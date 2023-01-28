Daredevil: Born Again - A Redeeming Future in MCU

Daredevil, the blind superhero who uses his heightened senses to fight crime, has been a fan favorite since his comic book debut in 1964. The character has been adapted for the big and small screens multiple times, but it was in Netflix's series that the character truly found success.

The series, which ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2018, was a critical and commercial hit, earning praise for its grounded, gritty take on the character and its strong performances, particularly from lead actor Charlie Cox.

However, after the series' cancelation, it was announced that the character would be softly rebooted for the Disney+ streaming service. Cox was set to reprise his role in the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again. But before that, Matt Murdock had already made his debut in the MCU show, She-Hulk.

The evolution of Netflix's Daredevil

The evolution of Matt Murdock, from the critically acclaimed Netflix series to his upcoming series on Disney+ (Image via Netflix)

When Netflix announced that it was developing a Daredevil series, fans were excited but also skeptical. The character was previously adapted for the film in a 2003 movie starring Ben Affleck, but it was widely considered a failure. However, the streaming service's approach to the character vastly differed from the movie's.

Instead of a big-budget spectacle, Netflix's Daredevil was a dark, gritty, and grounded take on a character that focused on the humanity of Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer who becomes the vigilante Daredevil.

The series premiered in April 2015, and from the first episode, it was clear that this was a different kind of superhero show. The series was unafraid to dive into the seedy underbelly of Hell's Kitchen, the New York City neighborhood where Matt Murdock operates.

It also explored the complex relationships between the characters, particularly the friendship between Matt Murdock and his best friend and business partner, Foggy Nelson, and the romance between Matt and his secretary, Karen Page.

The iconic red suit symbolizes his journey from the Netflix series to his new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Image via Netflix)

The series also received praise for its performances, particularly from Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. Cox imbued the character with a sense of vulnerability and humanity that made him relatable and likable, even when he committed brutal acts of violence. The series also featured strong performances from other cast members, including Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, and Vincent D'Onofrio as the crime lord Wilson Fisk.

The series' first season was a hit with both critics and audiences, and Netflix quickly ordered a second season, which premiered in March 2016. The second season continued to build on the solid foundation established in the first season, delving deeper into the characters and their relationships.

It also introduced the Punisher as a primary antagonist, a vigilante who uses lethal force to fight crime. The Punisher, played by Jon Bernthal, was so popular that he was given his spin-off series on Netflix.

The third and final season of the series premiered in October 2018, and while it received positive reviews, it was clear that the series was starting to run out of steam. In November 2018, Netflix canceled the series, much to fans' disappointment.

Daredevil's debut in the MCU

Matt Murdock makes his debut in the MCU, ready to take on a new challenge (Image via Marvel Studios)

Despite the initial excitement surrounding Daredevil's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character's debut in the recently released She-Hulk has disappointed audiences and critics alike. Many have criticized the show's lack of originality and its failure to live up to the high standards set by the previous Netflix series. This has made fans skeptical about Matt Murdock's future in the MCU.

The original Netflix series premiered in 2015 and captured the dark and gritty tone of the comics while still being accessible to a broader audience. The show's success led to a spin-off series, The Punisher, and a crossover event with Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, known as The Defenders.

However, Matt Murdock's return to the MCU in She-Hulk has failed to live up to the expectations set by the previous series. The show's plot is predictable and uninspired, and its action scenes have been criticized for being poorly choreographed and lacking the same intensity as the previous movies and shows in the MCU.

While the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again is still in development, it remains to be seen whether it will be able to capture the same magic as the previous series and redeem the character in the eyes of fans.

Matt Murdock in She-Hulk, bringing his vigilante justice to the legal world of the series (Image via Marvel Studios)

One of the critical factors in Daredevil's success on Netflix was the involvement of showrunner Steven DeKnight and writers like Drew Goddard and Doug Petrie, who were able to capture the dark and gritty tone of the comics while still making the characters and storylines accessible to a broader audience.

The addition of writers Jill Blankenship and Grainne Godfree, who have experience writing for the Arrowverse, may bring a fresh perspective to the show and help it stand out in the crowded superhero TV landscape.

Additionally, the casting of Nikki M. James and the return of Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin has added an element of excitement to the series and rumors suggest that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson may return as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson.

With a talented team of writers and a strong cast, Daredevil: Born Again has the potential to capture the same magic as the previous series and solidify the character's place in the MCU.

Daredevil's future in the MCU: A second chance with 'Born Again'

Daredevil: Born Again offers a new beginning for the character in the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

It's worth noting that Matt Murdock's inclusion in She-Hulk was not as a lead character but rather as a guest appearance, and the negative reception of the show should not be taken as a reflection of Matt Murdock's future in the MCU. Daredevil: Born Again will give the character a new platform to showcase his abilities and story in the MCU, and Matt Murdock will still play a significant role in the MCU.

Matt Murdock's debut in She-Hulk has disappointed fans and audiences, but it's not the end of the road for the character in the MCU. The upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again has the potential to redeem the character and solidify his place in the MCU. It will be interesting to see how the audience will receive the series and how it will impact the future of Matt Murdock in the MCU.

