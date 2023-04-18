The Marvels: Meet the star-studded cast of Captain Marvel 2

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a cultural phenomenon, with fans eagerly anticipating the release of The Marvels, the sequel to the 2019 hit film Captain Marvel. With the return of fan-favorite characters and the introduction of new ones, the film is poised to be one of the most exciting additions to the franchise.

The star-studded cast includes a mix of returning actors and fresh faces who are sure to bring their A-game to the superhero epic.

The return of familiar faces in The Marvels

Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers in the highly-anticipated sequel (Image via Sportskeeda)

The upcoming sequel, The Marvels, will see the return of some beloved characters from previous movies. Brie Larson will be reprising her role as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, guiding Kamala and Monica on an important mission before suiting with Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Teyonah Parris will also be back as Monica Rambeau, promoted to a SABER astronaut following her Westview mission in WandaVision. In Captain Marvel 2, Monica will finally confront her issues with her aunt Carol. After dealing with the emerging Skrull threat in Secret Invasion, Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury will also be present in the movie.

It will be interesting to see how their stories continue to unfold in this highly anticipated sequel. The chemistry between the characters is sure to be electric, and the film promises to be an exciting and action-packed addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ms. Marvel's big-screen debut in The Marvels

Iman Vellani makes her big-screen debut as Kamala Khan in The Marvels (Image via Marvel Studios)

Iman Vellani is one of the new heroes to look forward to in Captain Marvel 2. The young actress, who made her debut as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, in her Disney+ series, is set to appear on the big screen for the first time.

The sequel will delve into the origins of Kamala's magical bangle and potentially touch on her status as a mutant. The trailer showed a thrilling Kamala meeting Nick Fury and her idol, Captain Marvel, which hints at exciting interactions between the trio in the film.

Fans of Ms. Marvel have been eagerly waiting to see Iman Vellani reprise her role as the beloved superhero in the MCU. The sequel promises to expand Kamala's story further and introduce her to new challenges and allies, making it an exciting addition to the MCU.

Meet the villains of The Marvels

Get ready to face the villains of The Marvels (Image via Marvel Studios)

Captain Marvel 2 will introduce two new villains in the MCU, with Zawe Ashton and Daniel Ings playing the antagonists. Ashton's character, Dar-Benn, is expected to be the movie's main villain, wielding the Accuser hammer.

It's unclear how she fits into the plot, but some fans speculate that she could be responsible for causing problems for the movie's trio of heroes.

Meanwhile, Daniel Ings will play Ty-Rone, a character believed to be associated with the Kree Empire. While details about his character are scarce, fans are excited to see how he will fit into the story and his role in the film's conflict.

With these two talented actors on board as the film's villains, fans can expect a thrilling battle between the heroes and their foes in The Marvels.

The supporting cast of The Marvels

The supporting cast of the sequel, including Park Seo-Joon and Zenobia Shroff (Image via Sportskeeda)

Aside from the film's main cast, the sequel will also feature several supporting characters that will further enhance the film's storyline. Among these is Park Seo-Joon, a Korean actor making his debut in the MCU as an unknown character, rumored to be playing Carol Danvers' husband.

His role remains shrouded in mystery, but it will be exciting to see how his character fits into the film's larger narrative.

Also returning are Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur, who play Kamala Khan's parents, Muneeba and Yusuf Khan, respectively. In the trailer, Muneeba can be seen asking Carol Danvers about her daughter's whereabouts after accidentally switching places again.

Yusuf's role in the film promises to offer insight into Kamala's personal life beyond her superhero duties. These characters provide a more personal touch to the film's story, making it a well-rounded cinematic experience.

Rumored characters in The Marvels: Valkyrie and Maria Rambeau's possible return

Rumored characters in Captain Marvel 2: Could Valkyrie or Maria Rambeau make a return? (Image via Sportskeeda)

The sequel is set to introduce new superheroes, but there are rumors of familiar faces returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One possible returning character is Tessa Thompson's King Valkyrie, who appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder.

A fan spotted evidence of Valkyrie's appearance in The Marvels after noticing a headshot of Thompson in a celebratory picture posted by Zenobia Shroff, who plays Kamala Khan's mother in the film. While it's unclear what Valkyrie's role would be, her appearance could be a fun cameo.

Another character rumored to return is Lashana Lynch's Maria Rambeau, who played an important role as Carol's best friend in Captain Marvel. Despite Maria's death being confirmed in WandaVision, flashbacks could still feature the character in The Marvels.

Moreover, speculation has been fueled by an IMDb listing indicating that Lynch will work with a dialect coach named Thom Jones, potentially suggesting her return to the MCU. Fans eagerly await any confirmation of the return of these beloved characters.

The Marvels releases in theaters on November 10.

