10 times Superman lost, ranked

Superman is one of the most beloved and iconic superheroes of all time, known for his incredible strength, speed, and resilience. He has saved the world countless times from various foes, from ordinary criminals to otherworldly threats.

However, there have been times when even the Man of Steel has been defeated. Here are ten of the most significant times the Man of Tomorrow was defeated, ranked in order of the impact these defeats had on him and his world.

Each of these defeats significantly impacted Superman and the people around him. Some, like Doomsday's defeat, were so devastating that they left Man of Tomorrow temporarily dead and shook his friends and family to their core.

Others, like Bizarro's defeat or the loss of his powers due to Parasite's attack, were more minor but still had emotional or physical consequences for the hero.

General Zod, Mongul and 8 other characters against whom Superman has lost

The ranking of these defeats is based on several factors, including their impact on Superman's physical and mental well-being, the emotional impact on his loved ones, and the implications for the larger world of superheroes and supervillains.

Ultimately, what makes Man of Tomorrow such a compelling character is his power, vulnerability, and willingness to confront his weaknesses and mistakes. These defeats remind us that even the greatest heroes can falter, but they can also rise again to fight another day.

10) Parasite

The Man of Tomorrow is powerless and vulnerable after having his powers and memories drained by Parasite (Image via DC Comics)

Parasite may be a low-level villain, but he can still cause significant problems for Superman. In Smallville, he absorbs not only the Man of Tomorrow's powers but also his memories and identity, leaving him defenseless and confused.

The defeat was personal, as the Man of Steel had to struggle to regain his sense of self and protect his loved ones while facing an enemy who knew his every move.

Parasite may not be as powerful as some of the Man of Tomorrow's other foes, but his ability to sap the Man of Tomorrow's strength and knowledge makes him a formidable opponent.

9) Metallo

The Man of Tomorrow weakened by Metallo's kryptonite heart and struggling to fight while his body is malfunctioning (image via DC Comics)

In the comic book Superman: The Man of Steel, Metallo's defeat was medical, as he strategically attacked Superman with a toxin that damaged his nervous system.

The toxin resulted in the Man of Tomorrow fighting with a malfunctioning body, causing him to make mistakes and suffer, making it harder to defend himself from Metallo's attacks.

The defeat was a significant challenge for the Man of Steel as it tested his resilience, tenacity, and determination to overcome even the most challenging obstacles.

8) General Zod

The Man of Tomorrow outnumbered and outmatched by Zod and his fellow Kryptonian criminals (Image via Warner Bros)

In Superman II, Zod's defeat of Superman is physical, as Zod and his fellow Kryptonian criminals are freed from the Phantom Zone and gain powers on Earth, putting the Man of Tomorrow in a difficult position.

With opponents who are his equals in strength and abilities, Superman is outmatched and outnumbered in a brutal battle, ultimately leading to his defeat. This encounter underscores the limits of the Man of Steel's powers and the importance of strategy and wit in facing formidable enemies.

The Man of Tomorrow's defeat by Zod is a reminder that even the most powerful being on Earth is not invincible and that victory depends on strength and the ability to adapt and outsmart one's opponents.

7) Bizarro

The Man of Tomorrow facing the tragic consequences of his own hubris and the loss of his friends (Image via Warner Bros Television)

Bizarro is a unique and unpredictable villain in the Superman universe, often causing trouble and laughter.

Bizarro's actions brought about a grave defeat for the Man of Steel, as he created chaos and destruction in Metropolis and killed many of Superman's allies. This defeat hits on both moral and emotional levels, as it shows the cost of the Man of Tomorrow's hubris and the vulnerability of his loved ones.

The Man of Steel's defeat serves as a reminder that even the strongest heroes are not invincible, and the weight of their actions can have devastating consequences. It also underscores the importance of heroism as a display of strength and a means to protect and defend those who need it.

6) Brainiac

The Man of Tomorrow fighting against Brainiac's advanced technology and tactics (Image via DC Comics)

In Superman: Brainiac, Brainiac proved to be a formidable opponent for the Man of Steel, utilizing his vast knowledge and technological prowess to bring Earth to the brink of destruction.

