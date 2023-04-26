New voice for Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has captured the hearts of audiences with its unique blend of humor, action, and heart. With the third installment of the series on the horizon, fans are now eagerly anticipating the next adventure of their favorite ragtag team of misfits.

Given that the upcoming film will focus on Rocket Raccoon, one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), director James Gunn has revealed a surprising new development: Bradley Cooper will not be the only actor lending his voice to the role.

In a recent tweet, Gunn announced that multiple actors will portray Rocket in the upcoming movie, including Noah Raskin as baby Rocket and Sean Gunn as a younger version of the character.

Rocket Raccoon will be voiced by multiple actors in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with Bradley Cooper only voicing the adolescent/adult versions of the character (Image via Marvel Studios)

Fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise have long awaited the exploration of Rocket Raccoon's backstory, and now the upcoming Vol. 3 is set to provide just that. However, in a significant shift for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, James Gunn has revealed that Rocket will be voiced by multiple actors in this new movie.

The announcement came in a tweet posted by Gunn on April 25. In response to a post about the upcoming film including Rocket's friends, Twitter user @ItsUnusual posted a GIF featuring Bradley Cooper, who voices the raccoon. While replying to the GIF, Gunn revealed that voicing duties will be shared by multiple people in the latest Guardians of the Galaxy outing.

James Gunn @JamesGunn @ItsUnusuaI Voice duties on Young Rocket are split between Bradley (adolescent Rocket), Sean Gunn (young Rocket), and Noah Raskin (baby Rocket). @ItsUnusuaI Voice duties on Young Rocket are split between Bradley (adolescent Rocket), Sean Gunn (young Rocket), and Noah Raskin (baby Rocket).

While Bradley Cooper will still voice the adolescent and adult versions of the character, Noah Raskin will take on baby Rocket, and Sean Gunn, the director's brother, will voice the younger version.

This is in contrast to the character of Groot. Vin Diesel has played every version of Groot in the MCU, from adult to baby and adolescent to Swole Groot.

This change in voice roles adds a fresh take on the beloved character and creates an interesting audible change for fans.

With Gunn's focus on Rocket's journey in the upcoming movie, fans can expect a deeper dive into the character's backstory than any prior MCU movie.

A newly-released clip that features Rocket alongside Lylla the Otter, Teefs the Walrus, and Floor the Rabbit has already teased the character's journey, building excitement for what promises to be an unforgettable story.

Get ready for a fresh and exciting take on Rocket Raccoon's character with multiple actors bringing him to life in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. (Image via Marvel Studios)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is gearing up to be one of the most highly-anticipated movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans eagerly await the upcoming release and the surprises James Gunn has in store for them.

With the addition of multiple actors to voice Rocket Raccoon, including Sean Gunn's role as a younger character, the story promises to take on a fresh and exciting new dimension. Fans can expect an auditory treat as they experience Rocket like never before.

Marvel films are famous for their post-credit scenes, and Vol. 3 is no exception. With Gunn confirming the existence of two post-credit scenes, audiences can look forward to staying through the credits for clues about the MCU's overall narrative.

The film is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023, and audiences can expect a thrilling and emotional conclusion to the Guardians.

