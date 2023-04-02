The 10 darkest versions of Batman, ranked

Batman is a legendary superhero in DC Comics who has captured the imagination of fans worldwide. Over the years, the character has undergone several interpretations, and his popularity has only grown.

However, the universe of DC Comics has also given rise to alternate versions of Batman that are not the righteous and just heroes fans know of. These evil versions of the Caped Crusader pose a threat to the other heroes of the universe, and their stories have been explored in various formats. From Elseworlds tales to multiverse events and even main continuity stories, several dark versions of the Dark Knight have caused menace and captured the imagination of fans.

The Drowned, the Grim Knight, and 8 other darkest versions of Batman

10) The Dark Knight in the Justice Lords

A twisted version of the Dark Knight's morality (Image via DC)

In the Justice Lords universe, the Justice League took extreme measures to maintain peace and order, resulting in a totalitarian regime. Among them was the Dark Knight, who abandoned his moral code and resorted to brute force to eliminate crime in his city. As a result, he transformed into a dictatorial figure feared by both villains and civilians alike.

The portrayal of a corrupt Bruce Wayne in the Justice Lords' universe starkly contrasts his traditional depiction as a beacon of justice and heroism. The concept of a superhero turned authoritarian figure highlights the thin line between vigilante justice and tyranny. The Justice Lords' storyline serves as a cautionary tale, reminding fans of the dangers of power and the importance of preserving democracy and civil liberties.

9) Quietus: The deadly fusion of the Caped Crusader and Ra's Al Ghul

The ultimate collaboration of two villains (Image via DC)

Quietus was a terrifying opponent, embodying the combined intelligence and strategic planning of the Dark Knight and Ra's Al Ghul. As a result, Quietus became one of the most methodical and skilled villains in the DC multiverse. This lethal combination made him a formidable adversary not only for Bruce Wayne but also for his most talented students.

Quietus's unique blend of combat skills, mastery of technology, and knowledge of the League of Assassins' ancient arts made him a deadly foe. Additionally, his ability to anticipate and counter his opponents' every move and his ruthless determination made him a nightmare for even the most skilled of the Dark Knight's proteges.

8) Batman vs. Vampires in The Brave and the Bold

The Dark Knight takes on the supernatural in this dark tale (Image via DC)

The Dark Knight faces off against vampires in the well-known animated series Batman: The Brave and the Bold. In one episode, Batman is attacked by vampires and gradually changes into one of them. Bruce Wayne's battle with the savage monster inside of him turns into a classic horror story that both children and adults can appreciate as his friends and allies attempt to save him.

The episode's storyline adds an exciting twist to the Dark Knight mythos and highlights the character's resilience and determination in the face of adversity. Despite the odds stacked against him, the Caped Crusader remains committed to defeating evil, even if it means confronting the darkness within himself.

7) The Grim Knight: A darker version of Batman

A Dark Knight who doesn't hesitate to use lethal force (Image via DC)

The Grim Knight is a twisted take on the classic character of the Dark Knight, showcasing a version of the hero who embraced guns as his primary weapon. After witnessing the death of his parents at the hands of Joe Chill, this alternate version of Bruce Wayne used Chill's gun to take revenge, setting him down on a path of violence and aggression.

In his quest for justice, The Grim Knight joined forces with the villainous Batman Who Laughs, and together they unleashed chaos and destruction upon an unsuspecting world. With his unrelenting thirst for vengeance and penchant for firepower, The Grim Knight represents a darker, more dangerous version that starkly contrasts the traditional Caped Crusader.

6) The Drowned: A dark multiverse tale of mutated heroism

A female Caped Crusader in a world dominated by Atlantis (Image via DC)

In the twisted reality of the Dark Multiverse, Gotham desperately needed a hero to protect it from the wrath of the people of Atlantis. Bryce Wayne, a female Batman, rose to the occasion and transformed herself into an Atlantean hybrid using her knowledge of genetics. As The Drowned, she became a powerful force to be reckoned with, defending Gotham with her unique abilities.

However, her world was turned upside down when she was recruited by the villainous Batman Who Laughs to join his attack on Prime Earth. Despite her dark past, The Drowned ultimately found redemption and sacrifice to save her world and prevent the horrors of the Dark Multiverse from spilling over into Prime Earth.

5) Owlman - The mastermind behind the crime syndicate

The Dark Knight's evil counterpart from an alternate universe (Image via DC)

On Earth-3, Justice League are not the heroes fans know and love. They are the Crime Syndicate, a group of villains ruling over their world with an iron fist. At the heart of the organization is Batman's counterpart, Owlman.

In this alternate universe, Bruce Wayne's counterpart is a cold and calculating mastermind who uses his intelligence to orchestrate the Crime Syndicate's operations. As a result, he has become one of the most memorable members of the villainous team, leaving readers wondering what other dark secrets he holds.

4) The Devastator: A dark twist on the Dark Knight's heroism

The Dark Knight's corrupted version of the Doomsday virus (Image via DC)

In the one-shot comic The Devastator, readers find a different side of Batman as he makes a tough decision to inject himself with the Doomsday virus to stop Superman from destroying the world. This alternate reality shows the consequences of Joker's actions, tricking Superman into killing Lois Lane and pushing him into an uncontrollable rage.

As Batman fights against his infected body and confronts Superman, the cost of his heroic actions becomes apparent. The devastation caused by the battle leaves the world in ruins, and the Dark Knight realizes the tragic outcome of his sacrifice.

3) The Merciless: The God-like Batman who fell to evil

The Dark Knight's transformation into the God of War (Image via DC)

In the dark and twisted world of the Dark Multiverse, The Merciless was once a valiant hero fighting for justice as a member of his world's Justice League. However, after defeating his team by Ares, The Merciless became consumed by his desire for vengeance and claimed the helmet of the God of War.

The immense power of the helmet twisted him, and he became a tyrant, leading a merciless assault on Earth alongside the Batman Who Laughs. With the helmet's power at his disposal, The Merciless became an unstoppable force, but it came at a great cost. His once-noble spirit was consumed by the dark and evil energy that the helmet contained.

2) Batman Who Laughs: The terrifying combination of the Dark Knight and Joker

A Dark Knight who has fully embraced his madness (Image via DC)

Batman Who Laughs is a formidable foe and a twisted mirror image of Batman. This version of the character is a nightmarish blend of the Dark Knight and his greatest enemy, the Joker. His creation was due to exposure to the Joker's toxin, which transformed him into a hybrid villain with terrifying skills and abilities.

His twisted psyche and lack of moral compass make him one of the multiverse's most dangerous and unpredictable foes. With his sinister laughter and deadly arsenal of weapons, Batman Who Laughs is a villain that strikes fear into the hearts of heroes and villains alike.

1) The Dark Knight Metal Batman Who Laughs unleashes the ultimate evil

The ultimate culmination of the Batman Who Laughs' evil plan (Image via DC)

In the DC Comics event Dark Knight Metal, Batman Who Laughs orchestrated a sinister scheme to plunge the multiverse into darkness. As part of his plan, he created a collection of evil versions of the character unleashed to carry out his bidding.

These twisted versions of the Dark Knight, including The Drowned, The Merciless, and The Devastator, brought chaos and destruction to the DC Universe like never before. The creation of these malevolent versions of the superhero was a warning of the consequences of unchecked power and the dangers of letting one's worst fears consume them.

