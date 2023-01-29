James Gunn teaser major hint about DC reboot in new teaser image

On Saturday, January 28, 2023, DC Studios CEO James Gunn shared a significant hint about the upcoming DC reboot in a new teaser image on social media. In a cryptic Instagram post, Gunn offered a glimpse of what may be on the way, teasing one character in particular.

Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran have been hard at work crafting DCU's future, and fans are eagerly anticipating the announcement of their slate plans.

James Gunn teases a character in the new DCU slate

On Saturday, January 28, 2023, DC Studios CEO James Gunn shared a photo of himself writing about one of his forthcoming DCU projects next to his cat on Instagram. The post was captioned with writing partner #caturday #emilymonster.

Gunn's Instagram story (Image via James Gunn's Instagram)

The most intriguing part, though, is the word "Waller" that can be seen peeking out from the edge of a covered-up piece of paper on a computer screen behind Gunn's cat. This phrase is apparently about ARGUS head Amanda Waller, who Viola Davis presently plays.

A close-up of Gunn's Instagram story (Image via Instagram Story)

This plot point might appear in a number of Gunn's works, such as the upcoming Superman reboot film, the HBO Max series Amanda Waller, Season 2 of Peacemaker, or even his undisclosed secret show.

What is James Gunn teasing for Amanda Waller?

Gunn's cryptic Instagram post hints at Amanda Waller's involvement in the upcoming DC Universe reboot (Image via Warner Bros)

Gunn's hint of Amanda Waller's involvement may be a clue for any number of projects since she virtually functions as the DC equivalent of Nick Fury. After all, Black Adam and numerous other projects involving Suicide Squad use Viola Davis' ARGUS boss, who has previously made several appearances in the DC Extended Universe.

With the new DCU described as a "broad but not blanket reset," certain elements and characters will linger while others are replaced. The most likely possibility is the reported Amanda Waller HBO Max show that may or may not also be the secret unannounced series Gunn has teased.

However, it remains to be seen how this teaser will play out in the new DCU, as Gunn has yet to officially announce the date and platform of his DCU slate announcement.

It is worth noting that as a character, Amanda Waller is known to be an influential figure in the DC Comics universe, with her intelligence and resources often used to control and manipulate Suicide Squad and other covert operations.

Her inclusion in the new DCU project could mean that we will see a more espionage-focused storyline and possibly the introduction of new characters and teams.

What James Gunn's tease of Amanda Waller reveals about the future of the DC Universe

Amanda Waller's presence in Gunn's DC Universe plans suggests a 'broad but not blanket reset' approach (Image via Getty Images)

Gunn's post also comes just days before the announcement of his first slate of projects in his new DCU, which will arrive by Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Fans eagerly await to find out what James Gunn and Peter Safran have in store for DCU and how Amanda Waller will fit into the new universe.

With Gunn's track record of successful and critically acclaimed projects, fans are confident that whatever he has planned for DCU will be nothing short of extraordinary. The teaser image shared by Gunn on social media has generated a lot of buzz and speculation among fans about the future of DCU.

Including Amanda Waller in the new projects could mean a new direction for the DC universe, and fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of the slate plans. Only time will tell what Gunn has in store for DCU, but one thing is for sure, it's going to be an exciting ride.

