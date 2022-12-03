Best Captain America build (deck) in Marvel's Midnight Suns

Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America, is a prominent character in Marvel's Midnight Suns. As one of the team’s tanks, he is an invaluable member of your squad. He’s not the only tanking option, though, as players could prefer to use characters like Captain Marvel or Wolverine. However, if you go with The First Avenger, you aren’t making a mistake. He’s an incredibly powerful character.

Captain America can build solid defenses and also benefit his entire team by helping with card draw, which is incredibly important. When you’re playing with Cap on your team in Marvel's Midnight Suns, what sort of cards do you want to have on your deck?

The best build for Captain America in Marvel's Midnight Suns

While Captain America is in your squad, you’re going to want to be building plenty of Block on him. Taunting enemies, building Block, and standing firm against the forces of Lilith are Cap’s roles in Marvel's Midnight Suns. His primary stats are also going to be Power and Resilience. He’s also a solid tank thanks to his All Day Passive, which grants Block at the start of combat.

Captain America deckbuild

Tactician+

Sprang!+

Brooklyn Handshake+

Shield Bounce+

Dig In+

Shield Bash+

The Best Defense+

Quick Punch+

The point of Block is that it prevents damage, which makes Tactician+ such a great card. It not only gives 64 Block to Captain America, but all other allies also gain 32. This card also allows you to draw two cards, and it grants two Heroism when played.

Then there’s Spang!+, which rewards you for targeting an enemy that is locked onto Captain America. It grants more damage (+36), and on a KO, you draw two cards. It costs one Heroism to play, but it is worth it to drop this when finishing an enemy.

Another important card for Captain America in Marvel's Midnight Suns is Brooklyn Handshake+. It inflicts Knockback on the target, and if the target is damaged during this turn, it also inflicts Forceful. If it KOs an enemy, you also draw two cards. It also serves as a Heroism builder, gaining one point for simply using the card.

If you’re going to tank, you better take skills that help you taunt. Shield Bounce deals damage and costs two Heroism to play. If you take the upgraded version, Shield Bounce+, it damages and taunts each enemy in an area. It also applies to the Weak status ailment. It’s an amazing card, and you should always have it in your Marvel's Midnight Suns deck.

Speaking of taunting, Dig In+ has you pick an ally. You can then taunt all enemies, which also grants you 107 Block and one Counter. It’s one of Captain America’s best cards and can save a squishy ally from being defeated.

One thing Captain America is great at in Marvel's Midnight Suns is building Block. Shield Bash+ burns 33% of your Block to deal damage. It also generates a point of Heroism. Since you will rarely be short of Block on this character, it’s an amazing card.

The Best Defense+ grants Captain America Block equal to the damage he has dealt for two turns, and you draw two cards. It also generates two Heroism, making it a perfect card for the Star-Spangled Avenger.

If you partner this with Dig In+, you can rack up the Block. The last card you’ll probably want to slot in is Quick Punch+, which has Quick, Taunt, and deals damage while also generating Heroism.

You’ll also want to build up Captain America’s Friendship Level as well since the higher that level is, the higher Block he starts with. If you can start a battle with Tactician, the default Block he has is going to soar.

Poll : 0 votes