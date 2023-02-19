The Flash meets a fate worse than death after Batman loses it all

Batman, the Caped Crusader of Gotham City, is a legendary figure in the DC Comics universe. He is widely known for his steadfast dedication to justice and relentless pursuit of those who threaten the safety of his beloved city.

However, even the most heroic figures can succumb to darkness, as explored in the DC Comics story arc Dark Knights: Metal. This dark tale follows Batman from Earth-52 as he descends into despair and desperation, leading him down a dangerous path that highlights the dangers of obsession and unchecked power.

In distress, he becomes fixated on harnessing the power of the Speed Force, the source of The Flash's incredible abilities. However, the Caped Crusader crosses lines he never thought he would in his pursuit of power and control.

He turns to extreme measures and becomes the Red Death, a twisted version of The Flash with all his powers but none of his morality. This decision sets off a chain of events that will have devastating consequences for Batman and those around him.

Dark Knights: Metal depicts the tragic consequences of Batman's desperation

A tale of desperation and tragedy in Dark Knights: Metal (Image via DC Comics)

The rise of the Red Death

Batman, driven by his obsession to protect his beloved Gotham City at any cost, takes drastic and dangerous measures to gain more power. As he becomes more desperate, he transforms into the Red Death, a dark version of The Flash.

In the storyline, the Caped Crusader does not technically kill Flash. Instead, he takes the Flash's speed force powers to become powerful enough to save Gotham City. The process of transferring the speed force powers from Flash to Batman is traumatic and violent, but it leaves Flash in a weakened and vulnerable state.

Dr. Fate ultimately saves Flash, but the experience is undoubtedly a traumatic one for him. The Caped Crusader, who becomes the Red Death, goes on to cause great destruction, but he does not directly kill the Flash.

The rise of a twisted speedster (Image via DC Comics)

With his newfound power, Red Death takes on Gotham's villains on a violent spree, bringing a new level of destruction and mayhem to the city. Despite his initial success, the Caped Crusader's lust for power led him down a dark path, causing the Speed Force to take notice of his actions.

The Speed Force, the source of all speedster powers, seeks to punish the Dark Knight for his selfish actions. Red Death's actions did not go unnoticed as he faced the consequences of his actions, which resulted in dire circumstances for him and those around him.

The effects of his choices become increasingly apparent as the story unfolds, and the true extent of his obsession and unchecked power is revealed.

The Batman Who Laughs

Meet the malevolent alternate version of the Caped Crusader in Dark Knights: Metal (Image via DC Comics)

As the story progresses, the Caped Crusader's desperate attempts to protect his city and his loved ones lead him down a dark and dangerous path. He eventually crosses paths with The Batman Who Laughs, a dark and twisted alternate version of himself from another universe.

This version of Batman is malevolent, being transformed by exposure to a deadly toxin that causes him to laugh uncontrollably and indulge in his most violent and sadistic impulses.

The variant represents everything that Batman has tried to avoid becoming, and their confrontation creates a sense of existential dread in readers. The Batman Who Laughs' cunning and manipulative nature makes him a formidable opponent, and he quickly gains the upper hand over the Caped Crusader.

A twisted reflection (Image via DC Comics)

He offers Batman a chance to join him in destroying the heroes of Earth-0, promising a chance to recreate the world in their image. Batman becomes a pawn in his evil scheme, transforming into a twisted version of himself, the Red Death.

The control that The Batman Who Laughs has over Red Death demonstrates the seductive strength of evil, and the narrative serves as a warning about the risks associated with fixations and uncontrolled authority.

The consequences of power

The dangers of obsession and unchecked power in Dark Knights: Metal (Image via DC Comics)

The events of Dark Knights: Metal illustrate the perils of unbridled power and fixation. The actions taken by the Dark Knight, while aimed at protecting Gotham from its adversaries, ultimately attract the wrath of the Speed Force, which seeks to hold him accountable for his self-centered behavior.

The consequences of the Caped Crusader's actions are not limited to the physical toll on his body. The story explores the psychological toll on the Dark Knight as he realizes the extent of the damage he has caused. It becomes clear that even the most heroic figures can succumb to the darkness and that the consequences of their actions can be dire.

The series is a powerful reminder that even those motivated by the best intentions can lose their way, and that true heroism lies in recognizing one's limitations and taking responsibility for the consequences of their actions.

Final thoughts

Reflections on the cautionary tale of Dark Knights: Metal (Image via DC Comics)

Dark Knights: Metal is a gripping and cautionary tale that delves into the darker aspects of heroism and power. The story showcases the dangerous consequences of unchecked obsession, as Batman's desperate attempts to protect his city lead him to darkness and destruction.

The arc also demonstrates the frailty of even the strongest heroes, as the Caped Crusader's fall from grace shows that their power can consume even those with the best intentions. Ultimately, the story highlights the importance of accountability and responsibility, as even the most powerful figures must accept the consequences of their actions.

Overall, this series is a must-read for fans of the DC universe, offering a compelling and thought-provoking exploration of the moral complexities of heroism and power.

