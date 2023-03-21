Exclusive new set photos of Daredevil: Born Again tease a flashback sequence

The anticipation for the Daredevil revival on Disney+ has been building since production started. With the recent release of photos from the Daredevil: Born Again set, fans have even more reason to be excited. The images reveal that the show will feature a flashback scene, indicated by a newspaper prop from 1999.

The photos have sparked a flurry of speculation among fans, eager to learn more about what the show has in store. Some believe that the flashback scenes may be linked to Kingpin's past, while others think they may be related to Matt Murdock's history.

The casting of Michael Gandolfini in a significant role has led some to speculate that he may be playing a younger version of the infamous Wilson Fisk. With so many unanswered questions, fans eagerly await more news and information about the upcoming series.

Wilson Fisk's origins explored in MCU's Daredevil: What to expect from young Kingpin's role

Wilson Fisk's early years are explored in MCU's Daredevil: What secrets will young Kingpin reveal? (Image via Netflix)

Marvel's Daredevil fans have much to look forward to with the return of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the reboot of Daredevil.

However, the latest news about the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has fans buzzing even more. Wilson Fisk, also known as the Kingpin, will return, and the new episodes of the series may include a flashback scene featuring a young Wilson Fisk.

Recently leaked photos have shown a boy who resembles the future crime boss wearing a white suit and a fedora and is surrounded by adults who appear to be his parents or guardians.

SPOILER WARNING: This flashback sequence reportedly features young Wilson Fisk and neighborhood bullies.



(Photos and details via @/jadames1775) ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ set photos from today in Harlem.SPOILER WARNING: This flashback sequence reportedly features young Wilson Fisk and neighborhood bullies.(Photos and details via @/jadames1775) ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ set photos from today in Harlem.🚨 SPOILER WARNING: This flashback sequence reportedly features young Wilson Fisk and neighborhood bullies.(Photos and details via @/jadames1775) https://t.co/Qbo3YrV9E9

While details about this newly revealed scene are scarce, it is clear that audiences will see more of the antagonist's childhood and the events that made him. The flashback scene could develop into a dedicated episode or episodes exploring Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk's respective histories.

This development may excite comic fans, as the young Fisk has been depicted in various ways in different stories. Some versions of his story portray him as a victim of abuse who learns to defend himself and seeks the power to take control of his life.

Marvel Studios may explore a new story or point in Fisk's life or rewrite his origins entirely. Regardless, this latest news is sure to increase anticipation among fans.

Michael Gandolfini joins the cast of Daredevil: Born Again in a key role

Michael Gandolfini joins the cast of Daredevil: Born Again in a pivotal role (Image via Getty)

Actor Michael Gandolfini, best known for his role in The Many Saints of Newark, has reportedly been cast in a major role in the upcoming rebooted series. Although details about his character have not been revealed, it is speculated that Gandolfini will play an "ambitious guy from Staten Island referred to as Liam."

Despite being a newcomer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gandolfini has previously worked with MCU talent in the film Cherry, directed by the Russo Brothers and starring Tom Holland.

Rumors are also swirling that Holland and Jenna Ortega could appear in the series, with Ortega potentially playing the mystical comic book character White Tiger.

As fans eagerly await further announcements about the highly anticipated series, the addition of Gandolfini to the cast has only heightened excitement for what's to come.

What can we expect from Daredevil's Disney+ flashbacks?

Delving into the past: What surprises await in Daredevil's Disney+ flashback scenes? (Image via Netflix)

As evidence suggests that the series will be a soft reboot of the beloved Netflix series, Marvel fans are excited. The question on everyone's minds is how the show's flashbacks on Disney+ will differ from those in the original show. Could they change our understanding of the characters' childhoods or provide a new context for their backstories?

Even more tantalizing is the possibility that these flashbacks could reference significant events from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As we've seen in both the '70s and the '90s, the MCU's timeline is ripe for exploration, and there are even rumors that Loki season 2 will take viewers to the 1970s.

Marvel Studios is committed to developing the characters of Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk (played by Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, respectively) over the show's 18-episode season.

Fans can't wait to see what the future holds, with Daredevil: Born Again set to debut on Disney+ in Spring 2024. Stay tuned for more updates as the hype builds!

