How to obtain Intel and unlock additional missions in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

There are several missions and challenges that you will be able to unlock and complete as you make your way through the main narrative of Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Many of these additional challenges will help you secure rare resources like Essence and Blueprints, which you can then use to make new ability cards for your heroes and upgrade them, making them significantly stronger.

However, you cannot unlock all the secondary missions and challenges by traditional means. Completing parts of the narrative will gain you access to some side-quests but not all of them.

In order to try out certain missions, you will have to get your hands on some Intel, which is not all that easy to come across. It is a valuable resource that allows you to make the most of what the game has to offer.

To give you an upper hand, today’s guide will go over some of the ways you can acquire Intel and unlock additional missions in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Obtaining Intel in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Intel in Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a necessity if you want to unlock all the additional missions and challenges. Here are a few methods of acquiring it in the game.

1) One of the best ways to get some Intel in Marvel’s Midnight Suns is to complete missions and challenges that offer Intel as one of the rewards. You can spot them by going over the available rewards as listed on the mission select screen. This will help you narrow down your list and focus on unlocking the missions that require Intel.

2) One less reliable way to obtain Intel is to open Arcane Chests. There is a slight chance that these chests may contain what you are looking for, so it’s important that you don’t skip out on opening them in Marvel’s Midnight Suns if you have your heart set on the extra missions and rewards.

3) You can also secure Intel by interrogating enemies. You will get the option to interrogate enemies at times when you are out on a mission. Once you get the Intel, you can go ahead and unlock more challenges.

4) Finally, you can choose to start and complete Hero Ops. These are specialized missions that you can undertake in-game, and they offer Intel as a reward. Hero ops missions require you to send individual superheroes to complete certain objectives. If you succeed, you will receive XP, crafting resources, and abilities, along with Intel.

After you have obtained Intel, you will have to head over to the War Room located in the Abbey. There, you must decrypt it to unlock all the additional missions, including extra Hero Ops missions.

