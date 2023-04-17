10 Marvel superheroes who retired too early

Marvel Comics is a powerhouse of superhero storytelling that has entertained fans for decades. From Spider-Man to Iron Man, the Marvel Universe has given birth to some of the most iconic and beloved superheroes ever. While many of these heroes have dedicated their entire lives to fighting crime and protecting the world from danger, some have decided to retire from their heroic duties too early.

These 10 Marvel superheroes have made the difficult decision to hang up their capes and live a normal life, only to realize later that their true calling is to save the world again.

From X-Men to Avengers, these retired superheroes have left a lasting impact on the Marvel Universe and continue to inspire new generations of comic book fans with their incredible stories of bravery, sacrifice, and heroism.

Cyclops, Shang-Chi, and 8 other Marvel superheroes who retired too early

1) Steve Rogers

Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America, passes on his shield and officially retires from superhero duties in Avengers: Endgame (Image via Marvel Studios)

In the iconic movie Avengers: Endgame, one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America, officially hangs up his shield and retires from superhero duties. The scene where he passes on the shield has left a lasting impact on fans, and many have speculated about the character's future in the Marvel universe.

Despite different versions of Captain America in various universes, the original Captain America actor Chris Evans has officially retired. Evans' departure has left a bittersweet taste in the mouths of many fans, who will miss his portrayal of the iconic character but are also excited to see what the future holds for the beloved superhero.

2) Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four, a beloved superhero team, has had members retire throughout the years (Image via 20th Century Fox)

The Fantastic Four, one of Marvel's most iconic superhero teams, has a rich history that spans over six decades. The team has undergone numerous changes and transformations throughout the years, both as a group and as individuals. Reed and Sue Richards, for instance, decided to retire in 1961 to focus on raising their son Franklin, while Ben Grimm took a break from superhero work when he regained his human form.

Despite their retirement and temporary departures, the Fantastic Four have always found a way to reunite and continue their mission of protecting the world from threats beyond imagination. The team's resilience, unique powers, and dynamic relationships have made them a beloved part of Marvel's comic book universe and paved the way for their appearances in movies, TV shows, and video games.

3) Cyclops

Cyclops, also known as Scott Summers, has retired several times due to various factors (Image via Marvel Comics)

Cyclops, also known as Scott Summers, has had a tumultuous history with X-Men. Despite being a core team member, he has retired several times, most notably after the Dark Phoenix catastrophe. On one occasion, he even left the X-Men behind, as seen on the cover of Uncanny X-Men number 138 with a bag thrown over his shoulder.

However, his forced retirement from Uncanny X-Men number 201 left him with a deep loss of confidence as a hero. Over the years, Cyclops have struggled to reconcile his leadership duties with his demons. His retirement has resulted from various factors, including doubts about his abilities and the physical and emotional toll of his battles with enemies like Magneto and Apocalypse.

4) Jessica Drew

Jessica Drew, better known as Spider-Woman, retired after a near-death experience (Image via Marvel Comics)

Jessica Drew, better known as Spider-Woman, has an interesting history in the Marvel Universe. At one point, she was forced to retire due to circumstances beyond her control, while at other times, she chose to step back from fighting crime. After losing her powers, she took a break from her superhero duties.

However, her retirement became permanent after she suffered a near-death experience from a mysterious gas attack in 1978.

Despite her retirement, Jessica Drew remains an important figure in the Marvel Universe, and her legacy as Spider-Woman lives on. Her story highlights the ups and downs of being a superhero, including the sacrifices that sometimes must be made.

5) Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi retired from his crime-fighting role in Master of Kung Fu issue number 125, but his passion for protecting the world led him back to the world of superheroes (Image via Marvel Studios)

Shang-Chi, the legendary Marvel superhero, first retired from his crime-fighting role in Master of Kung Fu issue number 125. After a hard-fought battle with his evil father, he opted for a peaceful life as a fisherman. However, his passion for protecting the world led him back to the world of superheroes, and he soon became a crucial member of the Secret Avengers and the main Avengers team.

