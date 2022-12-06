Marvel’s Midnight Suns features a healthy dose of turn-based superhero action, complemented by a wide roster of heroes from Marvel Comics, led by the player-controlled Hunter.

One such hero, the focus of this article, is Ghost Rider Robert “Robbie” Reyes, the fifth iteration from the comics. This guide will detail the best deck build for him in the game.

Note: Minor spoilers for Marvel’s Midnight Suns will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

The best cards for Ghost Rider in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Robbie is an interesting character to play with in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and offers a high-risk, high-reward playstyle. He can deal damage at the cost of a certain percentage of his health and favors a more aggressive approach.

The ideal deck for this Ghost Rider is detailed as follows:

1) Lash

This particular card exchanges 17 damage to Ghost Rider for a Forceful Knockback in any selected direction.

This one can be upgraded to Lash+ for two duplicates of the same card and 30 Attack Essence from the Yard. The attribute of Quick is added against 50 self-damage.

2) Hellmouth

Hellmouth creates a Drop and applies an increased chance to K.O. enemies for up to two turns. Utilizing this card will grant two Heroism.

The card can be upgraded to Hellmouth+ in exchange for two duplicates of the same and 30 Skill Essence. The upgrade adds 1 Strengthened stat.

3) Straight to Hell

This particular card will replace Ghost Rider with a Drop until the next turn begins and inflicts the status effect of "Final." It can generate 2 Heroism when used.

Upgrading this card requires two duplicates and Skill Essence from the Yard to recover 34 health for Ghost Rider. The upgraded form is named Straight to Hell+.

4) Drain Soul

This heroic card can be chained twice and inflicts Lifesteal on enemies. Additionally, it bestows an extra chain of heroism on all other Drain Soul cards. Drain soul deals eight damage and costs 1 Heroism to cast.

This card can be upgraded to Drain Soul+ by exchanging two duplicates of itself and 40 Heroic Essence. The upgrade adds a Full Combo, rewarding 1 more soul to Ghost Rider and dealing 22 damage.

5) Hell’s Fury

An epic card for Ghost Rider, Hell’s Fury increases damage by 64 points when Ghost Rider is damaged by an enemy attack or self-damage. It costs 1 Heroism to play.

The card is upgradeable to Hell’s Fury + in exchange for two duplicates and Heroic Essence from the Yard. It will deal 112 damage after the upgrade.

6) Hell’s Ride

Using this card will deal damage to each enemy in a straight line. It will also end your turn. Hell’s Ride costs 1 Heroism and inflicts 33 damage.

It can be upgraded to Hell Ride+ against two duplicates and 40 Heroic Essence. Upgrading this card will deal 70 damage instead while costing 3 Heroism.

Who is the Ghost Rider?

Robbie Reyes is the playable Ghost Rider in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The hero is one of the more mechanically interesting characters in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, as he is joined by his Spirit of Vengeance, Sparky, during battles.

Sparky can chain attacks, dealing huge amounts of damage in exchange for his own HP. Additionally, he can open up a pit in the depths of Hell that can instantly knock out enemies when pushed into it.

Ghost Rider is incredibly useful against large groups of foes but requires careful planning, as his abilities also cause self-damage.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was released on December 2, 2022, worldwide.

