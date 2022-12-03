Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Best Blade build (deck) 

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a tactical role-playing game that features Marvel Heroes like Iron Man, Spiderman, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, and others.

The story follows Iron Man and Doctor Strange teaming up with Blade, Ghost Rider, and others to from a group called the Marvel’s Midnight Suns that aims to defeat Lillith, Mother of Demons.

The gameplay features tactical superhero fights that require precise positioning and smart deck building. Deck building means choosing a specific set of cards for a specific build, strategy or situation.

On the team of Midnight Suns, Blade is a half-human, half-vampire who wields swords and guns and wears sunglasses during the night. This article will cover how to play Blade effectively in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and how to build him.

How to build Blade In Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Blade is a character that focuses on applying bleeds to the enemy. Bleed is a damage over time status, which means that when it is applied to enemies they take damage at the end of their turn for a set amount of turns.

In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a good Blade setup would look something like this:

Make ‘em Bleed

Daywalker+

Strike+

Quick Strike+

Hunger+

Reaper+

Reaper+

Glaive

All of this makes the Make ‘em Bleed+ card a great choice as an opener for the battle. It makes Blade's next three damage cards apply bleeds to enemies and also lets him draw two cards. It works well with other attack cards like Daywalker+ or Strike+ as they let him hit multiple enemies and set up bleeds on as many different enemies as possible.

Daywalker+ is a card that lets Blade hit up to four times. These hits can target the same enemy four times or attack four different enemies. It is a great card to be played after Make ‘em Bleed+ to apply bleeds all around the battle arena. The player is also granted a card if the move defeats an enemy. Players need to make a calculated decision regarding whether they want to apply bleeds all around or deal a massive amount of damage to one enemy.

The Hunger+ is a card that can be played for free. It provides a massive amount of healing depending on how many enemies have the bleed status on them. It pairs really well with the cards mentioned above as the strategy so far has been to apply bleed to as many enemies as possible. It also marks enemies for two turns, letting the player draw a card upon defeating these marked enemies with any move.

Reaper+ is a card that consumes all the bleed stacks that an enemy has and deals all of that damage at once. This is a great way to finish off enemies and it gives Blade the Strengthened buff if it kills an enemy.

Blade using Glaive in Marvel's Midnight Suns (Image via 2K Games)

Glaive is the legendary card for Blade in Marvel’s Midnight Suns that can be unlocked after reaching maximum friendship with him. It is an attack that deals damage to enemies in a circle with Blade in the middle. It applies bleed to enemies and synergizes really well with the other cards.

Blade is one of the earliest damage dealing characters players can get their hands on, and he's a great one at that. Hunter can also be a great character and has some very powerful builds.

Poll : 0 votes