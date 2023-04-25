Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Director reveals post-credit scene count

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, one of the most highly anticipated Marvel films, is set to be released on May 5, 2023. One of the hallmarks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the post-credit scenes, which have become a franchise staple. These scenes often offer additional content after the main feature and can vary in number and content from film to film. Director James Gunn has confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature two post-credit scenes.

While Gunn has not revealed what the scenes will entail, fans are excited to see what surprises and teasers they might hold for the franchise's future. With the film's release just around the corner, the countdown to see what the Guardians will get up to in this latest adventure has begun well and truly.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 post-credits scene count revealed by James Gunn

James Gunn has revealed that the third part will have two post-credits scenes, leaving fans wondering what surprises await at the end of the beloved franchise (Image via Marvel Studios)

Director James Gunn has confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature two post-credit scenes. This news gives fans a sense of closure as the beloved franchise ends. As mentioned earlier, number of post-credit scenes in Marvel films varies from project to project, and the content of each scene is unpredictable.

James Gunn was asked about the post-credits scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Instagram, and he confirmed that the movie will have two of them.

James Gunn reveals that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature two post-credits scenes (Image via James Gunn's Instagram)

The original Guardians of the Galaxy had two post-credit scenes, but that trend did not continue. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special had one, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had an impressive five post-credit scenes. One of these hinted at Adam Warlock's creation for Vol. 3.

This is also in line with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, another Phase 5 MCU film, but differs from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which had only one.

Post-credits scenes have become an essential element of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They often provide clues about the overall narrative of the MCU, as seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It connected Shang-Chi to Captain Marvel, Bruce Banner, and Wong while teasing something bigger at play.

Although Gunn has not revealed the content of the post-credit scenes, the fact that there are only two suggests that they will be poignant and meaningful rather than humorous or set up a sequel. As Vol. 3 is expected to be the last in the franchise, and not all Guardians are likely to survive, and the post-credit scenes may serve as a fitting tribute to the characters and their journey rather than a setup for future films.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: What to expect

Fans eagerly anticipate the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, wondering what surprises the film's two post-credit scenes will hold (Image via Marvel Studios)

As the highly-anticipated release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 approaches, fans eagerly anticipate James Gunn's surprises. One of the movie's biggest mysteries remains its two post-credit scenes.

However, with Gunn confirming their existence, audiences can look forward to staying through the credits to see what clues they may reveal about the MCU's overall narrative.

Marvel films have become synonymous with post-credit scenes, and Vol. 3 is no exception. As the franchise draws to a close, fans will undoubtedly savor every moment of the film, including the post-credits scenes. With the movie set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023, audiences can expect an emotional and thrilling conclusion to the beloved franchise.

Poll : 0 votes