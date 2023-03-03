6 exciting Marvel projects to look forward to in 2023

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding rapidly, and with San Diego Comic-Con 2022 revealing the roadmap for Phases 5 and 6, it's clear that the future is looking bright. However, keeping track of them all can be overwhelming, with many movies and TV series in the works. But we've got you covered.

After scouring through the delays and shifting release dates, we've compiled a list of the six most highly anticipated projects set to release in 2023. With Phase 5 starting with Ant-Man 3: Quantumania, the MCU is poised to take viewers on a journey through the Multiverse.

The Marvels, Loki season 2, and four other Marvel projects to look forward to in 2023

1) Secret Invasion (Spring 2023)

The Skrulls are back! Secret Invasion is coming to shake the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Disney+ series Secret Invasion promises to be a thrilling addition to the MCU, with Samuel L. Jackson returning as Nick Fury and a talented cast including Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

The series will delve into the complex and dangerous world of the Skrulls, a shapeshifting alien race that has been secretly infiltrating Earth for years.

Fans can expect a suspenseful and action-packed storyline as the characters navigate the challenges of uncovering Skrull's true identities and motives while facing unexpected twists and turns. With its intriguing premise and talented cast, Secret Invasion will surely be one of the most anticipated MCU series of Spring 2023.

2) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)

Get ready to blast off again! Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is on its way (Image via Marvel Studios)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, directed by James Gunn, promises to be an epic conclusion to the Guardians trilogy. Fans were ecstatic after watching the trailers for the film, which gave a glimpse into what to expect.

It was revealed that Maria Bakalova would join the cast as Cosmo the dog, a fan-favorite comic character. Additionally, Gamora's story arc is intriguing, as she runs a section of the Ravagers.

Groot will be seen as a big boy, and we'll also see a baby Rocket Raccoon. The casting of Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary further adds to the excitement of the film. With all these elements coming together, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be an epic and fitting conclusion to the beloved Guardians trilogy.

3) Loki season 2 (Summer 2023)

Loki fans, rejoice! A second season is in on it's way (Image via Marvel Studios)

Prepare for more mischief and mayhem as Loki returns for a second season in the summer of 2023. The announcement was made during the mid-credits scene of the Loki Season 1 finale, which featured a close-up of TVA paperwork stamped with the words "Loki will return for Season 2."

Fans were teased with a post-credit scene from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, featuring a variant of Kang known as Victor Timely, which hinted at what's to come in the upcoming season.

With the TVA in disarray and Loki being pruned into a new timeline, there's no telling where his adventures will take him next. But one thing's for sure, Tom Hiddleston will be back to reprise his role, and fans can't wait to see what he has in store for us in season 2.

4) The Marvels (November 10, 2023)

The Marvels are coming to light up the screen with their superpowers (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Marvels is a highly anticipated movie among fans as it brings together three powerful female superheroes from different parts of the MCU. The film is expected to explore the relationship between these characters, their journeys, and how they come together to fight a common enemy.

The movie's director, Nia DaCosta, has expressed her excitement for the project, promising to bring a fresh perspective and a new vision to the MCU. While the delay in the release date may have disappointed fans, it only heightens the anticipation and expectations for what promises to be a thrilling and groundbreaking film.

5) X-Men '97 (Fall 2023)

Get nostalgic with X-Men '97, the animated series is making a comeback (Image via Marvel Studios)

X-Men '97 is a highly anticipated animated series that will hit screens in the Fall of 2023. Fans of the original X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s will be thrilled that the revival will pick up where the original series left off.

This means that the story will continue from the iconic cliffhanger of the fifth season, which saw the team stranded in a dystopian future.

The return of the original voice actors, including Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast, is sure to add a nostalgic touch to the series, while Beau DeMayo's experience as an executive producer and head writer is sure to bring fresh and exciting ideas to the table. X-Men '97 promises to be a must-watch for fans of the original series and newcomers to the X-Men franchise.

6) What If... ? season 2 (Late 2023 or early 2024)

What If... ? Season 2 will take you on a multiversal ride you won't forget (Image via Marvel Studios)

The highly anticipated second season of the MCU's first animated series, What If...?, promises to be even more thrilling and action-packed than the first.

Fans were excited to learn that the new season would showcase some of their favorite multiversal characters, including Captain Carter, Iron Man Steve Rogers, and Black Widow, along with several new faces, including Hela, Young Star-Lord, Ego, The Scarlet Witch, Mandarin, and others.

The season finale, set in 1602, is a nod to the beloved Marvel 1602 comic series and will undoubtedly bring an exciting new twist to the show. While the season was initially slated to release in early 2023, rumors of a possible delay until 2024 add to the anticipation and excitement for what's to come.

Whether you're a longtime fan or just getting into the franchise, there's something for everyone in the MCU. Phase 5 projects will see the return of beloved characters and the introduction of exciting new ones. Let us know in the comments which project you're excited for.