Despite his desire for a tranquil life, Shang-Chi's unwavering commitment to defending the innocent and battling evil ultimately drew him back into the fray. He quickly became a beloved and integral member of the superhero community, revered for his unmatched martial arts skills and unwavering dedication to the greater good.

6) Daredevil

Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock, retires from vigilantism after facing the moral quandaries that come with being a crime fighter (Image via Marvel Comics)

The 2019 Daredevil series takes a compelling turn in issue 5 as the protagonist, Matt Murdock, grapples with the consequences of his actions. Following a tragic incident that resulted in the loss of life, Murdock made the difficult decision to retire from his vigilantism. This emotional development showcases the depth of character and complexity of the Daredevil mythos, as the hero faces the complex moral quandaries that come with being a crime fighter.

Murdock's retirement also raises intriguing questions about the nature of heroism and justice, as he must face his limitations and fallibility. The narrative offers a nuanced exploration of the psychological toll that vigilante justice can take on those who pursue it, even with the best intentions.

7) Wolverine

Wolverine makes a heroic sacrifice in the Death of Wolverine series, but his character continues to captivate audiences in new ways (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Wolverine is one of the most iconic superheroes in the Marvel Universe, known for his impressive healing abilities and retractable claws. In the Death of Wolverine series, he meets his demise while saving the world, leaving a lasting impact on his fellow heroes and fans. Despite his heroic sacrifice, Wolverine's character has continued to evolve and captivate audiences in new ways.

Old Man Logan, for instance, presents a dystopian future where Wolverine has aged and been forced to confront the consequences of his violent past. X-23, on the other hand, is a female clone of Wolverine who inherits many of his unique abilities and struggles to find her place in the world.

8) Iron Man

Tony Stark's battle with alcoholism and decision to pass on the mantle of Iron Man in issue #169 of the Iron Man comic series (Image via Marvel Comics)

In the 1983 issue of Iron Man number 169, readers were given a glimpse of a vulnerable and self-destructive side of Tony Stark that they had never seen before. He seemed to have lost all motivation to be a hero and was constantly drinking and watching TV with a disheveled look. They would have likely avoided bothering him if he had a family, as he clearly had a bad day at work.

By the next issue, Tony had given up being Iron Man for good, passing on the mantle to Rhodey, who had already done the job for him. This story arc provides a rare opportunity to see a different side of Tony, showing that even heroes can struggle with their demons and that sometimes it's okay to pass the torch to someone else. It also paved the way for new storylines and character development for both Tony and Rhodey.

9) Spider-Man

Peter Parker's struggle with balancing his personal life and superhero responsibilities in the Spider-Man No More story arc (Image via Sony Pictures)

In the classic Spider-Man story arc Spider-Man No More, Peter Parker throws in the towel and decides to retire his alter ego, Spider-Man. The pressure of balancing his personal life with the constant crime-fighting duties of Spider-Man finally takes its toll on Peter, leading him to believe that he can no longer handle the responsibility of being a superhero.

But when a new villain named the Kingpin rises to power in New York City, Peter realizes that he can't just sit back and watch as the city falls into chaos. With great power comes great responsibility, and Peter decides to take up the mantle of Spider-Man once again and save the day.

Spider-Man No More serves as a reminder that even the strongest of heroes can struggle with the weight of their responsibilities, but in the end, their sense of duty and love for their city drives them to continue fighting the good fight.

10) Hank Pym

Hank Pym's fall from grace and eventual redemption in Avengers #229 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Hank Pym's fall from grace was brutal and heartbreaking as he went down a path similar to that of other retired heroes like Iron Man and Daredevil. However, Pym's descent was far more dubious, with his erratic behavior becoming too much for even his fellow Avengers to handle. He physically abused his wife, endangered his teammates, and even staged a false threat.

Despite this, Pym's redemption arc in Avengers #229 (1983) was a turning point for him. Working for Eggman, he turned against the Masters of Evil and defeated them all by himself. The event marked a significant shift in his perspective, leading him to retire all his superhero identities and embrace his true identity as Henry Pym.

