable army, the Avengers are making their own trips across time and assembling their own team. As of now, they have gathered Jane Foster’s Thor and Soldier Supreme, a WWII soldier who is also a Sorcerer Supreme.

Marvel has recently launched a preview of the next issue Avengers #58. Titled The way of the Ghost, we see Night Hawk and Captain America transported across time in Feudal Japan. The 1700s Edo period of Japan saw numerous wandering Samurais with no master to serve aka Ronin. We see a narration of Ghost Ronin on the path of vengeance, who has sworn to take the lives of evil doers.

Captain America and Night Hawk follow a mysterious person in a white robe only to be astonished by the person right in front of them. As the Avengers state their purpose, the person in a white robe and hat is engulfed in blue flames. His face is revealed to be a skull as he unsheathes his blazing Katana and charges at the two Avengers.

Out of the various Marvel characters, Ghost Rider has one of the coolest character designs. A flaming skull, black leather jacket, fiery chain, and blazing motorcycle make every motorhead go bonkers. What’s amazing about Marvel is that the creative team keeps innovating the characters and making them more compelling.

The writers have experimented thoroughly with Ghost Rider and have created some spectacular versions. The spirit of vengeance has possessed multiple people throughout history.

Other than the classic Johnny Blaze we have seen, there are Frank Castle’s Cosmic Ghost Rider, Caleb’s Ghost Rider riding a flaming horse, Ghost Spider, a mashup of Hulk, Venom, and Spirit of Vengeance riding a fiery ATV. Marvel even went ahead and created Ghost Rider in 1,00,000 B.C., a prehistoric human riding a wooly mammoth engulfed in Hellfire.

Avengers #58 is written by Jason Aaron, with art by Javier Garrón. The issue will be released on the Marvel website as well as in local comic book stores on July 20, 2022. Avengers #58 will tie into Marvel’s highly anticipated Summer Event Judgment Day, as Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals fight each other for survival.

