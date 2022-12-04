How to unlock Captain America and add him to your team in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Marvel’s Midnight Suns allows you to pilot and play alongside some of the most iconic heroes from the Marvel universe.

As you make your way through the main narrative, you will be able to complete missions and challenges to upgrade your hero's abilities and make them more powerful. You will also be able to unlock new heroes in the game.

While some of the heroes are not difficult to obtain, there is a certain Avenger that many players are having a hard time getting their hands on. Captain America is not just the most popular hero in the game but is also among the more difficult ones to unlock.

Many players are struggling to get him on the team, making them lose out on one of the most reliable tank heroes in the game.

Today’s guide will cover how you can unlock Captain America and add him to your team in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

You must complete the Some Assembly Required mission to unlock Captain America in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

As mentioned earlier, Captain America is one of the most reliable tank heroes in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. He is incredibly dependable when you start upgrading his cards and is one of the must-haves when approaching the end game.

You can follow these instructions to unlock him:

Complete the Some Assembly Required mission, which is one of the story missions that you will come across as you progress through Marvel’s Midnight Suns. As Captain America is locked behind progression, he will be one of the many heroes that you will not be able to unlock until you play the game further.

What makes unlocking Captain America a bit challenging is the mission itself, which is not exactly easy to complete. The mission will take place in the Stark Tower, where you will go up against Crossbones and his party of goons.

Choosing which hero to bring with you on this mission is the challenge since not every hero in your roster will be able to handle these enemies. This is one of the reasons why many in the community are having trouble completing the mission.

Iron Man is highly recommended to complete the Some Assembly Required mission in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. This is because Iron Man and Captain America’s abilities synergize incredibly well, and you will be able to make quick work of Crossbones and his team.

Starks’ DPS and AOE skills, coupled with Roger’s innate tankiness, will make the fight significantly easier. Your hunter can be on healing duty in the mission, making for a well-rounded party.

Once you have beaten Crossbones and completed the mission, you will be able to unlock Captain America automatically. Once you have unlocked him, you can use him in your party. To do so, you can head to the party settings and swap him.

Captain America is one of the most reliable tanks in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. His ability to absorb a large amount of damage helps him stand out from the rest of the heroes in the game.

