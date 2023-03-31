Why Man of Steel is the best Superman movie

Man of Steel isn't just the greatest Superman film ever, it is a favorite among fans of superhero movies. With Henry Cavill's departure from the role of Superman and James Gunn's reboot of the DC Universe, fans can't wait for the debut of the new Man of Steel. As such, now is the perfect opportunity to discover what distinguishes Man of Steel from other Superman films, as the release of Superman: Legacy, helmed by James Gunn, is scheduled for 2025.

Zack Snyder's directorial brilliantly captures the character's spirit while reinventing the iconic figure for a contemporary audience in a way that past films couldn't. The film has become the gold standard for what a good Superman movie ought to be because of its outstanding performances, breathtaking visuals, and themes.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Why the Man of Steel is the definitive Superman movie

The strong performances in the movie

Henry Cavill delivers a strong performance as Superman (Image via Warner Bros)

Man of Steel stands out for its excellent performances compared to past Superman films. The superhero was given new depth by Henry Cavill's interpretation, which contrasted with his strength and vulnerability. Unlike earlier performers like Christopher Reeve, he successfully captured the essence of Superman.

Cavill's Superman is a complicated character who wrestles with his place in the universe and his duties as a superhero. The character becomes more real and human thanks to his complex and multi-layered acting.

Michael Shannon as General Zod (Image via Warner Bros)

The supporting cast of Man of Steel is equally significant. Amy Adams provides Lois Lane with a new perspective, making her a more capable and astute lead character than in previous films. She plays a crucial role in the story and is more than just a damsel in distress.

In the film, Superman is directly threatened by Michael Shannon's portrayal of General Zod, a formidable foe. He is not simply a one-dimensional villain but a complex figure with several objectives and a fascinating background.

The cinematic beauty of Man of Steel

Man of Steel features cinematic beauty with its stunning visual effects and cinematography (Image via Warner Bros)

Man of Steel features breathtaking graphics that take the film to new heights. The movie makes stunning use of CGI, which makes the action sequences seem epic in scope. The graphics are a testament to the film's beauty and attention to detail, from the fiery annihilation of Krypton to the fierce action sequences between Superman and General Zod.

With its stunning hues and fascinating patterns, the sights of Krypton take the spectator to an unnatural planet. Additionally, Krypton's impressive architectural and technological advancements make getting lost in the movie's fantastical world simple. Superman's abilities are also demonstrated in a way that feels both fanciful and realistic throughout the action scenes, which is also dramatic and exciting.

Hans Zimmer's score

Hans Zimmer's score in the movie sets the tone for the film's epic scale and emotional depth (Image via Warner Bros)

The score of Man of Steel, composed by Hans Zimmer, plays a vital role in the film's emotional impact. Zimmer's unconventional approach in incorporating electronic and percussive elements into the score departs from traditional orchestral music associated with superhero movies. The unique sound enhances the film's epic nature and elevates the action sequences.

The most memorable track in the score is What Are You Going to Do When You Are Not Saving the World?, which is played during the climax. Hans Zimmer's score in the movie perfectly captures the film's emotional depth, and it's a testament to the impact that a powerful score can have on the cinematic experience.

A thought-provoking and fresh take on a classic character

The movie presents a thought-provoking and fresh take on a classic superhero character (Image via Warner Bros)

The movie explores what it means to be a hero and Superman's place in the world. The movie surpasses earlier Superman adaptations because it deals with complex topics like sacrifice, accountability, and identity.

The movie also presents a novel interpretation of the iconic figure, upholding Superman's heritage while opening up fresh opportunities. The film's darker tone and absence of comedy may draw criticism from some, but these distinctions help Man of Steel stand out as the finest Superman movie to date.

Addressing the criticisms of Man of Steel

Analyzing the film's approach to Superman's character and the controversy surrounding the destruction in the climax (Image via Warner Bros)

Despite a critical and financial triumph, the movie had its critics. According to some fans, the film's darker tone and absence of comedy didn't fit with earlier Superman adaptations. Jonathan Kent's portrayal was also critiqued for being too cautious and paranoid.

The way Superman's abilities were portrayed was another source of debate. While some praised the movie's realistic portrayal of the character's capabilities and their use in action sequences, others thought it strayed too far from the original material and overpowered the character. Despite these complaints, Man of Steel is nonetheless a potent and gorgeous film that stretches the limits of the superhero genre.

Final thoughts

The movie's strong performances, impressive visual effects, and thought-provoking take on the superhero make it one of the best movie in the franchise (Image via Warner Bros)

As Superman fans anxiously await the upcoming feature, understanding the earlier movies that contributed to the character's development is essential. With its impressive performances, eye-catching cinematography, and challenging themes, Man of Steel continues to be the greatest Superman film.

The film takes chances by delving into complex topics and offering a novel interpretation of a well-known figure, opening up new avenues for development. Fans will expect the same caliber and originality as this movie as the DC Universe is rebooted and a new Superman film is created.

There is no disputing the film's influence on Superman's mythology, even though it is unclear what approach the new franchise will follow. Whether someone is a longtime fan or new to the franchise, Man of Steel is a must-watch for anyone interested in the world's greatest superhero.

Poll : 0 votes