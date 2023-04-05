Get ready to be tangled up in a web of excitement as the highly anticipated animated superhero film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023. Fans of the web-slinging hero eagerly anticipate the sequel's release to the critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a groundbreaking achievement in animation that introduced audiences to a new and diverse roster of Spider-People from different dimensions.

The trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is packed with Easter eggs and references that will thrill die-hard Spider-Man fans. The trailer provides a glimpse into the multiverse that Miles Morales navigates through, where he encounters several Spider-People from different dimensions, including some never-before-seen versions.

In addition to the upcoming sequel, a third installment, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is also scheduled for release on March 29, 2024.

Ben Reilly, a new Spider-Woman, and eight other major easter eggs in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse you missed

1) Spider-Man 2099 references Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man 2099 points to the possibility of a multiverse connection with Spider-Man: No Way Home (Image via Sony Pictures)

In the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man 2099's nod to Spider-Man: No Way Home is hard to miss. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will recognize the reference to the plot of the recent movie, where the exposure of Spider-Man's identity led to a multiverse-spanning crisis. Oscar Isaac's line delivery adds to the excitement of seeing the character back in action.

"...Doctor Strange and the little nerd back on Earth-19999."

This brief moment in the trailer will surely spark speculation among fans about how No Way Home's storyline will tie into Across the Spider-Verse. It's a tantalizing hint that there may be even more connections to the live-action Spider-Verse films, making this animated adventure a must-see for fans of the web-slinging hero.

2) Marvel's Spider-Man from PlayStation makes an appearance

Marvel's Spider-Man from PlayStation makes a cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, as seen in the background of a shot (Image via Insomniac)

Fans of Insomniac's PS4 Spider-Man game will be delighted to learn that one of their favorite Spideys appears in the trailer. The character is seen pointing at Spider-Man Unlimited and walking alongside Superior Spider-Man in the multi-versal lobby. The distinctive white spider on his suit makes this Spidey easy to spot.

Including this version of Spider-Man will surely excite fans of the game and is a great example of how the Spider-Verse franchise can incorporate different versions of the webslinger into its multiverse.

With so many other versions of Spider-Man set to appear in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it will be interesting to see how this iteration fits into the story and what role he plays in Miles Morales' journey through the multiverse.

3) The pointing meme returns

The iconic pointing meme returns, as all Spider-Men point at each other in the midst of action (Image via Sony Pictures)

The pointing meme has triumphantly returned in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer. Initially introduced as a post-credits scene in the first Spider-Verse movie, the meme features two Spider-Men pointing at each other in a scene taken out of context from the 1960s Spider-Man cartoon.

In the latest trailer, the characters in the multiverse lobby create a hilarious moment for fans of the meme as they start pointing at each other after a call to "stop Spider-Man." The meme has become a popular internet sensation, and its inclusion in the trailer will surely please franchise fans.

4) Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield make appearances

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield voices appear in the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Marvel Studios)

The excitement for the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is at an all-time high as the recent trailer features the return of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. While their role in the movie is unclear, it's a nostalgic nod to their past portrayals of the iconic character.

Lines from their films were cleverly incorporated into the international trailer, with Maguire's Peter Parker delivering a meaningful quote about doing what's right and Garfield's Spider-Man reflecting on the consequences of being a hero. The last exciting Easter egg was a line from Holland's Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming, where he declares that it is his time to prove himself.

Tobey Maguire's dialogue from his Spider-Man series:

"Sometimes to do what's right, we have to give up the thing that we want the most."

Andrew Garfield reflects on the outcome of being a hero with this dialogue:

"Every day, I wake up knowing that the more people I try to save, the more enemies I will make."

Finally, we get to hear Tom Holland say this dialogue from the MCU:

"This is my chance to prove myself."

Fans can't wait to see what this all means for the upcoming film, and with the return of these three beloved Spider-Men, it's sure to be a treat for longtime fans of the franchise.

5) The wrist devices might be the key to multiverse travel

The wrist devices worn by the Spider-Men are speculated to play a significant role in traveling through the multiverse (Image via Sony Pictures)

The upcoming film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, promises to bring together various versions of Spider-Man from different universes. One detail that has caught the attention of fans is the wrist device that some of the characters are seen wearing in the trailer.

