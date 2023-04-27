Zoe Saldana announces retirement from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Zoe Saldana, the actress best known for portraying the deadly assassin Gamora in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, recently made a significant announcement that will likely disappoint the series' fans.

After portraying the beloved character for several years, the actress has officially retired from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealing that she will not return as Gamora in future movies. Saldana's decision comes just ahead of the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, where fans will witness her final performance as Gamora.

Saldana's announcement marks the end of an era for fans of the MCU, with one of its most iconic characters bowing out of the franchise. Given her central role in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, fans may wonder what Saldana's retirement means for her character's fate in the upcoming movie.

The end of Zoe Saldana's journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Zoe Saldana takes her final bow as Gamora, bidding farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Image via Marvel Studios)

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, they have been bracing themselves for the possibility of emotional goodbyes to some of their favorite characters.

Director James Gunn has teased that the third film will mark the endpoint for at least some of the beloved characters, including Dave Bautista's Drax and Zoe Saldana's Gamora, who has now officially announced her retirement from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Since its inception, Saldana has been an integral part of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, portraying the lethal assassin Gamora with grace and poise. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zoe Saldana confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the end of her journey as Gamora, stating:

"I don't think this is the end for the Guardians. It is the end for me, for Gamora."

Agents of Fandom @AgentsFandom



In regards to



“I don’t think this is the end for the Guardians. It is the end for me, for Gamora.”



via:… Zoe Saldaña expected to play #Gamora in only one movie, and admits that James Gunn almost killed her in 'GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 2'In regards to #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 , she said:“I don’t think this is the end for the Guardians. It is the end for me, for Gamora.”via:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Zoe Saldaña expected to play #Gamora in only one movie, and admits that James Gunn almost killed her in 'GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 2'In regards to #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3, she said:“I don’t think this is the end for the Guardians. It is the end for me, for Gamora.”via:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BDPW271dhu

Despite her retirement from the franchise, Saldana has expressed her gratitude to James Gunn for his guidance, time, patience, and friendship during her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I thanked James for just his time and his patience and his guidance and his friendship."

Saldana played a crucial role in bringing Gunn back to the franchise after his initial firing from Marvel, demonstrating her deep respect for the director and her commitment to the Guardians of the Galaxy team.

Gamora's fate and the legacy of Zoe Saldana in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The fate of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 leaves fans wondering, as Zoe Saldana's retirement marks the end of an era for one of Marvel's most beloved characters (Image via Marvel Studios)

Gamora has been an essential character in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and a turning point in Zoe Saldana's career. Her departure from the franchise is a significant loss for the team, and fans are wondering how the story will unfold in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. With Saldana retiring from the role of Gamora, many are now left wondering about the character's fate in the upcoming film.

Director James Gunn has teased emotional moments and tearful goodbyes, and Drax and Rocket are likely candidates for death. If Gamora were to face a second death, it would be a poignant moment for the team. Nevertheless, her legacy as Gamora will undoubtedly live on, and her performance has earned her a spot in the hearts of Marvel fans worldwide.

Zoe Saldana's retirement from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise marks the end of an era for one of Marvel's most beloved characters. While it is a significant loss for the team and fans, the legacy of Gamora and Zoe Saldana's contributions to the franchise will live on.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023, and fans can expect an emotional rollercoaster as the franchise comes to a close for some of its characters.

Poll : 0 votes