Disney+ confirms delay in Secret Invasion release

Marvel fans eagerly awaiting the release of the next Disney+ show, Secret Invasion, may have to wait a little longer than expected. In an update from Disney and Marvel Studios, it has been confirmed that the release of the highly anticipated show has been delayed.

As Phase 5 of the MCU gets off to a rocky start, the studios are taking a step back to reevaluate their strategy for upcoming releases. This means that the fate of Secret Invasion's release date is still being determined, leaving fans disappointed and eager for news on when they can expect to see the Skrull-centric series.

Secret Invasion release delayed: Marvel spreading out Disney+ releases

The release of Secret Invasion on Disney+ has been delayed, as Marvel Studios looks to spread out its releases on the streaming platform (Image via Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, has been hit with a delay. The official Disney website now only lists the show as "Coming Soon," marking a departure from its original Spring 2023 release date. This date was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022.

The delay is in line with a report from February, which suggested that Marvel Studios would spread out its Disney+ releases to debut less frequently.

While it may be disappointing for fans eagerly waiting for Secret Invasion, these delays may work in Marvel Studios' favor. This will give the studio ample time to ensure that the show's story and visual effects meet the high standards set by Infinity Saga.

Although it's unclear when exactly Secret Invasion will debut, the hope is that Marvel Studios will use this extra time to work out any issues in post-production. Ultimately, this delay may help to ensure that Secret Invasion is a worthy addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When will Secret Invasion make its MCU debut?

Fans are eagerly anticipating the debut of Secret Invasion, but the question remains: when will the Skrull-centric series make its MCU debut? (Image via Marvel Studios)

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe eagerly anticipate the Secret Invasion's arrival on Disney+. However, the uncertainty surrounding the release date has left them wondering when they will finally see the Skrull-centric series.

The show was expected to be released in the spring of 2023, but it seems the release has been pushed back to a later date. While it was rumored that Secret Invasion would debut in May, recent reports suggest otherwise.

Insiders have stated that the series will likely take over the slot that Loki Season 2 currently holds in late summer. So its arrival may be soon after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters. However, there is still hope for fans as some insiders have claimed that Secret Invasion will be released in June 2023 instead of May.

KC Walsh @TheComixKid Update on Secret Invasion, I’m following up in Loki 2 as well Update on Secret Invasion, I’m following up in Loki 2 as well https://t.co/zPfxMLwbFR

This has been corroborated by others in the industry, giving fans some much-needed clarity on the show's release date. While there may still be some uncertainty, it seems the Skrull invasion is only a few months away.

Delays galore for Marvel and Disney+

Marvel Studios has been delaying its Disney+ content, including Secret Invasion, as it focuses on delivering quality over quantity (Image via Marvel Studios)

Marvel and Disney are experiencing a flurry of delays for their upcoming MCU series, including the highly anticipated Secret Invasion. These shows are now listed as "Coming Soon," leaving fans to wonder when they will premiere.

However, it's not all bad news, as these delays are part of Marvel Studios' new strategy to prioritize quality over quantity. This approach should come as a relief to fans as it ensures that each project will be polished and perfected before it's released.

While Secret Invasion is undoubtedly on everyone's minds, it's worth noting that other series like Loki Season 2 and Ironheart may also face delays. Nonetheless, these setbacks will give the studios ample time to fine-tune every aspect of these shows, ensuring that they live up to the high standards set by the MCU.

Final thoughts

Despite the delays, fans can still look forward to the highly anticipated Secret Invasion (Image via Marvel Studios)

Although the delay in the release of Secret Invasion may be disappointing for fans, the anticipation and enthusiasm for the show remains strong.

With its promised return to the political thriller/espionage tone of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and more Nick Fury and Skrulls, it is set to satisfy several of the cravings of MCU enthusiasts.

Marvel Studios is committed to delivering the best quality possible. Thus, fans can trust that any issues in post-production will be resolved to ensure that the show's story and visual effects are on par with the high standards of the MCU.

