How to increase Friendship Level in Marvel's Midnight Suns

If you want your Marvel's Midnight Suns team to be as powerful as possible, you will have to increase your Friendship Levels. While at the Abbey, you can hang out with your heroes and begin building friendships. As you recruit heroes to your cause, you can improve your Friendship Levels with each of them from 0 to 6.

Beyond that, there are Prestige Levels for your Friendships in Marvel's Midnight Suns, but you must first get to level 6. Why is it worthwhile to invest time into your Friendship Levels? If you do so, you receive incredibly powerful combat perks, hero ability cards, and more. Here’s how you can increase your Friendship Levels and make the most of your time at the Abbey.

Friendship Levels are very important in Marvel's Midnight Suns

When you play Marvel's Midnight Suns, you’re going to have plenty of time to hang out with your squadmates. There are a few different ways to improve your friendships, such as:

Post-mission hangouts

Compliments

Superlink/Conversations

Sparring

Invite to a Haven

At the end of a mission in the game, you can pick a hero and hang out with them. Every hero has their own preferences, and not everyone likes the same activities. The player's choice here is of great importance to improve Friendship Levels. Afterwards, you can give that hero a gift. Just like the activities, every superhero in Marvel's Midnight Suns has a preference for gifts as well.

Although gifts can be purchased at the gift shop, they’re also scattered all over the Abbey. Players must take some time and properly explore the area to pick up whatever items you can. These can be used later to improve your friendships with characters like Spider-Man.

It might seem silly, but eventually, you’ll have the power to compliment your fellow heroes. This can also be beneficial to improving your friendships in Marvel's Midnight Suns. After a Research Project, Hero Op, or an increased training level, you can compliment that hero.

It should be noted that you will receive diminishing returns by repeatedly complimenting the same superhero. Instead, you should spread it out amongst your other heroes.

Players should also check their Superlink regularly. There are plenty of ways and moments where you can begin a conversation with your team. Chatting with your allies will add you into a discussion, where you will have to select one of three responses. You must make use of general Marvel Comics knowledge, what’s going on or has already happened in the game, to provide the best responses.

It can be a great boost to Friendship Levels if you take the time to chat with other superheroes whenever the option comes up in Marvel's Midnight Suns. With that in mind, you should explore as much as you can and talk to everyone.

Out in The Yard, you can have mock battles/train with some of your team members. Just pick a superhero and train with them in this location. This activity is an ideal choice when they’re close to leveling up as well, making it a solid way to improve Friendship Levels.

Finally, you have Safe Havens. These are specific locations around the Abbey, but they are more restrictive than hangout locations. Changes to your Friendship Level will double in Safe Havens, but you can only use them once, and you're only allowed to bring a superhero there once. Like hanging out, you can have a conversation, and even give gifts to further improve your Friendship Levels.

If you keep all of these points in mind, you’ll have no problem improving your Friendship Levels in Marvel's Midnight Suns.

