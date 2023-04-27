Zack Snyder's Full Circle Justice League Event: Schedule and guests revealed

The highly anticipated Full Circle Justice League event, celebrating the work of filmmaker Zack Snyder within the DC franchise, is set to kick off shortly. Fans can now take a closer look at the official schedule, which includes live Q&A sessions, exclusive merchandise, and screenings of all three Snyder-directed DC films.

The event is a nod to Snyder's contributions to the DC universe and is also dedicated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The director was granted permission by Warner Bros. to host the event to raise awareness and funds for AFSP, a very personal cause, given that he lost his daughter, Autumn Snyder, to suicide during the production of Justice League.

This is a must-attend event for all DC fans, with a line-up of exciting activities.

Zack Snyder's Full Circle event: A weekend of DC films and live panels

Join the celebration of Zack Snyder's DC films with live Q&A panels and exclusive merch at the Full Circle event (Image via Zack Snyder's Vero)

Zack Snyder's Full Circle event is set to take place from Friday, April 28, to Sunday, April 30, in Los Angeles, California. The event will showcase Snyder's DC trilogy through live-streamed Q&A panels associated with each screening.

Here's a breakdown of the event:

Friday, April 28: Man of Steel: The event kicks off with a screening and live panel of Snyder's DCEU debut, Man of Steel. Fans can expect to learn more about how Henry Cavill's first adventure as Superman came to be, and Michael Shannon, who played the villain General Zod in Man of Steel, is rumored to appear at the live Q&A.

Saturday, April 29: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: The super-powered heavyweight match Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice returns to the big screen as part of the Full Circle event. The Q&A panel could see big names such as Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot discussing the DC epic.

Sunday, April 30: Zack Snyder's Justice League: Full Circle is one of the first times fans can take 242 minutes of Zack Snyder's Justice League on the big screen. This live panel offers glimpses into what went into Snyder getting to realize his Justice League vision and how he closed out his DC tenure back in 2021.

Live discussions on each film will likely be the weekend's highlight. Fans will see how everything was put together to gain insight into Snyder's creative process.

The mystery guests that have been teased are generating excitement among fans. Michael Shannon is rumored to be appearing, but who else could make an appearance? The first Man of Steel panel will be the one to watch, as it could attract big names, including the DCEU Trinity of Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, and Henry Cavill.

Full Circle: Celebrating Zack Snyder's DC legacy and raising awareness for AFSP

Join the celebration of Zack Snyder's DC legacy and help raise awareness for AFSP at the Full Circle fan event (Image via Warner Bros)

The Full Circle event offers a unique opportunity for fans to celebrate Zack Snyder's contributions to the DC franchise and raise awareness and funds for the AFSP. As Snyder moves on from his time as the shepherd of DCEU, this event marks the end of an era in DC filmmaking.

Insights into Snyder's creative process and live Q&A panels with special guests offer fans a chance to gain a deeper appreciation for his work within the franchise. The event will include screenings of all three Snyder-directed DC films, allowing fans to relive his unique vision for these iconic DC characters.

Full Circle is more than just a celebration of Snyder's work. It's also an opportunity to support a worthy cause. The entire weekend is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for the AFSP in honor of Snyder's daughter Autumn.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, Full Circle is an unforgettable experience. From exclusive merchandise to screenings and live panels, there's something for everyone at this celebration of Snyder's DC legacy.