By capturing Kandor, the shrunken capital of Krypton, Brainiac cannot only hold Superman emotionally hostage but also manipulate his surroundings to his advantage. The defeat is technical, as Brainiac's sophisticated machinery and well-planned tactics are too much for the Man of Steel to handle alone, forcing him to seek help from unlikely allies.

The storyline highlights the importance of collaboration and resourcefulness, as the Man of Steel can ultimately defeat Brainiac through teamwork and strategic planning. The defeat serves as a reminder of the dangers of relying too heavily on one's abilities and the importance of being open to seeking help when necessary.

5) Lex Luthor

The Man of Tomorrow powerless and humiliated in front of Luthor, the dictator of the Soviet Union (Image via DC Animation)

Lex Luthor is a master of manipulation and one of Superman's most intelligent and resourceful enemies. In Superman: Red Son, he defeats the Man of Steel not through physical force but through cunning, ambition, and technology.

By becoming the dictator of the Soviet Union, Luthor gained access to vast resources and power, which he used to create a weapon that neutralizes the Man of Steel's abilities. The defeat is not just tactical but also moral, as Luthor's quest for power and control shows the danger of unchecked ambition and the corrupting influence of authority.

The storyline warns about the dangers of giving too much power to those who seek to use it for their benefit and the importance of maintaining checks and balances on those in positions of authority.

4) Mongul

The Man of Tomorrow trapped in a dreamlike state, while Mongul drains his life force (Image via DC Comics)

Mongul's defeat of the Man of Tomorrow in For the Man Who Has Everything was a psychological battle that tested the limits of Man of Steel's mental fortitude and resilience.

Trapped in a dreamlike state, the Man of Steel is forced to confront a life of blissful happiness on Krypton that he knows is too good to be true. Mongul's deception was a brutal and personal attack on the Man of Tomorrow's deepest desires and emotions, making his defeat all the more harrowing.

The storyline highlights the importance of having a strong will and the ability to resist temptation, even in the face of overwhelming odds. Ultimately, Superman's triumph over Mongul is a testament to the strength of character and the depth of his commitment to protecting those he loves.

3) Batman

The Dark Knight Returns: Batman standing over a defeated Man of Tomorrow with his kryptonite-powered exoskeleton (Image via DC Animation)

In Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Superman's defeat at the hands of Batman was not just a physical or tactical one but a deeply symbolic and philosophical one. The story presented a vision of a dystopian future where superheroes had become obsolete or corrupted, and society was in chaos.

Batman's challenge to the Man of Tomorrow represented a clash between two ideologies, one focused on individualism, violence, and fear, and the other on community, justice, and hope. The Man of Tomorrow's loss was a wake-up call for him, as he realized that he had become too distant from humanity and needed to find a way to reconnect with his values and purpose.

The defeat was not just a lesson for the Man of Tomorrow but also for the readers, as it raised important questions about the role of heroes, the limits of power, and the meaning of justice.

2) Darkseid

The Man of Tomorrow under the control of Darkseid (Image via DC Comics)

Darkseid is one of the most formidable and feared villains in the DC Universe, and his enmity with the Man of Steel has been a source of many epic battles and stories.

In Superman: The Animated Series, the conflict between the two reached new heights, as Darkseid threatened the planet and manipulated the Man of Tomorrow's mind and emotions to turn him against everything he held dear.

The defeat was physical and emotional, as the Man of Tomorrow was forced to confront his fears and doubts and fight against his principles. The storyline showed how even the strongest and most noble hero can be vulnerable to manipulation and how important it is to stay true to one's values and convictions.

1) Doomsday

The Man of Tomorrow and Doomsday in the middle of a brutal fight that ends in both of their deaths (Image via DC Animation)

The fight with Doomsday is one of the most famous and significant events in Superman's history, both in the comics and popular culture.

It was a brutal physical battle and a symbolic clash between two forces of nature, one representing the unstoppable march of death and destruction, the other standing for the power of hope and heroism.

The Man of Tomorrow's defeat at the hands of Doomsday shook the entire DC Universe and left a lasting impression on fans, who mourned his passing and eagerly awaited his return. Even years later, it remains a testament to the enduring power of Superman's legacy and his impact on the world of superheroes.

