Hellboy: The Crooked Man - Everything we know so far

Hellboy, the demon superhero, is set to make his highly anticipated return to the big screen with Millennium Media's upcoming reboot, titled Hellboy: The Crooked Man. The film is expected to be the first in a series of new adaptations and is already generating buzz among fans of the beloved comic book character.

While the previous film adaptations, directed by Guillermo del Toro, were known for their dark and moody tone, Hellboy: The Crooked Man is set to take a different approach.

According to Millennium Media, the reboot will have a more light-hearted, comedic tone while still delivering the thrilling action and horror elements that fans have come to expect from the franchise.

Let's delve into everything we know about Hellboy: The Crooked Man so far.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man - A new beginning for the iconic demon superhero

Plot details

Millennium Media's upcoming Hellboy reboot has fans eagerly anticipating the return of the iconic demon superhero to the big screen. With production set to begin next month in Bulgaria, the studio has confirmed that Brian Taylor, acclaimed director of the hit action film Crank, will be at the project's helm.

In addition, discussions with the cast are in the final stages, sparking further excitement among fans. The new film promises to take audiences on an exciting new journey, as Hellboy finds himself stranded in rural Appalachia alongside a rookie B.P.R.D. agent.

Together, they stumble upon a small community plagued by witches and their leader, the Crooked Man. The encounter also brings up troubling memories from Hellboy's past, unexpectedly linking him to the Crooked Man.

For fans of the original comic series, the inclusion of the Crooked Man is a fascinating development. First introduced in the July 2008 issue of Hellboy: The Crooked Man, this mysterious figure is a resident devil in the region, having returned from Hell after being hanged for his crimes as an 18th-century miser and war profiteer, named Jeremiah Witkins.

Script

The movie will be co-written by Mike Mignola, the creator of Hellboy comics, alongside Chris Golden, his collaborator on Dark Horse comics.

What makes this film even more remarkable is that it marks the first time Mignola has penned a script for a Hellboy film, promising a more authentic version of his stories and characters in film form. With Mignola's direct involvement, fans can expect a faithful adaptation that honors the source material while exploring new territory.

As such, Hellboy: The Crooked Man represents a departure from previous adaptations, offering a fresh take on the iconic character that fans have come to love over the years.

Production team

The project brings together a talented group of industry veterans, including Mike Richardson from Dark Horse Entertainment, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Les Weldon, Rob Van Norden, and Yariv Lerner from Millennium Media.

The reboot has also enlisted the expertise of executive producers such as Mike Mignola, the creator of the Hellboy comic series; Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, and Boaz Davidson from Millennium Media; Tanner Mobley and Campbell Grobman Films' Lati Grobman and Christa Campbell.

Additionally, the film boasts an experienced director, Brian Taylor, who has proven himself in the action and horror genres, making him a perfect fit for the Hellboy franchise. This impressive group of producers and executives promises to bring a fresh and exciting vision to the franchise, setting the stage for an epic new Hellboy series.

Expectations

After the underwhelming performance of the 2019 Hellboy reboot that starred David Harbour, Millennium Media aims to kickstart a new series of films with Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

Speaking about the project, Millennium Media's president, Jeffrey Greenstein, said that The Crooked Man will be different from previous Hellboy films. The new movie will genuinely represent Mike Mignola's characters and stories in film form, which will be a welcome change for fans:

"This is the first in the series of films that will captivate audiences in familiar (and new) ways. Brian Taylor is an expert across the board, and I couldn't think of a better person to bring this story to life to show our audience this different and original Hellboy slate of films."

The forthcoming Hellboy film promises to deliver a unique interpretation of the story that fans know and love. The production team plans to imbue the movie with Brian Taylor's flair, which could bring a fresh and unique approach to the franchise.

Final thoughts

The Hellboy franchise is gearing up for an exciting revival with Millennium Media's upcoming reboot, Hellboy: The Crooked Man. This highly anticipated film promises to be a fresh and unique take on the beloved demon superhero, with a storyline that will expand the already rich world of Hellboy.

What sets Hellboy: The Crooked Man apart from previous adaptations is the involvement of Mike Mignola as a writer. Mignola, the creator of Hellboy comics, will undoubtedly bring a unique perspective to the film, ensuring that the essence of the character is accurately portrayed on the big screen.

With such an impressive creative team in place, Hellboy: The Crooked Man has the potential to captivate audiences. Production is set to begin soon, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