These devices could potentially be the key to how each Spider-Man travels across the multiverse. Although the trailer doesn't explicitly explain the functionality of the wrist devices, fans have speculated that they are portals that allow the characters to jump between different universes.

This theory is supported by the fact that the devices were first revealed in a behind-the-scenes look in 2021, which showed one of the Spider-Men activating the device and being instantly transported to a different location.

6) Ben Reilly, the clone of Peter Parker

Ben Reilly, the clone of Peter Parker from the comics, is briefly seen in the trailer (Image via Marvel Comics)

Ben Reilly's character is one of the most controversial figures in Spider-Man's comic book history. As a genetic clone of Peter Parker, he had all of Spider-Man's powers and was initially introduced as the superhero's true identity. However, the storyline was met with mixed reactions from fans and critics alike, and eventually, the character was written out of the comics.

Despite the mixed reception, Ben Reilly has still managed to impact the Spider-Man franchise, including appearing in the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. While it's unclear how much of a role he'll have in the movie, comic fans will undoubtedly be excited to see this infamous Spider-Man variation on the big screen.

7) The Bombastic Bag-Man

The Bombastic Bag-Man, a humorous alternate costume for Spider-Man from the comics, is shown in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment (Image via Sony Pictures)

Bombastic Bag-Man is one of the more peculiar Spider-Man variants in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer. While he may not be the weirdest Spider-Man ever created, his unique outfit catches the eye. This variant of Spider-Man can be spotted briefly in the trailer's sizzle reel of Spider-Men in their multi-versal hangout.

The Bombastic Bag-Man costume first appeared in the Amazing Spider-Man #258 comic book after Peter Parker teamed up with the Fantastic Four. Parker's Spider-Man suit was destroyed in this storyline, and he needed a new outfit in a pinch. As a result, the Fantastic Four provided him with a spare outfit, which happened to be a Fantastic Four costume with a brown paper bag mask to hide his identity.

8) Spider-Man India

Spider-Man India is introduced as a new Spider-Person from an alternate universe in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony Pictures)

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, we glimpse a redesigned Spider-Man India version named Pavitr Prabhakar. Though he only appears briefly, the inclusion of Spider-Man India is a small but significant detail that highlights the vast scope of the Spider-Verse, showcasing the endless possibilities of the multiverse.

In the comics, Pavitr Prabhakar is a teenager from a slum in Mumbai who gains spider-like abilities after being bitten by a spider god. His costume in the movie is a notable departure from the original design, featuring a more streamlined, modern look.

9) A new Spider-Woman

A new Spider-Woman is also teased, potentially hinting at future appearances in the franchise (Image via Sony Pictures)

In the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, fans can expect to see a new version of Spider-Woman. The character, voiced by Issa Rae, is a version of Jessica Drew specifically created for the movie. However, fans will also be able to spot Drew closer to the Earth-616 design later in the trailer.

While details on this new Spider-Woman version are still scarce, it's exciting for fans to see a fresh take on the character. With Issa Rae's talents on board, it's safe to say that Spider-Woman will be a force to be reckoned with in the film. Fans will have to wait and see how her story unfolds in the multiverse adventure.

10) Spider-Horse

Spider-Horse, the trusty steed of Spider-Knight from the Ultimate Spider-Man cartoon, makes a surprising appearance in the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony Pictures)

One of the most bizarre Easter eggs in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer is Spider-Horse, a character that might leave even the most dedicated Spider-Man fans scratching their heads. Spider-Horse is a trusty steed that belongs to Spider-Knight, a character from the Ultimate Spider-Man cartoon.

In the trailer, we see Spider-Horse crashing into a dose of Spider-Therapy, a nod to the character's history in the comics. While Spider-Horse might not be the most recognizable character to Spider-Man fans, it's a testament to the filmmakers' commitment to bringing together every corner of the Spider-Verse.

With so many different Spider-People from different universes coming together, it's exciting to see what other hidden Easter eggs and nods will be revealed when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse finally hits theaters.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on June 2, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes