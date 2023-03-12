The upcoming Joker film, Joker: Folie à Deux, is rumored to deviate from the comics by changing Harley Quinn's origin and relationship status with the Joker. While this news may surprise some fans, it's important to remember that comic book adaptations often take creative liberties to tell their unique story.

Adaptations should not be viewed as strict replicas of the comics but rather as works of art that draw inspiration from the source material while allowing room for creative interpretation. The changes made to Harley Quinn's character in Joker 2 allow one to explore new storytelling possibilities and offer a fresh take on the character.

Instead of resisting change, it's time to embrace a more open-minded approach to adaptation. By allowing filmmakers to take creative risks, adaptations can bring new dimensions and perspectives to beloved characters and stories. Ultimately, it's about honoring the essence of the original story while allowing for creative expression and innovation.

The importance of deviating from the comics and the opportunity to evolve Harley Quinn in Joker 2

The movie offers the opportunity to evolve Harley Quinn beyond the comics through creative deviation (Image via Warner Bros Animation)

While Harley Quinn's origin story has remained consistent throughout the years, Joker 2 might take a different approach to the character. The Joker's backstory was explored in depth in the movie, giving viewers a new perspective on the character.

This was a departure from the comics, where the Joker's origins have always been mysterious. Similarly, the relationship between the Clown Prince of Crime and Harley Quinn may also be portrayed differently in the sequel.

While the comics have portrayed their relationship as one of manipulation and abuse, the movie might give Harley Quinn a sense of independence. She was no longer just a sidekick but a complex character in her own right.

Changing the relationship dynamic in the sequel can tell a story that doesn't normalize abuse (Image via Warner Bros Animation)

By altering this aspect, the filmmakers can tell a story that doesn't glorify or normalize abusive relationships. This change could lead to a healthier and more empowering portrayal of Harley Quinn, reflecting the character's growth and evolution.

Some fans may be upset that the movie may deviate from the comics, but it's important to remember that this is not an adaptation of a specific comic book storyline.

Filmmakers have the freedom to tell their own stories

Filmmakers have the freedom to create their own unique take on comic book adaptations (Image via Warner Bros)

Ultimately, it's up to the filmmakers to decide what changes to make in the movie. While some fans may have strong opinions, it's important to remember that adaptations are not meant to be direct copies of the comics.

They're inspired by the source material but have the freedom to tell their own stories. The success of Nolan's Batman trilogy proved that audiences are willing to embrace new interpretations of beloved characters and that creative risks can pay off in a big way.

Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy is regarded as one of the best comic book movie series ever. Despite straying from the comics in various ways, the trilogy proved that it's possible to deviate from the source material and still make a successful movie.

This success opened up a world of possibilities for future comic book adaptations, allowing filmmakers to take creative risks and tell their own stories.

Harley Quinn's origin in the comics

A look at Harley Quinn's origins in the comics (Image via DC Comics)

Harley Quinn's complex and troubled past and her unique relationship with the Clown Prince of Crime have made her an intriguing and dynamic character in the DC Universe. But where did Harley Quinn come from, and what is her backstory in the comics?

Harley Quinn was first introduced in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992 as the Joker's sidekick. She quickly became a fan favorite, and it wasn't long before she entered the comic book world. In 1993, she appeared in The Batman Adventures #12 and has been a staple of the DC Universe ever since.

Harley Quinn's origin story is a tragic one. Before she became Harley Quinn, she was Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a talented psychiatrist assigned to work at Arkham Asylum. It was there that she met the Joker, who became her patient. As she delved deeper into his mind, she became obsessed with him and eventually fell in love.

The Clown Prince of Crime took advantage of her infatuation and manipulated her into helping him escape Arkham Asylum. Harleen Quinzel became Harley Quinn in the process, donning a jester's outfit and adopting a bubbly, erratic personality that mirrored the Joker's craziness.

Exploring the toxic and abusive relationship between Harley Quinn and the Joker in the comics (Image via DC Comics)

Harley Quinn became the Joker's loyal accomplice, assisting him in his criminal activities and carrying out his orders without question. She even took the fall for some of his crimes and was sent to prison, but she continued to remain loyal to him.

Over time, Harley Quinn's relationship with the Joker became increasingly toxic and abusive. Despite this, she continued to love him and was willing to do whatever it took to win his approval.

In some storylines, Harley Quinn develops a sense of independence and breaks away from the Joker's control. Throughout her comic book history, Harley Quinn has undergone various transformations and adaptations, but her origin story remains tragic.

She is a complex character with a troubled past whose relationship with the Clown Prince of Crime continues to shape her actions and motivations. Despite her often villainous tendencies, Harley Quinn remains a beloved character in the DC Universe, and her story continues to captivate readers and viewers alike.

Final thoughts

Embracing creative deviation in comic book adaptations (Image via Sportskeeda)

The news of changes to Harley Quinn's origin and relationship status in the upcoming Joker 2 movie may surprise some fans, but it's important to remember that comic book adaptations can deviate from the source material.

The success of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy is a prime example of how a film series can still be highly regarded despite straying from the comics.

Additionally, by changing the characters' relationship dynamics, filmmakers have an opportunity to tell a story that doesn't normalize or glorify abusive relationships.

Ultimately, it's up to the filmmakers to decide what changes to make, and as fans, we should keep an open mind and allow them to tell their own stories inspired by the source material.

