Chris Pratt gets criticized for his Mario voice accent

Chris Pratt, a prominent actor widely recognized for his lead roles in blockbuster franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, has recently found himself at the center of a heated debate.

Pratt's portrayal of the iconic video game character has sparked much discussion and debate among fans, with some reserving judgment until they see the movie. However, as more information surfaced about the film, the focus shifted to Pratt's inability to mimic the character's iconic Italian accent.

This has left many fans disappointed and frustrated, as they had high expectations for Pratt's portrayal of the beloved character.

Backlash grows as fans criticize Chris Pratt's Mario voice accent

The upcoming release of the Super Mario Bros. movie has sparked much discussion and debate among fans of the beloved video game franchise. However, one aspect of the film that has garnered significant backlash is Chris Pratt's portrayal of the iconic video game character.

Fans have been vocal about their disappointment and frustration with Pratt's inability to mimic Mario's iconic Italian accent. This sentiment was summed up in a popular tweet:

"Everything in the Mario trailer works except for Mario."

everything in the mario trailer works except for mario

Some have even suggested that if enough people express their anger, Pratt may be forced to re-record all of his lines with an exaggerated Italian accent. It remains to be seen how the controversy will affect the movie's success, but it's clear that fans are passionate about their beloved character on the big screen.

i think if we get angry enough we can force chris pratt to re-record all of his lines with an exaggerated italian accent

WAIT ITS JUST CHRIS PRATT'S NORMAL VOICE LMFAO

Chris Pratt's voice is still jarring to hear coming out of Mario but everything else in the Mario trailer looked amazing. I'm genuinely excited to see this thing

Chris Pratt saying he worked so hard on the Mario voice only for it to sound like Chris Pratt is the funniest thing

who would have thought that chris pratt's big secret voice in the mario movie would be his normal speaking voice

Chris Pratt as Mario is a prime example of why you should hire voice actors for voice acting roles because what the hell is this

me listening to chris pratt's voice come out of mario's mouth

Chris Pratt responds to criticism over Mario's voice in Super Mario Bros. Movie

During a recent interview with Extra TV, Chris Pratt addressed the criticism surrounding his role as Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. In the interview, he urged audiences to reserve judgment until they've watched the film, which he believes honors the beloved video game. Pratt acknowledged the passionate nature of the Super Mario Bros. fanbase and assured them that the movie stays true to the character's origins.

"Go watch the movie and then we can talk, I really think that once you see the movie, and you know what, in all honesty, I think you probably need to watch it twice."

Addressing concerns about his portrayal of Mario's voice, Chris Pratt explained that in the film, Mario is depicted as a blue-collar Italian-American plumber from Brooklyn, which accounts for the difference in accent. He encouraged viewers to watch the movie twice to fully appreciate its "super nostalgic" and "really fun" elements.

"They're super nostalgic and really fun, and it's Illumination, so they know what they're doing. And it's great, especially for me now that I have kids, I have to see every animated movie whether it's good or not, so I am really grateful when a great animated movie comes out. And that's what this is, thankfully, and hopefully there will be more."

The Super Mario Bros. fanbase is understandably passionate about the character and his world, but giving the film a chance to stand on its own is essential. Pratt's comments suggest the movie will stay true to the character's roots and offer a fun, nostalgic experience for fans and newcomers alike.

Criticism mounts over voice cast in the upcoming film

While Chris Pratt has received significant backlash for his voice portrayal of Mario, he is not the only actor under fire. Co-actor Seth Rogen also faced backlash for his portrayal of Donkey Kong.

Fans have pointed out that Rogen opted to use his regular voice instead of creating a unique voice or accent for the character, leading to concerns about whether he truly embodies the essence of the beloved video game character.

That's literally just Seth Rogen in a Donkey Kong suit.

Hydra Spectre 🦊🇹🇼🇻🇦✝️🇻🇦🇭🇰🦊 @HydraSpectre13

But I think Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong was miscast, especially since he just uses the same voice.

But I think Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong was miscast, especially since he just uses the same voice.

To be honest, I would get videogamedunkey as Donkey Kong.

Although the movie has received criticism from some, the anticipation and enthusiasm among fans of the video game franchise remains high. Fans can only wait and see if Chris Pratt's portrayal of Mario will live up to the expectations of the dedicated fanbase.

As the highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. film approaches its April 7 release, fans of the video game franchise eagerly await to see their favorite characters come to life on the big screen. The film boasts a talented cast, with Pratt playing the iconic character of Mario, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser.

