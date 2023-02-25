Ant-Man 3 post-credit scene teases Loki like nobody imagined

Loki has always been a fan-favorite character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, known for his mischievous nature and unpredictable actions. The release of Ant-Man 3 has once again left fans excited with not just one but two post-credit scenes that hint toward future plot threads in the franchise.

However, it was the second scene that caught the attention of fans, as it teases what's to come in the highly anticipated season two of Loki.

With the concept of the Multiverse becoming important in the MCU, this scene adds a layer of intrigue to the already complex and fascinating storyline of the God of Mischief. Fans eagerly await Loki's return, and this post-credits scene has only fueled their excitement further.

Ant-Man 3's post-credit scene hints at a mind-blowing connection to Loki season 2

Ant-Man 3's post-credit scene reveals mind-blowing Loki connection (Image via Marvel Studios)

Ant-Man 3 has been a source of excitement for Marvel fans since its release. One of the reasons for this is the post-credit scenes that tease the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The scenes have left fans wondering about the mysterious arrival of Kang the Conqueror, the newest villain in Phase Five.

Jonathan Majors portrays Kang the Conqueror as a time-traveling tyrant with the goal of conquering and destroying alternate timelines. He first appeared in season one of Loki, in which Majors played a variant of Kang known as He Who Remains. The enigmatic character appeared to control the timeline, leading Loki and Sylvie to question his true intentions.

However, the season ended with Sylvie killing He Who Remains, which paved the way for the arrival of Kang. What's even more exciting is that Quantumania's post-credits scenes have set the stage for future Marvel films and TV shows, particularly the upcoming season two of Loki.

In particular, the scenes have teased the dangers of Kang's variants and the existence of the Council of Kangs. The scenes tease the dangers that Kang's many variants pose, with the first post-credit scene revealing the existence of the Council of Kangs. This suggests numerous versions of Kang are out there, each with their own agendas.

Ant-Man 3's second post-credit scene offers a glimpse into the highly anticipated season two of Loki

Ant-Man 3 post-credit scene teases the Multiverse's impact on Season 2 (Image via Marvel Studios)

The second post-credit scene shows Kang appearing as the inventor Victor Timely in 1920s, a version responsible for founding Timely Industries. This manufactured the technology that laid the earliest foundations for Kang's development of time travel in the future.

The God of Mischief and Owen Wilson's agent Mobius witnessed Kang's presentation, but Mobius appeared unaware of Kang's true identity. This raises questions about the upcoming season two of Loki and Kang's role in the organization.

The post-credit scenes have left Marvel fans with several questions to ponder. From wondering if Kang is the main villain in season two of Loki to how his arrival will impact the Multiverse Saga and the MCU's future, fans are definitely curious.

They are also left wondering about the other variants of Kang and how those will factor into future storylines.

Why doesn't Mobius recognize Kang as the TVA's Ruler?

Mobius meets Kang, but not the one he knows (Image via Marvel Studios)

The post-credits scene in Quantumania has left many Marvel fans wondering why Mobius doesn't recognize Kang as the ruler of TVA. They are especially curious given the shocking revelation at the end of Loki season one. If Kang replaced the Time Keepers as TVA's ruler, it would seem logical that every TVA employee would know precisely who he is.

However, Mobius appears to be viewing Kang through fresh eyes, indicating that he is unaware of his true identity.

Could multiple Mobius variants exist in the MCU? (Image via Marvel Studios)

One possible explanation is that the Mobius fans see in Quantumania is not the same variant they saw at the end of season one. Since TVA is responsible for monitoring and maintaining the timeline, different variants of Mobius may exist in different timelines. Therefore, Mobius in Quantumania may need to learn about Kang or his role in the TVA.

Loki and Mobius are discussing a specific variant of Kang

Loki reveals Timely variant of Kang to Mobius (Image via Marvel Studios)

Another possible explanation is that the God of Mischief and Mobius are discussing a specific variant of Kang rather than the one currently ruling the TVA. The Multiverse is home to infinite variations of each character, and Kang is no exception.

It's possible that Loki has reason to believe that a particular variant of Kang poses the greatest threat to the timeline, and this is the one he and Mobius are discussing.

Expanding on the different Mobius variant theory

The many faces of Mobius: Exploring the theory of variant confusion (Image via Marvel Studios)

If fans consider the possibility that the Mobius in Quantumania is a different variant than the one they saw at the end of Loki season one, there are several implications for exploring. First, it raises the question of how many different Mobius variants exist within the TVA and whether they all have the same level of knowledge and awareness.

Some Mobius variants may be more informed than others, depending on their timeline. Additionally, this theory suggests that each variant of Mobius has distinct personalities and memories, despite sharing the same name and job title.

This raises interesting questions about the nature of identity and the role of the TVA in determining an individual's fate. If different variants of Mobius exist, what determines which variant gets to occupy which timeline and make decisions that affect the universe's fate?

Final thoughts

The mystery of the post-credit scenes continues to puzzle Marvel fans (Image via Marvel Studios)

Ant-Man 3's post-credit scenes have left Marvel fans with many questions about the future of the MCU. The mystery surrounding Mobius's reaction to Kang's appearance in the post-credits scene is just one of the many things fans are eager to discover.

While the reason for Mobius' lack of recognition of Kang in the post-credits scene of Quantumania is not yet apparent, there are several intriguing possibilities to explore. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has once again left fans with more questions than answers, whether due to a different Mobius variant or a specific variation of Kang.

As the MCU continues to expand and explore the Multiverse, fans will inevitably encounter more mysteries and surprises. The good news is that they won't have to wait too long, as Loki season two is expected to debut in mid-2023.

Poll : 0 votes