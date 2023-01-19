Who is Nikki M. James? Meet the actress who joins Daredevil: Born Again cast

Marvel's newest series Daredevil: Born Again has announced its cast list and Nikki M. James will be joining the ensemble cast of the series. Nothing is known about the character she will be playing in the Marvel revival series, but it can be expected that the Book of Mormon actor will join the series as one of the more prominent characters.

Daredevil: Born Again centers on Charlie Cox’s title character Daredevil, who is also known by the name Matt Murdock. He is an attorney by day and a crime fighter by night.

Who is Nikki M. James? All about the Book of Mormon actor

Born on June 3, 1981, Nikki Michelle James is an American actor and singer best known for portraying the role of Nabalungi in the Book of Mormon. Her role won her a Tony Award in the category of Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 2011. The American actress also starred in the 2014 Broadway revival of Les Miserables, where she played Éponine, and recently featured in Tony Kushner's A Bright Room Called Day at the Public Theater.

James began her acting career at a young age, making her Broadway debut with The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. Her other roles include starring as Ottilie in the New York City Center Encores! production of House of Flowers and Adela in the Off-Broadway run of Michael John LaChiusa's musical adaptation of Bernarda Alba. She can also be seen in the Broadway cast of All Shook Up, and starring as Dorothy in the revival of The Wiz at La Jolla Playhouse. In June 2012, she filmed a screen version of Lucky Stiff.

Nikki M. James also starred in the New York City Center Encores! staged concert of The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin. Her notable work in television includes Severance for AppleTV+, Proven Innocent for FOX, Braindead for CBS, and The Good Wife/Fight also for CBS.

She is also a director who has directed TV episodes of The Bite and The Good Fight and served as an assistant director to Michael Arden for the Broadway revival of Once On This Island and A Christmas Carol.

What do we know about Daredevil: Born Again?

Written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, the upcoming Marvel series is scheduled for release in Spring 2024. Daredevil: Born Again will see D’Onofrio reprising his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin and Charlie Cox as the title character.

Cox has starred as Daredevil, also known as Matt Murdock, in Netflix’s Marvel’s Daredevil for three seasons now. He also played the character in The Defenders, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and will be voicing the character in Disney+ animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

The cast also includes Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, and Sandrine Holt, along with Nikki M. James.

The plot details and characters have not yet been revealed. Watch this space for more updates from Marvel about its latest production Daredevil: Born Again.

