10 reasons why Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man is underrated

Spider-Man has been a beloved superhero for generations, with many actors taking on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man over the years. While some portrayals have been praised for their authenticity and emotional depth, others have been criticized for falling flat.

Andrew Garfield's is a portrayal that often gets overlooked in discussions about the best Spider-Man actors. Despite his strong performances in the two Amazing Spider-Man films, Garfield's portrayal is often considered underrated by fans and critics alike.

We'll explore ten reasons why Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker is underrated, from his strong acting and unique visual style to his emotional vulnerability and memorable villains.

Detailed backstory, darker themes, and 8 other things that make Andrew Garfield an underrated Spider-Man

10) Consistency across films

The significance of Garfield's portrayal on the franchise (Image via Sony Pictures)

One of the most impressive aspects of Andrew Garfield's portrayal of the superhero is the consistency he brings to the character across both films.

While some superhero franchises struggle to maintain continuity between sequels and reboots, Garfield's performance remains true to the character throughout.

From his physicality to his emotional range, Garfield's portrayal of Peter Parker is grounded and consistent. This continuity level helps create a more immersive and believable world for audiences and is a testament to Garfield's commitment to the role.

9) Memorable villains

Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker faces off against Electro (Image via Sony Pictures)

The Amazing Spider-Man films are known for their compelling villains, with Jamie Foxx's Electro and Dane DeHaan's Green Goblin being two of the most memorable. While controversial among some fans, Foxx's Electro is a unique take on the character with an interesting backstory and powers.

DeHaan's Green Goblin, meanwhile, is a more tragic and sympathetic version of the villain than we've seen in previous adaptations. Both actors give strong performances that add to the overall emotional weight of the series.

Their performances also helped elevate Garfield's portrayal of Peter Parker, as his interactions with these villains showcased his strength, determination, and compassion.

8) Tackles darker themes

Garfield's portrayal explores darker themes (Image via Sony Pictures)

The series stands out for its willingness to tackle darker and more complex themes than many other superhero films. Garfield's portrayal of Peter Parker perfectly captures the character's struggle with his sense of morality and responsibility.

Throughout the series, we see Peter grapple with the loss of his parents, his growing guilt over Uncle Ben's death, and his desire to live up to his promise of protecting his loved ones.

Exploring themes such as loss, grief, and identity makes Garfield's Spider-Man more relatable and compelling, demonstrating the genre's potential to tell more mature and sophisticated stories.

7) Unique visual style

The film's unique visual style sets it apart from other adaptations (Image via Sony Pictures)

The visual style of the series is one of the elements that sets them apart from other superhero movies. Director Marc Webb, known for his work in music videos and independent films, brings a unique style to the franchise with his slow-motion, point-of-view shots and creative camera angles.

The result is action scenes that feel more dynamic and exciting than in other superhero movies, allowing the audience to experience the exhilaration of Spider-Man's web-slinging and acrobatics from a new perspective.

6) Detailed backstory

The portrayal offers a detailed backstory, shedding light on the character's past and motives (Image via Sony Pictures)

Andrew Garfield's portrayal of Spider-Man provides a detailed backstory that gives insight into the character's life. Unlike other portrayals, Garfield's version of Peter Parker delves into his relationship with his parents and their mysterious disappearance, which drives much of Peter's character development.

The series also explores his fascination with his father's scientific research, which motivates him to become a superhero and search for answers about his family's past.

This fleshed-out backstory adds depth to the character and makes his journey more emotionally resonant. It also provides a complete understanding of Peter Parker's motivations and the internal conflicts that shaped his decisions as Spider-Man.

5) Chemistry with Emma Stone

Garfield's chemistry with Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy is a standout element of the films (Image via Sony Pictures)

One of the endearing parts of Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone's performance in the series is, without a doubt, their on-screen chemistry. One of the essential components of the movies is how they represent Peter and Gwen's love because of their real-life love and charm on screen.

Moreover, their real-life romance translated into their performances, adding an extra layer of authenticity and emotional resonance to their characters. Garfield and Stone's chemistry is so palpable that audiences can't help but root for their characters to be together.

The way they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship is a testament to their acting skills, and it's one of the reasons why Andrew Garfield's portrayal is an underrated gem in the franchise.

4) Emotional vulnerability

Garfield's portrayal offers emotional vulnerability, making the character more relatable (Image via Sony Pictures)

Andrew Garfield's portrayal of Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man films is a masterclass in emotional depth and nuance. Unlike other portrayals, Garfield's Peter Parker is more in touch with his emotions, making him a more well-rounded character.

We see Peter grappling with the weight of his responsibilities as Spider-Man and the consequences of his actions, which adds an extra layer of complexity to the character. From his conflicted emotions about his parents to his growing love for Gwen Stacy, Garfield's Peter Parker is a multi-dimensional character with a relatable emotional core.

3) Witty humor

The films balance drama and action with witty humor, adding a lighthearted element to the story (Image via Sony Pictures)

Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker is one of the funniest versions of the character to grace the big screen. His quick wit and sarcastic humor provide a refreshing contrast to the more serious themes of loss and grief that the character grapples with.

Garfield's comedic timing is impeccable, and his banter with other characters adds levity to the series. Whether cracking a joke mid-fight or making quips with Gwen, Garfield's Spider-Man is always quick with a one-liner, making him a joy to watch on screen.

2) Believable physicality

Garfield's physicality adds authenticity to the role, with the actor performing many of his stunts (Image via Sony Pictures)

Andrew Garfield's physicality is a crucial aspect that brings his Spider-Man portrayal to life. His lanky build and impressive acrobatic skills make him move in a way that feels authentic to the character, and he can easily contort his body into impossible positions.

Watching Garfield swing from building to building or perform daring acrobatic feats is a thrilling experience that makes him a believable superhero. Garfield's commitment to doing many of his stunts adds an extra layer of authenticity to the character. By performing these stunts himself, he's able to fully embody the role and make Spider-Man's movements feel more natural and organic.

1) Strong acting

Garfield's strong acting brings nuance and depth to the character of Spider-Man (Image via Sony Pictures)

Andrew Garfield's portrayal of Peter Parker/Spider-Man is a masterclass in acting that sets him apart from other actors who have taken on the role. Garfield brings a level of emotional depth and nuance to the character, both impressive and rare.

Through his performance, Garfield captured the duality of Peter Parker's life, portraying his intelligence and awkwardness as a high school student, as well as his sense of responsibility and courage as Spider-Man.

Moreover, Garfield's ability to convey the character's emotional struggles adds an extra layer of depth to the character, exploring his grief over the loss of his parents and his desire to keep his loved ones safe.

