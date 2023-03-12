Top 10 moments of Snyderverse in the DC Extended Universe

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has had its fair share of criticisms and triumphs, but the Snyderverse has consistently impressed audiences with its bold vision and unique style.

Director Zack Snyder, who directed Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the critically acclaimed Zack Snyder's Justice League, has been the driving force behind this cinematic universe's success.

From Superman's epic battles to Batman's brooding intensity, the Snyderverse has created some of the most iconic and memorable moments in superhero movie history. Here are the top 10 moments that showcase the Snyderverse's brilliance, including some standout scenes from the highly acclaimed Zack Snyder's Justice League.

1) Superman's first flight - Man of Steel (2013)

Superman soars through the clouds for the first time - "Discovering his true potential" (Image via Warner Bros)

The first-flight scene in Man of Steel is not just a standout moment in the Snyderverse but also a masterclass in visual storytelling. As we witness Clark Kent soaring through the clouds, we can feel the sheer exhilaration and freedom he experiences.

Hans Zimmer's emotional score perfectly captures the wonder and awe of Superman's powers, and it's a moment that genuinely solidifies him as a hero to root for. A testament to Snyder's direction and Henry Cavill's performance, this scene remains one of the most iconic moments in superhero cinema.

2) Batman vs. Superman - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Batman and Superman face off in a monumental showdown - "Two DC heroes collide" (Image via Warner Bros)

The clash between Batman and Superman was not just a fight between two heroes--it was a clash of ideologies and beliefs. Snyder masterfully portrayed the conflicting views of the two characters, with Batman's grittiness and determination pitted against Superman's god-like powers and sense of responsibility.

The resulting battle was a visual spectacle, with bone-crunching punches and explosive special effects that left audiences on the edge of their seats. It was a pivotal moment for DCEU as it set up the events of Justice League, proving that Snyder's vision for these characters was extraordinary.

3) Wonder Woman's entrance - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Gal Gadot's iconic entrance as Wonder Woman - "A moment of heroism" (Image via Warner Bros)

Wonder Woman's entrance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was a pivotal moment in the Snyderverse, as it not only introduced one of DC's most beloved characters to the cinematic universe but also set the stage for her standalone film.

Gal Gadot's portrayal of the Amazonian warrior was spectacular, showcasing her physical prowess and unwavering determination to fight for justice. This scene is a testament to the power of a strong female character and serves as a rallying cry for women everywhere across the world.

4) Martha - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

The pivotal "Martha" moment - "An unexpected alliance" (Image via DC Studios)

The "Martha" scene is proof of Snyder's ability to take a seemingly insignificant detail and turn it into a poignant moment of connection between two seemingly opposing characters. It's not just about the two superheroes' mothers sharing a name but the realization that they both have someone they love and will do anything to protect them.

At the moment, Batman sees Superman as a human being, not just a super-powered alien, leading to a shift in his perspective that sets up the events of the Justice League. It's a powerful reminder that even heroes have vulnerabilities and weaknesses, and that empathy and understanding can be as powerful as physical strength.

5) Superman's sacrifice - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Superman makes the ultimate sacrifice - "A heartbreaking moment" (Image via Warner Bros)

Superman's sacrifice in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is a pivotal moment not just for the Snyderverse but also for the character of Superman. His willingness to give his life for the greater good is a testament to his heroism, and the emotional weight of his death is felt not just by his loved ones but by the entire world.

The heartbreaking scene creates a sense of loss and urgency that carries over into Justice League, as the remaining heroes must unite to honor Superman's sacrifice and defend Earth against new threats.

It's a moment that reminds us of the importance of selflessness and sacrifice in the face of danger, and it cements Superman's legacy as one of the greatest heroes in the DC Universe.

6) Flash's speed force - Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

"Running through time" - The Flash uses his powers to travel through time (Image via DC Studios)

The Speed Force scenes in Zack Snyder's Justice League are a standout highlight, showcasing the true potential of The Flash's powers. Through stunning visuals, Snyder captures the ethereal essence of the Speed Force and its potential for destruction and creation.

By tapping into this mysterious force, The Flash became a crucial player in the fight against Steppenwolf, thereby elevating his character beyond comic relief and showcasing the importance of his role within the team. These moments also hint at the more profound lore and mythology of the DC universe, adding another layer of intrigue and depth to the film.

7) Cyborg's origin - Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

"From man to machine" - Cyborg's origin story is revealed (Image via Warner Bros)

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, Cyborg's origin story deserves the spotlight, allowing audiences to fully understand and appreciate the character's journey fully.

Through flashbacks and emotional scenes with his father, we see the tragedy that led to Victor Stone becoming Cyborg and the toll it takes on him physically and emotionally. The depth of his character is explored in a way that was missing from the theatrical cut, making for a truly impactful moment in the Snyderverse.

8) The Snyder Cut's Joker scene - Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

"Joker's return" - Jared Leto's Joker faces off against Ben Affleck's Batman (Image via DC Studios)

The Snyder Cut's Joker scene is a standout moment that fans won't forget any time soon. It's a rare opportunity to witness the dynamic between Leto's Joker and Affleck's Batman, two of the most iconic characters in the DC universe, come to life on the big screen once again.

The scene's tense and foreboding tone and the electric chemistry between the two actors make for an unforgettable viewing experience. Additionally, this scene adds depth to the already complex relationship between the two characters, which left audiences hungry for more of their enthralling dynamic in the now-rebooted DCEU.

9) Superman's return - Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

"The Man of Steel is back" - Superman returns with a vengeance (Image via Warner Bros)

Zack Snyder's Justice League marks the triumphant return of Superman after his supposed death in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The scene where he returns is a masterful display of cinematography, visual effects, and score, culminating in an unforgettable moment that promises to leave fans breathless.

Not only is it a breathtaking moment for fans of the character, but it also serves as a pivotal turning point for the film's narrative, setting the stage for the final battle against Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons.

Donning a black suit and showcasing a more powerful presence and an unwavering sense of duty, Superman's return is a defining moment in the film that establishes Snyder's talent as a director.

10) Martian Manhunter's reveal - Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

"A surprise ally" - Martian Manhunter reveals himself to the Justice League (Image via DC Studios)

Zack Snyder's Justice League delivered a thrilling moment for DC Comics fans with the reveal of the Martian Manhunter. The character's true identity is disguised as General Swanwick, played by Harry Lennix, who had appeared in previous DC Extended Universe films.

Snyder's depiction of the Martian Manhunter stays faithful to the source material while adding new dimensions to the character, bringing a fresh and exciting take to the film. The much-awaited reveal was undoubtedly one of the film's highlights, and fans of the Martian Manhunter were delighted with how the character was brought to life on the big screen.

